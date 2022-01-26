Buying These 9 Off-Season Items Now Can Save You So Much Money Before Summer Hits
Shopping now for summer essentials makes a whole lot of "cents."
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Did you know? The best time to find great deals on products is often during the off-season when the products are not in demand.
Sure, you might not be able to put that new bathing suit to good use for a few months, but you can definitely save a good chunk of money in the meantime.
While we can only dream of sunnier days right now, it's never too early to start preparing for them. Whether you're planning on going camping, hitting the beach or stocking your closet with cute summer clothes, here are nine items you can buy now that will help you save a ton of money down the line.
H&M Long Flared Dress
It might not feel like summer yet, but you can prep for warmer days with this flowy sundress that's $43 off right now. It has a gorgeous open-back design and comes in sizes XS to XXL.
MEC Base Camper 4-Person Tent
Camping season isn't too far away and if you can't wait to get some fresh air again, you can prepare by grabbing this tent that's almost $100 off right now. It has a waterproof floor and a removable awning to keep the sun and rain out.
Ray-Ban Sunglasses
Sunnier days are coming and these snazzy Ray-Ban sunglasses will help protect your eyes. Buying a pair now will save you almost $100. Not exactly your style? No worries, there are over 100 other styles on clearance, too.
GSI Outdoors Cornhole Table Set
If you're planning on spending all your time outdoors as soon as the snow melts, then you need this table set in your life. It's $30 off right now and perfect for playing games or having drinks and folds easily with bean bag storage to bring on the go.
Klymit Hammock V
Sleeping in a hammock can be so much comfier with this inflatable sleeping pad from Klymit. You can also use it for tent camping or car camping. Buying a hammock now saves you $80!
Outbound Women's Linda Jacket
This super cheap rain jacket is perfect for April showers that'll be here in no time. It's lightweight and breathable, making it perfect for cooler spring and summer days. Buying one off-season helps you save $60.
Puma Cool Cat Men's Slides
Heading out the door in the summer is so much faster and easier with slides. These lightweight Puma ones are ultra-comfy because of the padded straps and textured soles. Buying a pair now can save you $18.
Men's UA Tech Mesh Shorts
As part of Under Armour's semi-annual sale, you can grab these shorts for 25% off and tuck them away for a few months. They're moisture-wicking and odour-resistant, making them great for any workout.
Tatum Terry Triangle Bikini Top
You can plan for all your summer adventures by buying your bathing suits ahead of time. This colourful and strappy bikini top is on sale now along with the matching floral bottoms that are also $77.