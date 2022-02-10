Sections

Suit up for your next tropical vacation with our exclusive promo code!

This Canadian Swimwear Brand Is Offering New Customers An Exclusive Discount On Bathing Suits
I don't know about you, but I could certainly use a vacation.

Going somewhere warm and sunny like Mexico for a week or two is a nice break, isn't it? But going swimsuit shopping in preparation is not as nice — especially if you're on a tight budget.

You often hear that the best time to buy a new bathing suit is in January and February and there might be some truth to that. Sustainable Canadian brands like Everyday Sunday are currently offering discounts to new customers, knowing that a lot of us are interested in going somewhere warm this winter.

For a limited time, Narcity readers can save 20% on Everyday Sunday swimsuits with the code NARCITY20. This offer is valid for new customers only and includes all full-priced items like bikinis, one-pieces and swim trunks for men.

What's great about the brand is how they try to be as size-inclusive as possible. Most women's swimwear goes up to a size 16 while men's trunks go up to a size extra-large.

There's a bathing suit in just about every colour you can imagine, all reasonably priced (the 20% discount doesn't hurt, either).

This gorgeous Green Square Neck Crop Top is $55 while the matching Green High-Waist Bottoms are $45. Most one-pieces are around $100 (before the discount) like this stunning Bright Cobalt One-Piece for $110. The bright colour and cut-outs are very on-trend this season.

Everyday Sunday provides free shipping on all orders over $150 and free returns if you're not happy with the fit.

Looking to get a new bathing suit for your next vacation? For a limited time, Narcity readers can save 20% on Everyday Sunday swimwear with the code NARCITY20. This offer is valid for new customers only and excludes sale items.

