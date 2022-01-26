Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
shopping hacks

Buying These 9 Off-Season Items Now Can Save You So Much Money Before Summer Hits

Shopping now for summer essentials makes a whole lot of "cents."

Commerce Writer
Buying These 9 Off-Season Items Now Can Save You So Much Money Before Summer Hits
Altitude Sports, @rayban | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Did you know? The best time to find great deals on products is often during the off-season when the products are not in demand.

Sure, you might not be able to put that new bathing suit to good use for a few months, but you can definitely save a good chunk of money in the meantime.

While we can only dream of sunnier days right now, it's never too early to start preparing for them. Whether you're planning on going camping, hitting the beach or stocking your closet with cute summer clothes, here are nine items you can buy now that will help you save a ton of money down the line.

H&M Long Flared Dress

H&M

It might not feel like summer yet, but you can prep for warmer days with this flowy sundress that's $43 off right now. It has a gorgeous open-back design and comes in sizes XS to XXL.

H&M
$69.99 $26.99
Buy Now

MEC Base Camper 4-Person Tent

MEC

Camping season isn't too far away and if you can't wait to get some fresh air again, you can prepare by grabbing this tent that's almost $100 off right now. It has a waterproof floor and a removable awning to keep the sun and rain out.

MEC
$369.95 $276.97
Buy Now

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Ray-Ban

Sunnier days are coming and these snazzy Ray-Ban sunglasses will help protect your eyes. Buying a pair now will save you almost $100. Not exactly your style? No worries, there are over 100 other styles on clearance, too.

Ray-Ban
$210 $105
Buy Now

GSI Outdoors Cornhole Table Set

Altitude Sports

If you're planning on spending all your time outdoors as soon as the snow melts, then you need this table set in your life. It's $30 off right now and perfect for playing games or having drinks and folds easily with bean bag storage to bring on the go.

GSI Sports
$99.99 $69.99
Buy Now

Klymit Hammock V

Altitude Sports

Sleeping in a hammock can be so much comfier with this inflatable sleeping pad from Klymit. You can also use it for tent camping or car camping. Buying a hammock now saves you $80!

Klymit
$199.99 $119.99
Buy Now

Outbound Women's Linda Jacket

Canadian Tire

This super cheap rain jacket is perfect for April showers that'll be here in no time. It's lightweight and breathable, making it perfect for cooler spring and summer days. Buying one off-season helps you save $60.

Outbound
$79.99 $19.93
Buy Now

Puma Cool Cat Men's Slides

Puma

Heading out the door in the summer is so much faster and easier with slides. These lightweight Puma ones are ultra-comfy because of the padded straps and textured soles. Buying a pair now can save you $18.

Puma
$40 $21.99
Buy Now

Men's UA Tech Mesh Shorts

Under Armour

As part of Under Armour's semi-annual sale, you can grab these shorts for 25% off and tuck them away for a few months. They're moisture-wicking and odour-resistant, making them great for any workout.

Under Armour
$30 $22.99
Buy Now

Tatum Terry Triangle Bikini Top

Frankies Bikinis

You can plan for all your summer adventures by buying your bathing suits ahead of time. This colourful and strappy bikini top is on sale now along with the matching floral bottoms that are also $77.

Frankies Bikinis
$100 $77
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

fashion & clothing

Allbirds Lowered The Price Of Their Top-Selling Running Shoes & Now They're $45 Cheaper

They're eco-friendly, too!

@allbirds | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If 2022 is the year that you're planning to make more sustainable choices, then you need to check out the footwear brand Allbirds. It's a New Zealand-born brand that started out of the founder's interest in using merino wool as a sustainable material for shoes.

Keep Reading Show less
urban outfitters

Urban Outfitters Is Having A 50% Off Sale & You Can Get Hundreds Of Items For As Little As $8

Here are 9 things you'll want to add to your cart ASAP. 😍

Urban Outfitters

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Looking for some retail therapy today? For a limited time, you can save 50% on hundreds of stylish items at Urban Outfitters in Canada right now.

Keep Reading Show less
amazon canada

28 Cute, Random & Useful Amazon Canada Products That Are All Under $25

If you feel like shopping but don't want to spend a large hunk of cash. 😉

Amazon Canada, @btbgrooming | Instagram, @scrubdaddy | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're in the mood to shop but you don't want to break the bank, here's a list of top-rated products on Amazon Canada that are all under $25.

Keep Reading Show less

12 Sales In Canada You Can Shop This Weekend & Save Up To 70% On All Kinds Of Stuff

Including stores like Indigo, Dynamite, Peoples and more! 🛍️

@hm | Instagram, @indigo | Instagram, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're in the mood for some retail therapy this weekend, you'll be glad to know there are quite a few sales you can shop in Canada right now. Why not spoil yourself with a new book from Indigo or a loungewear set from Garage?

Keep Reading Show less