CSIS Jobs In Human Resources Are Available & You Don't Need A University Degree

Almost no experience is required and you can make up to $89,000! 🤑

​Government of Canada building. Right: CSIS and Canadian flags in front of a CSIS building.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, csiscanada | Twitter

There are Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) jobs available in human resources that don't even require a university degree and almost no experience is needed!

With these government of Canada jobs, CSIS is currently looking to fill the Human Resources Advisor, Human Resources Assistant and Human Resources Officer positions.

Anyone who applies is asked to not discuss their application with anyone besides their partner or close family members but they should be discreet as well.

Also, candidates must be eligible to receive an "Enhanced Top Secret" security clearance which involves a security interview, a polygraph, and a background investigation.

The Human Resources Advisor role is available in Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal and the salary is from $73,970 to $89,970.

For the education requirement, you can fulfill it with an undergraduate degree, a university certificate or college diploma or a human resources certification recognized by the Canadian Council of Human Resources Association.

The only experience required is working as part of a human resources team while providing advice and guidance in any human resources discipline.

The Human Resources Assistant job is located in Ottawa and pays from $57,960 to $70,500 a year.

You need an undergraduate degree, a university certificate or college diploma or a human resources certification recognized by the Canadian Council of Human Resources Association.

Experience in human resources or administration while planning, organizing and coordinating activities or actions is required.

The Human Resources Officer position is based in Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto with a yearly salary ranging from $65,460 to $79,640.

Like the other jobs, you need an undergraduate degree, a university certificate or college diploma or a human resources certification recognized by the Canadian Council of Human Resources Association.

The only experience needed is in the application of human resources policies.

For all three of these CSIS jobs that are available in human resources, the last day to apply is April 27, 2022!

Human Resources Advisor

Salary: $73,970 to $89,970

Location: Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto

Who Should Apply: Someone with experience working as part of a human resources team while providing advice and guidance in any human resources discipline.

Apply Here

Human Resources Assistant

Salary: $57,960 to $70,500

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: Someone who has worked in human resources or administration and has planned, organized and coordinated activities or actions.

Apply Here

Human Resources Officer

Salary: $65,460 to $79,640

Location: Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto

Who Should Apply: Someone who has experience in applying human resources policies.

Apply Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

