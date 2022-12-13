Amazon Is Giving Away Free $50 Gift Cards In Some Canadian Cities & Here's How To Get One
Pop-up events will be coming to multiple locations in Canada.
Canadians are known for being nice, and now they'll have the chance to be rewarded for it.
Amazon Canada has begun a new initiative called the Kindness Exchange, in which Canadians who pledge an act of kindness this season can receive an Amazon gift.
"Inspired by the charitable contributions of Amazon employees from coast to coast, Amazon Canada is launching the Kindness Exchange, a travelling pop-up that wants Canadians to give back this holiday season," reads a press release shared with Narcity.
Canadians will be able to receive a $50 Amazon gift card in exchange for pledging an act of kindness or volunteering their time.
According to a representative, an act of kindness could be shovelling a neighbour's driveway, making dinner for someone in need, donating to a local shelter, or "really anything that is within [Canadians'] means and comfort."
A travelling Amazon truck will be popping up in four cities in Canada throughout December.
On December 14, the pop-up will take place in Hamilton, Ontario, at the South Plaza of the Tim Hortons Field (64 Melrose Ave. N.) from 8 a.m., as well as at the Stephen Avenue Walk in Calgary (8th Avenue & 2nd Street) starting at noon.
Following those locations, the popup will make its way to Vancouver on December 15, where it will be at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza (650 Hamilton St.) beginning at 11 a.m., and will finally be in Montreal at the Maison D'Haiti (3245 Av. Émile-Journault) on December 19 starting at 10 a.m.
If you feel like spreading some good this season (with the added bonus of getting a treat for yourself) be sure to check it out!
