Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
amazon canada

The Most Searched Products On Amazon Canada Were Revealed & Some Are A Total Surprise

A hodgepodge of magnetic eyelashes, hydro flasks, snow pants and more.

Commerce Editor
The Most Searched Products On Amazon Canada Were Revealed & Some Are A Total Surprise
Dimarik16 | Dreamstime, Ifeelstock | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Life is all about balance which is why a lot of us support local businesses while also impulse shopping on Amazon Canada every now and then.

Online shopping habits have drastically shifted because of COVID-19 and it's not at all surprising that more Canadians are ordering stuff on Amazon these days. With dirt-cheap prices and same or next-day delivery, it's hard to say no to a $29 pair of leggings or an $8 TikTok-famous cleaning tool.

In an email to Narcity, Amazon Canada shared the most searched items in the following top categories: apparel, furniture, beauty, home, kitchen, outdoors and pets. Some items make a lot of sense while others are a total surprise.

Carhartt

Amazon Canada

When it comes to apparel, Carhartt is the most searched for brand on Amazon Canada. The company is known for making super comfy and super stylish toques like the Carhartt Men's Acrylic Watch Hat (pictured above) for $34.99. It has over 100,000 ratings and comes in dozens of colours.

Carhartt also makes button-up shirts, hoodies and pants for men at every price point, but the toque remains the number one bestseller.

Carhartt
$34.99
Buy Now

Bluetooth Earbuds

Amazon Canada

When it comes to electronics, Canadians are looking for Bluetooth earbuds more than anything else.

These Tribit Wireless Earbuds (pictured above) are the first thing that pops up and they're currently on sale for $49.29 (originally $89.99), while these Bluetooth Earbuds Touch Control True Wireless Earbuds for $38.99 are a bestseller.

Tribit
$49.29
Buy Now

CeraVe

Amazon Canada

When it comes to beauty products, Canadians are searching for CeraVe to cleanse and moisturize. Shoppers call the CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser for $17.99 a "miracle in a bottle."

Both the CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion and the CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion (pictured above) are considered "Amazon's Choice" and the positive reviews speak for themselves.

CeraVe
$21.30
Buy Now

Futons

Amazon Canada

Believe it or not, Amazon sells some pretty cute and affordable furniture for every type of living space. Those looking for futons can peep this DHP Futon Mattress for 289.99. It has over 6,000 ratings and reviewers say it's comfy to sleep on.

A cheaper alternative is this Zinus Quick Lock Twin Day Bed Frame (pictured above) for $139. This product has a 4.7-star rating and reviews claim it's sturdy and easy to put together.

Amazon Canada
$139
Buy Now

Nespresso

Amazon Canada

When it comes to coffee machines or kitchen products in general, Nespresso is the brand Canadians are searching for the most.

Right now, the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine (pictured above) is on sale for $230. It was originally $329.99 so you save $100! For something smaller, check out the Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee Machine for $199.99. If you already have a machine you can pick up Nespresso capsules for $54.99

Nespresso
$230
Buy Now

Magnetic Eyelashes

Amazon Canada

Those who lust after longer, fuller lashes don't need to worry about getting glue in their eyes anymore because magnetic lashes are the latest beauty trend that's here to stay.

Bestsellers on Amazon include the Magnetic Eyelashes Natural Look Kit (pictures above) on sale for $24.64 and the Magnetic Eyelashes and Magnetic Eyeliner Set for a cheaper $14.99. Meanwhile, this $26 lash kit has almost 25,000 ratings and reviewers are saying it's a "must try".

Amazon Canada
$24.64
Buy Now

Snow Pants For Men

Amazon Canada

If you're wondering where you can buy a quality pair of men's snow pants, Amazon Canada carries a brand that's flying off shelves, so to speak.

These Arctix Men's Classic Cargo Snow Pants cost $59 and come in every colour imaginable, while these Arctix Men's Classic Insulated Overalls Bib (pictures above) start at $47.88 and come in five different colours from black to orange.

But the first product that comes up when searching "men's snow pants" is this pair from FREE SOLDIER for $48.99.

