Under Armour Is Having A Semi-Annual Sale & Some Items Are 50% Off
There are over 1,500 leggings, workout clothes and accessories on sale right now.
It may not feel like winter is over, but retailers like Sport Chek are already having sales to make room for new spring styles. These sales are great for stocking up on comfy clothes whether you plan on working out more this year or you're just looking to spend more time lounging at home.
The Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale is another one of these awesome events where you can save up to 50% on outlet styles now until January 26. It applies to select women's, men's and children's apparel and accessories and doesn't require a promo code at checkout.
This Men's UA Iso-Chill Compression Printed Tank is great for staying cool while working out. It was $60 but is now only $34.99.
You can never have too many pairs of leggings and these Women's UA Reflect Hi-Rise Leggings are only $24.99 (originally $80). These Women's UA Mileage Run Leggings are on sale, too, for $43.99 (originally $65).
This Women's ColdGear Crew Long Sleeve will keep you warm during outdoor workouts and it's only $48.99 (originally $65). You can also snatch up the last remaining sizes of this Women's UA Crossback Strappy Low Sports Bra for only $13.99 (originally $32.99).
Under Armour
Under Armour's Semi-Annual Sale is on now until January 26 and you can pick up some new sportswear to stretch and move around in. No promo code is required. You can get free shipping and returns when you spend over $75.