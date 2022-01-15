Health Canada Is Hiring RN & You Could Earn Up To $121K Without A Medical Degree
Time to get your CV updated! 🤑
Dust off that resume, Canada! If you're looking to embark on a new career adventure, Health Canada is currently hiring for a bunch of roles and you don't actually need a medical degree for some of them.
The government agency recently posted multiple job listings with various requirements and they could earn you some serious money.
From administrative support roles to executive assistants and more, there are so many opportunities out there right now and some even pay over $100,000. Eek!
If a career within federal health isn't for you, the Government of Canada is hiring across the country right now, including jobs with the House of Commons that pay six figures and CSIS jobs that don't require a degree.
Clerical and Administrative Support Officer
Salary: $50,821 to $70,622
Location: Multiple locations across Canada
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a secondary school diploma can apply, although being bilingual may be an asset.
The applicant should be someone who wants to be a part of "the federal department responsible for helping Canadians maintain and improve their health."
There aren't too many details about this specific role available, but likely duties include creating documents, spreadsheets and presentations, as well as some filing and sending emails.
Administrative positions
Salary: $54,878 to $61,379
Location: Multiple locations across Canada
Who Should Apply: Canadians with a secondary school diploma or employer-approved alternatives who have experience working in a clerical or office administration role. If you're thorough, initiative and client-orientated — even better!
In the job, duties include providing support services to staff and managers, inputting data, reviewing and coordinating a variety of activities and administering financial activities.
Senior Program Officer
Salary: $71,599 to $77,368
Location: Ottawa, Ontario
Who Should Apply: To be considered for this role, applicants will need a secondary school diploma or employer-approved alternatives.
Experience maintaining relationships with stakeholders is required too, as well as experience in writing reports, presentations and briefings.
A day on the job might include reviewing applications from companies who want to grow or sell cannabis, communicating with cannabis licence holders to support them and training new officers, among other things.
Scientific Evaluator III
Salary: $82,579 to $106,319
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: Candidates with a degree from a post-secondary institution "with specialization in a field relevant to the duties of the position, such as biology, biochemistry, chemistry, food science, or toxicology/pharmacology" can shoot off their resume for this role.
Applicants will also need experience like "conducting hazard or toxicological evaluations of chemicals for the purpose of assessing impacts on human health," as well as "conducting chemical exposure assessments for the purpose of assessing impacts on human health."
It sounds like a lot, but eligible people could earn six figures if they're a good match. Eek!
Executive Assistant and Administrative Officer
Salary: $65,547 to $70,622
Location: Multiple locations across Canada
Who Should Apply: If you have a secondary school diploma or employer-approved alternatives, as well as two years of experience in relevant administrative services, this may be the job for you.
Some of the things you'll be expected to do include managing an executive director's agenda and developing support materials, as well as supervising, monitoring and coaching other employees.
Scientific Evaluator IV
Salary: $102,434 to $121,714
Location: Toronto, Ottawa
Who Should Apply: Health Canada is looking for somebody with a degree in natural, physical or applied science, who has experience in providing scientific expertise or advice to stakeholders.
Candidates will also need to be bilingual and have "experience in writing scientific reports and in presenting and defending recommendations based on scientific findings."
The agency hasn't shared too many details about the role specifics, but it says you can expect "a cutting-edge organization that values both your physical and psychological health and wellness [and] provides rich career development opportunities."
If this sounds like you, there's a salary of over $121,000 on the table, which sounds pretty nice eh?
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.