Arctix
$47.88+
Buy Now

Lingerie For Women

Amazon Canada

Shopping for undergarments online can be tricky since you can't try anything on before buying. Despite all that, a lot of people are searching for lingerie on Amazon.

There's one brand, Avidlove, that seems to be, well, loved by shoppers. This Deep V Lingerie Snap Crotch Teddy Sexy Lace Bodysuit (pictured above) starts at $20.99 and reviews say the comfort and fit are impeccable. Another bestseller is this Lace Babydoll V Neck Sexy Sleepwear Strap Chemise starting at $9.99.

AvidLove
$20.99+
Buy Now

Survival Kits

Amazon Canada

You know we're still living in unprecedented times when "survival kit" is the third most searched item when it comes to outdoor products on Amazon.

Kits you can find include the Two Person Deluxe Earthquake Preparedness Emergency Kit for $219.99 and the much cheaper Military Approved Emergency Survival Gear Kit (pictured above) for $89.92. It comes with 210 pieces of all sorts of first aid and tactical tools to help you get out of any situation.

$89.92
Buy Now

Sound Bar For TV

Amazon Canada

Besides Bluetooth earbuds and headphones, Canadian shoppers are on the hunt for a sound bar for the TV. Luckily, Amazon is chock-full of them.

This top-rated Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar (pictured above) is on sale for $209, saving you $90. Looking for something more cost-effective? The VMAI Sound Bar is only $118.99 and the LG SK1 Sound Bar with Bluetooth is $99.99. "Works great and has plenty of volume," one reviewer says.

Polk Audio
$209
Buy Now

Hydro Flask

Amazon Canada

Hydro Flask makes stainless steel water bottles that are vacuum-insulated to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot.

The Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Flex Cap Bottle (pictured above) costs $51.99 and has over 12,000 ratings and positive reviews from shoppers who say it's worth the money. If you're not willing to spend that much, you can get the slightly smaller Hydro Flask Bottle for $39.66.

The 16-ounce Hydro Flask Tumbler goes for $22.95 and comes in a bunch of different colours.

Hydro Flash
$51.99
Buy Now

Kong Dog Toy

Amazon Canada

This particular dog toy is the most sought-after pet product right after litter boxes and dog food storage containers.

This sturdy, durable toy is perfect for teething puppies because it helps deter misbehaviour and teaches appropriate chewing habits. Some shoppers say it helps ease anxiety, too.

Kong
$19.89
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

amazon canada

'How To Get Rid Of Hiccups' Is An Age-Old Question That This Clever Product May Be Able To Answer

As seen on Shark Tank! 👀

@hiccaway | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

"How do I get rid of hiccups?" is a question we've all asked — and Googled — at some point in our lives. From solutions like holding your breath to drinking upside down, everyone seems to have a different hiccup remedy that usually doesn't work.

Keep Reading Show less
Valentines Day

11 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Order That'll Arrive In Time For Date Night

Don't worry, you've still got time.

@fujifilm_instax_northamerica | Instagram, @fossil | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you have procrastinated your Valentine's Day shopping, don't worry! There are still plenty of snazzy gifts you can order on Amazon Canada that'll arrive by February 14.

Keep Reading Show less
amazon canada

Amazon Canada Is Offering Second Generation Apple AirPods For $30 Less Than Other Stores

They're currently $149.99!

Justyn Pellizzari | Narcity Media, Yalcinsonat | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're looking for a new pair of earphones, you can score a pair of Second Generation Apple AirPods on Amazon Canada for $149.99. Places like Apple and The Source have them originally listed at $180, so you'll be saving $30 if you buy them on Amazon Canada now. Pretty sweet, huh?

Keep Reading Show less
amazon canada

11 Fun Two-Player Games You Can Play When You're Bored & Cooped Up At Home

Perfect for couples or roomies with nothing better to do.

Amazon Canada, @playninegame | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Winter activities aren't for everyone and the cold weather can mean having to find fresh ways to stay entertained at home.

Keep Reading Show less