These Silk Pillowcases Are On Sale RN & They’re A Total Game-Changer
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Right now, Silk Maison is having its annual early Black Friday sale on tons of lavish silk items including pillowcases.
You can get 30% off everything sitewide including these 19-momme silk pillowcases for just $41 or these 22-momme pillowcases for $55 with the code BFR30.
If you're wondering what the heck "momme" means, it's basically the weight of the fabric. Standard silk pillowcases range between 19 to 22 momme and anything 25 or higher is considered superior quality.
Either way, you'll be doing your hair and your skin a huge favour by making the switch from cotton to silk pillowcases. It can save your hair from breakage and frizz, as well as prevent fine lines, wrinkles and dry skin. And if you have curly hair? Your day two curls will seriously thank you — trust us.
Along with pillowcases, you can find gorgeous silk apparel and accessories on sale, too. If you're on the hunt for New Year's Eve dresses or gift ideas for your loved ones, there's plenty to choose from.
Silk Maison Silk Pillowcases
Price: $41+ (
$58+)
Details: Silk Maison is having an early Black Friday sale and you can get 30% off everything including gorgeous silk pillowcases. The code BFR30 only applies to all non-sale items and you can find a bunch of clothes and accessories at a discounted price, too. For more savings, you can check out their clearance section — although the code will not apply, you can still find items up to 70% off.