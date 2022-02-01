Sections

Lowe's Canada Is Hiring Over 5K Employees & There Are So Many Types Of Roles Available

Some don't require any previous experience!

Lowe's Canada Is Hiring Over 5K Employees & There Are So Many Types Of Roles
Trong Nguyen | Dreamstime, @lowes_canada | Instagram

Lowe’s Canada is hiring over 5,000 new employees right now and there are a massive variety of open positions looking to be filled.

Whether you want to work in a store, a warehouse or in the corporate side of the company, this massive hiring event has a job for nearly every experience level.

Lowe's Canada — which owns Lowe's, RONA and Réno-Dépôt — is looking to fill roles in all three of its retail store chains across the country.

The company is looking for workers in almost all provinces, with Ontario and Quebec having the most positions with an estimated 1,900 and 1,780 openings respectively.

Other regions with a hefty number of positions to fill include B.C. with 450 and Alberta with 650 opportunities each.

Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia also have vacant positions up for grabs.

If you don't have the longest resume, there are openings that require little or no previous work experience, such as cashiers, sales associates and much more. Some type of previous customer service experience is a common requirement, though.

Don't know the difference between a nail and a screw? Well, Lowe's says it will provide all employees, new or old, with full, up-to-date training, so a deep knowledge of home improvement is not even necessary!

For those looking for more of an office gig and who live near Toronto or Montreal, there are all sorts of opportunities like E-commerce manager, financial analyst and more at their head offices.

The best way to find what’s out there is to check the map on Lowe’s website, which has all the locations that are hiring across Canada. There, you’ll be able to find your nearest location and what jobs are available.

The company is also holding hiring events across the map so that prospective employees can learn more. They also allow potential employees to speak to the recruitment team directly about the opportunities available.

Not only is the sheer number of openings interesting, but you can also book your virtual at-home, or even pre-recorded, job interview.

So, get that resume polished up and check out the site if you’re looking for a new start.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

