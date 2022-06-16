NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
city of ottawa jobs

The City Of Ottawa Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs & These 6 Will Pay You Over $70K ​

You can even make up to six figures!

Ottawa News Reporter
Ottawa City Hall. Right: Museum of Nature.

Ottawa City Hall. Right: Museum of Nature.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime,@cityofottwa | Instagram

Landing a job can be a stressful and overwhelming process. Add a major global pandemic on top of your financial worries and it can be seriously difficult to know where to begin. Thankfully, the City of Ottawa is hiring for a bunch of jobs right now, and you could slide into a new position just in time for summer.

Here's a list of jobs from the city that will pay you around $70,000 or more. For some of these jobs, you will need to be bilingual, but for others, only English is needed. Fortunately, you don't need a ton of experience for many of them. So, it's about time to get that resume out into the world!

Museum Administrator

Salary: $95,002 - $115,591

Who Should Apply: You should have a grasp on management practices and community development. The cool thing about this job is that you'll be able to create arts programs and events as the museum administrator. But you'll need tons of experience too, including a master's degree in museology, history business, or public administration.

Apply Here

Production and Graphic Artist

Salary: $50,241 - $71,262

Who Should Apply: You generally know Ottawa's transit routes and will be able to work independently. In this job, you'll be working on OC Transpo's branding and messaging. You'll need at least a college diploma in graphic arts or design production and some experience for this role.

Apply Here

Officer, Digital Service

Salary: $65 146 - $79 273

Who Should Apply: You're a whiz with websites and application development. At this job, you'll be handling daily digital publishing requests from the City of Ottawa. You will need a diploma or degree in communications, information technology, or another relevant area of study.

Apply Here


Librarian, Children and Teen Services

Salary: $69 083 - $82 446

Who Should Apply: You know the ins and outs of library policies and procedures. You'll be responsible for carrying out many areas of library service and might work with kids. You should have a master's degree in library or information services, but you only need 6 months of experience to apply.

Apply Here


Activities Coordinator, LTC

Salary: $32.630 - $38.183 per hour

Who Should Apply: You know how to plan programs and fun activities for older adults. Preparing activity programs at a long-term care facility will be one of your main tasks. You'll also need a diploma in recreation and leisure studies, and at least one year's experience working with seniors.

Apply Here

Analyst, Children's Service

Salary: $65 146,90 - $79 273,74

Who Should Apply: You know how to analyze research and a fair bit about social service programs. At this job, you'll be supporting children services in creating operational plans and activities. You need a university degree in a relevant field and three years of experience carrying out research.

Apply Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...