Ottawa's New Amazon Facility Is Hiring & You Can Make Almost $20 An Hour Without A Degree
It's opening soon!
If you're looking for a new job in the Ottawa region that doesn't require an undergraduate degree, you could check out Amazon for opportunities.
Amazon Canada just opened a new robotics facility in the Barrhaven neighbourhood and they are hiring for a bunch of jobs, both part-time and full-time. They are looking for over 2,000 warehouse team members so it's time to start fixing up your resume.
The warehouse position starts at $17.60 an hour and all you need to qualify is a high school diploma or GED. Applicants must be at least 18 years old. According to the company, "robust benefits and career training opportunities start on day one."
A "full range" of benefits is offered to regular, full-time employees and their families. While the benefits may differ depending on the location and hours worked it includes things like health and dental, RRSP contributions, maternity leave, holiday time off and employee discounts.
The new location in Ottawa is the company's "most technologically advanced robotics facility in Canada" and they are referring to it as YOW3. It is five stories high and spans an area of over one million square feet.
Amazon is hosting a job fair on September 24 at the facility, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to encourage residents to check out the new space and apply for a job. The site plans to be fully operational by the end of September.
The hiring process has already begun and will continue until all positions are filled.
Warehouse Team Member
Salary: From $17.60 to $19.60 per hour
Company: Amazon Canada
Address: 222 Citigate Dr., Barrhaven, ON
Who Should Apply: Anyone over the age of 18 who has a high school or equivalent diploma can apply.