Air Canada Is Hiring In Toronto & Some Jobs Don't Even Require A Degree
You could also get special rates on airfares if you're hired!
It's travel season in Toronto and Air Canada's got some positions open in the 6ix.
Not only are there jobs for flight attendants available, but they're also looking for people to fill other full and part-time roles related to customer service and luggage assistance.
Some of these positions come with sweet benefits too. There are special airfare rates for you and your immediate family members as soon as you're hired, as well as dental and health coverage.
With summer just beyond the horizon, why not jump into a new job that offers some cool travel perks?
Here are four positions Air Canada is currently hiring for in Toronto.
Bilingual customer experience specialist
Salary: $16 per hour
Job Type: Full or part-time
Why You Should Apply: They're looking for caring and enthusiastic people who are bilingual to help with pre-boarding passengers and handling boarding passes.
They'll be giving applicants who are fluent in English and French priority, but they'll still strongly consider candidates fluent in English and one or more of their preferred languages.
The last day they're accepting applications is April 8.
Ramp agent
An Air Canada ramp agent.
Salary: $21.11 per hour for full-time positions with the ability to increase to $23.96 in the next one year; $16.60 per hour for part-time positions
Job Type: Full and part-time
Why You Should Apply: Air Canada wants someone who is a problem solver who can thrive in a fast-paced environment. They'll be assisting with operating aircraft service equipment and vehicles, as well as loading passenger baggage on and off aircraft.
Customer sales and service agent
Salary: $16.56 per hour
Job Type: Full time
Why You Should Apply: If you'd like to join the Air Canada customer service team, and have a knack for resolving customer inquiries and issues, then this may be the job for you. To apply, you'll need to have at least a high school diploma or equivalent, and previous travel industry experience is preferred.
Successful applicants are also required to pass a 10-week full-time training program before they start.
Concierge
Salary: $16.56 per hour
Job Type: Full and part-time
Why You Should Apply: A good sense of judgment and awesome people skills are wanted for this job. Having knowledge of airline service information, as well as experience as an airport customer sales and service agent is considered an asset.