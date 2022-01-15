Health Canada Is Hiring RN & You Could Earn Up To $121K Without A Medical Degree

Trending Tags

Dust off that resume, Canada! If you're looking to embark on a new career adventure, Health Canada is currently hiring for a bunch of roles and you don't actually need a medical degree for some of them.

The government agency recently posted multiple job listings with various requirements and they could earn you some serious money.

From administrative support roles to executive assistants and more, there are so many opportunities out there right now and some even pay over $100,000. Eek!

If a career within federal health isn't for you, the Government of Canada is hiring across the country right now, including jobs with the House of Commons that pay six figures and CSIS jobs that don't require a degree.

Clerical and Administrative Support Officer

Salary: $50,821 to $70,622

Location: Multiple locations across Canada

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a secondary school diploma can apply, although being bilingual may be an asset.

The applicant should be someone who wants to be a part of "the federal department responsible for helping Canadians maintain and improve their health."

There aren't too many details about this specific role available, but likely duties include creating documents, spreadsheets and presentations, as well as some filing and sending emails.

Apply Here

​Administrative positions​

Salary: $54,878 to $61,379

Location: Multiple locations across Canada

Who Should Apply: Canadians with a secondary school diploma or employer-approved alternatives who have experience working in a clerical or office administration role. If you're thorough, initiative and client-orientated — even better!

In the job, duties include providing support services to staff and managers, inputting data, reviewing and coordinating a variety of activities and administering financial activities.

Apply Here

Senior Program Officer

Salary: $71,599 to $77,368

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Who Should Apply: To be considered for this role, applicants will need a secondary school diploma or employer-approved alternatives.

Experience maintaining relationships with stakeholders is required too, as well as experience in writing reports, presentations and briefings.

A day on the job might include reviewing applications from companies who want to grow or sell cannabis, communicating with cannabis licence holders to support them and training new officers, among other things.

Apply Here

Scientific Evaluator III

Salary: $82,579 to $106,319

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: Candidates with a degree from a post-secondary institution "with specialization in a field relevant to the duties of the position, such as biology, biochemistry, chemistry, food science, or toxicology/pharmacology" can shoot off their resume for this role.

Applicants will also need experience like "conducting hazard or toxicological evaluations of chemicals for the purpose of assessing impacts on human health," as well as "conducting chemical exposure assessments for the purpose of assessing impacts on human health."

It sounds like a lot, but eligible people could earn six figures if they're a good match. Eek!

Apply Here

Executive Assistant and Administrative Officer

Salary: $65,547 to $70,622

Location: Multiple locations across Canada

Who Should Apply: If you have a secondary school diploma or employer-approved alternatives, as well as two years of experience in relevant administrative services, this may be the job for you.

Some of the things you'll be expected to do include managing an executive director's agenda and developing support materials, as well as supervising, monitoring and coaching other employees.

Apply Here

Scientific Evaluator IV

Salary: $102,434 to $121,714

Location: Toronto, Ottawa

Who Should Apply: Health Canada is looking for somebody with a degree in natural, physical or applied science, who has experience in providing scientific expertise or advice to stakeholders.

Candidates will also need to be bilingual and have "experience in writing scientific reports and in presenting and defending recommendations based on scientific findings."

The agency hasn't shared too many details about the role specifics, but it says you can expect "a cutting-edge organization that values both your physical and psychological health and wellness [and] provides rich career development opportunities."

If this sounds like you, there's a salary of over $121,000 on the table, which sounds pretty nice eh?

Apply Here

