28 Cute, Random & Useful Amazon Canada Products That Are All Under $25

If you feel like shopping but don't want to spend a large hunk of cash. 😉

Commerce Writer
Amazon Canada, @btbgrooming | Instagram, @scrubdaddy | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're in the mood to shop but you don't want to break the bank, here's a list of top-rated products on Amazon Canada that are all under $25.

From beauty products to cleaning supplies, we included a ton of cute, random and useful things for you to browse.

You might even find a fun Valentine's Day gift for your significant other in here (like this hilarious bottle of refresher spray they can use to keep their nether regions fresh). Enjoy!

Scrub Daddy The Original FlexTexture Sponge

Amazon Canada

This Tiktok-famous tool is a tough scrubbing sponge that changes its stiffness based on water temperature. The Scrub Mommy is another popular product that's similar, but it features a soft sponge on the back.

Scrub Daddy
$9.17 $7.78
Buy Now

PopSockets PopGrip

Amazon Canada

If you don't already have one, you can add a PopSocket phone grip to your cart. It makes it a little easier for you to hold your phone. It comes in a ton of different designs that works with or without a phone case.

PopSockets
$14.99
Buy Now

Below The Belt Instant Clean Balls Spray

Amazon Canada

This hilarious yet helpful product will help you or your loved one stay fresh around their nether regions. You can pair it with an anti-itch cream that'll save you from chafing, too.

Below The Belt
$11.83
Buy Now

Super Soft Silicone Face Cleansers

Amazon Canada

This four-pack of silicone face scrubbing pads can help you get all of your makeup off at the end of the day. Each one has a little handle that'll make it easy for you to hold.

Innerneed
$9.99
Buy Now

Bedsure Satin Pillow Cases

Amazon Canada

You can protect your hair and skin while you sleep with a smooth, satin pillowcase. This one won't soak up your night-time face serums and creams, like cotton pillowcases tend to — plus, it'll keep your luscious locks from breaking.

Bedsure
$14.99
Buy Now

Mr Clean Magic Erasers Cleaning Sheets

Amazon Canada

Though you can use them for just about any mess, any scuffs and marks on your walls won't stand a chance against Magic Clean Erasers Sheets. For even tougher messes, you can grab a pack of Mr Clean Sponges for $7.99.

Mr Clean
$3.29
Buy Now

St. Ives Facial Scrub

Amazon Canada

This cult-favourite exfoliator will help scrub away dull skin to reveal a softer and glowing complexion.

St. Ives
$4.77
Buy Now

Kitsch Satin Scrunchies for Hair

Amazon Canada

Keep your luscious locks from breaking with a five-pack of satin hair scrunchies. These are more gentle than a typical hair elastic, but they'll still keep your hair securely tied up.

Kitsch
$11.99
Buy Now

ZEMTAC Mini Pop Push it Fidget Toy Keychain

Amazon Canada

Shoppers love fidgeting with this pop and push keychain. This sensory gadget feels just as satisfying as popping bubble wrap and can help keep your hands busy when you're anxious, stressed or trying to focus.

Zemtac
$9.99
Buy Now

Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray

Amazon Canada

Let's face it: we could all use a bathroom refresher spray! Grab a bottle of Poo-Pourri's original scented spray and give your toilet the refresh it deserves.

Poo-Pourri
$14.99
Buy Now

Umbra Flex Drain Stop & Hair Catcher

Amazon Canada

Similar to the infamous TubShroom, this nifty drain stopper doubles as a hair catcher. I mean, who really wants to deal with a clogged shower?

Umbra
$13.69
Buy Now

Maybelline Sky High Mascara

Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

Made popular by Tiktok, this Maybelline mascara is ultra-volumizing and can lengthen lashes to the max. It comes with a flexible wand that'll help you reach every single one of your lashes and will give your eyes a dramatic pop that'll last all day.

