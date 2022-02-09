The Most Searched Products On Amazon Canada Were Revealed & Some Are A Total Surprise
A hodgepodge of magnetic eyelashes, hydro flasks, snow pants and more.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Life is all about balance which is why a lot of us support local businesses while also impulse shopping on Amazon Canada every now and then.
Online shopping habits have drastically shifted because of COVID-19 and it's not at all surprising that more Canadians are ordering stuff on Amazon these days. With dirt-cheap prices and same or next-day delivery, it's hard to say no to a $29 pair of leggings or an $8 TikTok-famous cleaning tool.
In an email to Narcity, Amazon Canada shared the most searched items in the following top categories: apparel, furniture, beauty, home, kitchen, outdoors and pets. Some items make a lot of sense while others are a total surprise.
Carhartt
When it comes to apparel, Carhartt is the most searched for brand on Amazon Canada. The company is known for making super comfy and super stylish toques like the Carhartt Men's Acrylic Watch Hat (pictured above) for $34.99. It has over 100,000 ratings and comes in dozens of colours.
Carhartt also makes button-up shirts, hoodies and pants for men at every price point, but the toque remains the number one bestseller.
Bluetooth Earbuds
When it comes to electronics, Canadians are looking for Bluetooth earbuds more than anything else.
These Tribit Wireless Earbuds (pictured above) are the first thing that pops up and they're currently on sale for $49.29 (originally $89.99), while these Bluetooth Earbuds Touch Control True Wireless Earbuds for $38.99 are a bestseller.
CeraVe
When it comes to beauty products, Canadians are searching for CeraVe to cleanse and moisturize. Shoppers call the CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser for $17.99 a "miracle in a bottle."
Both the CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion and the CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion (pictured above) are considered "Amazon's Choice" and the positive reviews speak for themselves.
Futons
Believe it or not, Amazon sells some pretty cute and affordable furniture for every type of living space. Those looking for futons can peep this DHP Futon Mattress for 289.99. It has over 6,000 ratings and reviewers say it's comfy to sleep on.
A cheaper alternative is this Zinus Quick Lock Twin Day Bed Frame (pictured above) for $139. This product has a 4.7-star rating and reviews claim it's sturdy and easy to put together.
Nespresso
When it comes to coffee machines or kitchen products in general, Nespresso is the brand Canadians are searching for the most.
Right now, the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine (pictured above) is on sale for $230. It was originally $329.99 so you save $100! For something smaller, check out the Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee Machine for $199.99. If you already have a machine you can pick up Nespresso capsules for $54.99
Magnetic Eyelashes
Those who lust after longer, fuller lashes don't need to worry about getting glue in their eyes anymore because magnetic lashes are the latest beauty trend that's here to stay.
Bestsellers on Amazon include the Magnetic Eyelashes Natural Look Kit (pictures above) on sale for $24.64 and the Magnetic Eyelashes and Magnetic Eyeliner Set for a cheaper $14.99. Meanwhile, this $26 lash kit has almost 25,000 ratings and reviewers are saying it's a "must try".
Snow Pants For Men
If you're wondering where you can buy a quality pair of men's snow pants, Amazon Canada carries a brand that's flying off shelves, so to speak.
These Arctix Men's Classic Cargo Snow Pants cost $59 and come in every colour imaginable, while these Arctix Men's Classic Insulated Overalls Bib (pictures above) start at $47.88 and come in five different colours from black to orange.
But the first product that comes up when searching "men's snow pants" is this pair from FREE SOLDIER for $48.99.
Lingerie For Women
Shopping for undergarments online can be tricky since you can't try anything on before buying. Despite all that, a lot of people are searching for lingerie on Amazon.
There's one brand, Avidlove, that seems to be, well, loved by shoppers. This Deep V Lingerie Snap Crotch Teddy Sexy Lace Bodysuit (pictured above) starts at $20.99 and reviews say the comfort and fit are impeccable. Another bestseller is this Lace Babydoll V Neck Sexy Sleepwear Strap Chemise starting at $9.99.
Survival Kits
You know we're still living in unprecedented times when "survival kit" is the third most searched item when it comes to outdoor products on Amazon.
Kits you can find include the Two Person Deluxe Earthquake Preparedness Emergency Kit for $219.99 and the much cheaper Military Approved Emergency Survival Gear Kit (pictured above) for $89.92. It comes with 210 pieces of all sorts of first aid and tactical tools to help you get out of any situation.
Sound Bar For TV
Besides Bluetooth earbuds and headphones, Canadian shoppers are on the hunt for a sound bar for the TV. Luckily, Amazon is chock-full of them.
This top-rated Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar (pictured above) is on sale for $209, saving you $90. Looking for something more cost-effective? The VMAI Sound Bar is only $118.99 and the LG SK1 Sound Bar with Bluetooth is $99.99. "Works great and has plenty of volume," one reviewer says.
Hydro Flask
Hydro Flask makes stainless steel water bottles that are vacuum-insulated to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot.
The Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Flex Cap Bottle (pictured above) costs $51.99 and has over 12,000 ratings and positive reviews from shoppers who say it's worth the money. If you're not willing to spend that much, you can get the slightly smaller Hydro Flask Bottle for $39.66.
The 16-ounce Hydro Flask Tumbler goes for $22.95 and comes in a bunch of different colours.
Kong Dog Toy
This particular dog toy is the most sought-after pet product right after litter boxes and dog food storage containers.
This sturdy, durable toy is perfect for teething puppies because it helps deter misbehaviour and teaches appropriate chewing habits. Some shoppers say it helps ease anxiety, too.