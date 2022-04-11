Canada's Top 25 Companies For Career Growth Were Just Ranked & These 9 Are Hiring
You may not even need a resume to apply. 👀
A new study has ranked the top employers in Canada for personal and professional growth, and some of them are actually hiring right now.
The study, conducted by LinkedIn, looked at the top employers in Canada and narrowed the best ones for personal growth down to a list of 25. Some of the ones that made the cut include PepsiCo, Walmart, Desjardins, The Hospital for Sick Kids, General Motors, Meta, and Apple.
Luckily, more than a few are actively hiring right now across Canada, which could mean a nice opportunity for you to jump-start your career at a new workplace.
Or, if you're already working at one of these companies, you might find a nice opportunity to move up the ladder.
Either way, here are the best employers for personal growth that are, or will be, hiring.
RBC
Ranked number one on the list, the Royal Bank of Canada is a great place to continue your career for folks interested in finance, money management or I.T. Plus, they've opened up an Innovation Hub in Calgary where they are preparing to hire hundreds of people.
For folks looking to work their way through the wild world of banking, this would be a great place to start, or even continue, your professional journey.
Scotiabank
Another bank made the cut. Ranking in the fifth position, Scotiabank is a key pillar of Canada's banking and financial services industry. Scotiabank currently has around 33,500 employees across Canada working for them, and they've just made it easier to apply.
Certain positions, such as internships, co-op placements, and graduate positions will no longer require a resume from applicants — opting for an assessment-based application. But, those aren't the only open positions right now, there are tons of openings at different levels of the company!
Apple
A company synonymous with tech, Apple made the list ranking 22 for employee career growth. The company has dozens of openings across Canada for new folks hoping to join their 154,000 global employee count. Common positions at Apple include Software Engineer, Mac Genius, and Technical Specialist.
And, they're currently looking for all sorts of specialists, creatives and associates in their stores and on the corporate side of the business.
Alphabet
This company is actually the parent company of Google, YouTube and a whole swath of other big names out there. It got number three on the list and that's for a good reason. With the new flexibility of the work world, employees of Alphabet are able to work from somewhere other than their office for up to four weeks out of the year.
Across all of Alphabet's companies, there are lots and lots of jobs available from software development to marketing to sales.
Amazon
Another juggernaut of the modern world, Amazon is a place that's always looking to fill positions. With around 1.6 million global employees and around 39,500 Canadian ones, you know you're probably joining a huge team with a lot of opportunities.
Ranking 12 on the LinkedIn list, some of the most common positions are Software Engineer, Fulfillment Associate, and Warehouse Associate. If this sounds up your alley, they have dozens and dozens of positions open across Canada in a variety of environments.
Salesforce
If a place that has declared the 9-to-5 work day "dead" sounds like a place you want to work at, you've found your spot. Salesforce is a cloud-based software company with a headquarters in California and around 3,000 Canadian employees. With a ranking of number 7 on the LinkedIn list, there are definitely worse places to work.
While providing some great opportunities for growth in the tech industry, the company also allows it's employees to work when, where, and how it is best for them. Sounds kind of nice, doesn't it?
TD Bank
TD nabbed the second top spot on the list. Again, this is great for folks interested in making some moves in the economic world. With some of the most common job titles being "Customer Associate," "Financial Advisor," and "Banking Associate," it's a place to definitely check out if dollars and cents make sense to you.
And, they will be hiring around 2,000 positions across Canada this year, so keep your eyes out on their hiring page.
SAP
This software is a bit of a dark horse in the rankings but made the number fourth spot fair and square. The German-based company has 107,400 employees across the world with around 3,300 of those being based in Canada. And, that list is expected to grow with a bunch of openings across Canada.
With the new positions in the company, they are currently experimenting with new ways of looking at the workweek at their new Montreal facility. So, it could prove to be an innovative work environment.
PepsiCo
This stalwart of the beverage world also made an appearance on the list and has a whole of openings for folks interested in sales, operations and marketing. With common positions being Merchandiser, Route Sales Representative and Salesperson, it seems perfect for folks down to get into the bubbly world of Pepsi.
With tons of jobs across the country, and a lot of flexibility to decide when you need to work remotely, it makes sense why it made the list.
Hopefully this list has provided you with a few ideas of where you can send your resume next. Or, these could even provide you some inspiration to make some change at your own business or workplace.