Maybelline
$13.35
Buy Now

Non-Adhesive Privacy Window Film

Amazon Canada

If you could use a little more privacy but don't want to sacrifice any sunlight, this handy window film should do the trick. It'll cover up your windows with a frosted, non-gooey film so you can prance around in your birthday suit without worrying about the neighbours.

Rabbitgoo
$19.99 $17.99
Buy Now

Verb Ghost Oil

Amazon Canada

This luxurious hair oil will help to smooth out split ends and significantly decrease frizz. This stuff is thick, so a little will go a long way.

Verb
$18.95
Buy Now

Anker Wireless Charger

Amazon Canada

Forget the fuss of plugging and unplugging and say hello to wireless charging. Just place your device on the centre of the charging platform for a quick and easy way to power up.

Anker
$16.99
Buy Now

Drawer Divider Set

Amazon Canada

If you're tired of having messy drawers, it might be time to grab a pack of dividers. It comes with four organizers that'll keep your socks, tees and undergarments neat and tidy.

Simple Houseware
$24.99 $19.97
Buy Now

Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups

Amazon Canada

These reusable (and absolutely adorable!) baking cups are a great solution to reducing single-use items in the kitchen, all while ensuring your next batch of cupcakes won't stick to the pan.

Amazon Basics
$7.34
Buy Now

Command Broom & Mop Grippers

Amazon Canada

These practical mop and broom grippers can get your cleaning supplies out of the way and where they belong. Without any mounting tools, all you have to do is pick a spot and stick them on.

Command
$16.52
Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Women's French Terry Fleece Joggers

Amazon Canada

Comfy joggers that don't cost an arm and a leg? Yes, please. You can get these in any size from XS to 5XL and in 31 colours. You can also find a similar style in men's sizes, too.

Amazon Essentials
$26.20 $24.30
Buy Now

Two-Stage Edge Grip Knife Sharpener

Amazon Canada

You'll never smoosh another tomato with a dull knife again once you've used this nifty knife sharpener. The best part? It's so tiny, you can throw it into a drawer without it eating up too much space.

Edgeware
$18.40
Buy Now

Weiman Complete Cook Top Cleaning Kit

Amazon Canada

This glass stove-top cleaner kit comes with a solution, buffer, and scraper. It'll remove burnt-on food and discolouration and get your stove looking good as new.

Weiman
$8.77
Buy Now

Soft Silicone Scalp Massager

Amazon Canada

You can give your scalp the exfoliating massage it deserves with this silicone scrubber. It helps get any leftover product out of your hair plus it feels really good, too.

Heeta
$11.99
Buy Now

Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt

Amazon Canada

Here's a sweet and simple crew neck that'll become your new go-to sweater when you're lounging at home. This one's available in sizes small to 4XL in a whopping 36 colours.

Hanes
$13.99+
Buy Now

Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patches

Amazon Canada

These cult-favourite pimple patches are small yet effective. Just pop one over your next breakout and wait a few hours to reveal a much tamer version of your zit. The literal goo leftover on the sticker shows you how well it works. It comes with four sheets with 24 stickers of assorted sizes on each.

Cosrx
$17
Buy Now

OXO Good Grips Container

Amazon Canada

This air-tight food canister has a satisfying lid you can pop on and off with ease. It's great for storing dry foods that don't already come in the best packaging, like baking ingredients or pet kibble.

OXO
$12.99
Buy Now

Garnier Skinactive Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads

Amazon Canada

This plush facial pad will gently cleanse or tone your skin over and over again. It's reusable, so you can cut back on disposable cotton pads this year.

Garnier
$10.49
Buy Now

Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat Sheets

Amazon Canada

These baking mats will replace the need for parchment paper and make it a whole lot easier to scrub your pans after cooking up a storm. It comes in a set of two.

Amazon Basics
$11.92
Buy Now

Hydro Silk Facial Razor

Amazon Canada

These sweet and simple razors can help you tidy up your eyebrows and facial hair in a pinch. Each pack comes with three disposable razors.

Hydro Silk
$5.97
Buy Now
