The City Of Ottawa Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs & These 6 Will Pay You Over $70K
You can even make up to six figures!
Landing a job can be a stressful and overwhelming process. Add a major global pandemic on top of your financial worries and it can be seriously difficult to know where to begin. Thankfully, the City of Ottawa is hiring for a bunch of jobs right now, and you could slide into a new position just in time for summer.
Here's a list of jobs from the city that will pay you around $70,000 or more. For some of these jobs, you will need to be bilingual, but for others, only English is needed. Fortunately, you don't need a ton of experience for many of them. So, it's about time to get that resume out into the world!
Museum Administrator
Salary: $95,002 - $115,591
Who Should Apply: You should have a grasp on management practices and community development. The cool thing about this job is that you'll be able to create arts programs and events as the museum administrator. But you'll need tons of experience too, including a master's degree in museology, history business, or public administration.
Production and Graphic Artist
Salary: $50,241 - $71,262
Who Should Apply: You generally know Ottawa's transit routes and will be able to work independently. In this job, you'll be working on OC Transpo's branding and messaging. You'll need at least a college diploma in graphic arts or design production and some experience for this role.
Apply Here
Officer, Digital Service
Salary: $65 146 - $79 273
Who Should Apply: You're a whiz with websites and application development. At this job, you'll be handling daily digital publishing requests from the City of Ottawa. You will need a diploma or degree in communications, information technology, or another relevant area of study.
Apply Here
Librarian, Children and Teen Services
Salary: $69 083 - $82 446
Who Should Apply: You know the ins and outs of library policies and procedures. You'll be responsible for carrying out many areas of library service and might work with kids. You should have a master's degree in library or information services, but you only need 6 months of experience to apply.
Activities Coordinator, LTC
Salary: $32.630 - $38.183 per hour
Who Should Apply: You know how to plan programs and fun activities for older adults. Preparing activity programs at a long-term care facility will be one of your main tasks. You'll also need a diploma in recreation and leisure studies, and at least one year's experience working with seniors.
Apply Here
Analyst, Children's Service
Salary: $65 146,90 - $79 273,74
Who Should Apply: You know how to analyze research and a fair bit about social service programs. At this job, you'll be supporting children services in creating operational plans and activities. You need a university degree in a relevant field and three years of experience carrying out research.
