Jazz Aviation Was Named One of Canada's Top Employers For Young People & They're Hiring RN
Time for a new job?! ✈️
If you're looking for a career change in 2022, one of these jobs in the airline industry might just be perfect for you.
For the tenth year in a row, Jazz Aviation LP has been named as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People, and it's currently hiring for a bunch of roles.
Whatever your skill set, you may be qualified for a position as there are opportunities in customer service, IT, supplier coordination and more.
If these roles aren't in the most ideal location for you, don't worry — it's not the only airline looking for new employees right now.
Canadian airlines like WestJet and Air Canada are also hiring nationally, and some of the jobs come with cool perks. In many cases, you don't even need a university degree!
Customer Service Agent
Salary: Up to $19.32 per hour
Location: Timmins, ON
Who Should Apply: Anyone who loves providing exceptional customer service. For this part-time role, you can expect to greet and serve passengers at counters and gates in the airport. Sounds fun, right?
You'll also be expected to use a computer system to make reservations, assist with passenger check-ins, process payments and calculate any excess baggage charges.
JTS Supply Chain Coordinator
Salary: Up to $60,000 per year
Location: Halifax, NS
Who Should Apply: Someone who can negotiate with suppliers and customers to make sure that deliveries are made in time for maintenance schedules.
This full-time role would also suit somebody who can fix problems relating to shipping errors, pricing and invoicing. And excellent communication skills are a definite plus!
Warehouse Technician
Salary: Up to $23.32 per hour
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: Someone who can deal with all things inventory — shipping, receiving, inspection, order processing and stocking. The airline says that computer data entry is to be expected, as is some heavy lifting.
Specialist, Integrated Analytics in Supply Management
Salary: Up to $60,000 per year
Company: Halifax, NS
Who Should Apply: Anyone who loves working collaboratively across multiple teams. The person in this full-time role would be responsible for helping to develop and deliver data, business intelligence, analytics and reporting solutions. They'd also be required to maintain and develop technical documents.
Client Support Analyst
Salary: Up to $60,000 per year
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: An individual who has in-depth knowledge of hardware and software and likes setting up workstations, laptops, printers, smartphones, etc.
The successful applicant would be in charge of making sure IT security policies are enforced for all users and assisting with disaster event backup and recovery processes. Sounds exciting, eh?
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.