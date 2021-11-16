Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
black friday

These Silk Pillowcases Are On Sale RN & They’re A Total Game-Changer

This is not an exaggeration!

These Silk Pillowcases Are On Sale RN & They’re A Total Game-Changer
Silk Maison

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Right now, Silk Maison is having its annual early Black Friday sale on tons of lavish silk items including pillowcases.

You can get 30% off everything sitewide including these 19-momme silk pillowcases for just $41 or these 22-momme pillowcases for $55 with the code BFR30.

If you're wondering what the heck "momme" means, it's basically the weight of the fabric. Standard silk pillowcases range between 19 to 22 momme and anything 25 or higher is considered superior quality.

Either way, you'll be doing your hair and your skin a huge favour by making the switch from cotton to silk pillowcases. It can save your hair from breakage and frizz, as well as prevent fine lines, wrinkles and dry skin. And if you have curly hair? Your day two curls will seriously thank you — trust us.

Along with pillowcases, you can find gorgeous silk apparel and accessories on sale, too. If you're on the hunt for New Year's Eve dresses or gift ideas for your loved ones, there's plenty to choose from.

Silk Maison Silk Pillowcases

@silkmaison | Instagram

Price: $41+ ($58+)

Details: Silk Maison is having an early Black Friday sale and you can get 30% off everything including gorgeous silk pillowcases. The code BFR30 only applies to all non-sale items and you can find a bunch of clothes and accessories at a discounted price, too. For more savings, you can check out their clearance section — although the code will not apply, you can still find items up to 70% off.

Find It On SILK MAISON

Amazon Says Its Black Friday Event Will Have 'More Deals Than Ever' & Here's A Sneak Peek

The company is calling it a "48-hour deal event."💰

Cosmin Constantin Sava | Dreamstime, Calvin L. Leake | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Get ready, bargain hunters! Details about Amazon Canada's Black Friday event have officially been released and the retailer is promising more deals "than ever before."

Keep Reading Show less

The Always Pan Is On Sale RN & Honestly, Who Doesn't Want One For The Holidays?

You can find huge deals on bundles & tableware, too! 🍽️

Justyn Pellizzari | Narcity Media, @ourplace | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Now that it's November, most Canadians are fully diving into their holiday shopping — especially with all of the early Black Friday deals that have been popping up this month.

Keep Reading Show less

Canadian Tire's Early Black Friday Sale Is On Now & You Can Save Up To 85% On Kitchen Appliances

Huge discounts on cookware, appliances & more! 👀

@tfalusa | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you've been on the hunt for early Black Friday deals, then you're going to be pretty excited about this sale on kitchen products at Canadian Tire.

Keep Reading Show less

Intimate Concerts & Events In Toronto That You’ll Want To Get Tickets To ASAP

They're great gift ideas, too!

@museumofillusions_toronto | Instagram, @madhatterginteaparty | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you haven't already heard about it, Fever Up is a sweet spot to find tickets to local concerts, shows and events happening in Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less