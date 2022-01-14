Trending Tags

Sport Chek Is Having A Winter Blowout Sale & The Prices Are Too Good To Pass Up

Winter coats and pants starting at just $50 from brands like Helly Hansen and Columbia!

Commerce Writer
Sport Chek Is Having A Winter Blowout Sale & The Prices Are Too Good To Pass Up
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As the weather creeps into the coldest months of the year, you might be thinking about upgrading your winter apparel. Luckily for you, Sport Chek is having a huge winter blowout sale where you can quite literally save hundreds of dollars on winter coats, pants and accessories.

The week-long sale runs until January 19 and some styles are already selling fast, so don't wait too long to make your purchase. Some of the brands included in the sale are Nike, The North Face, Under Armour and Helly Hansen.

This Woods Men's Avens Down Parka is now only $150 (originally $450), which is an amazing price considering it has a 600 fill power mix of down and feathers, which means it's well insulated. This Helly Hansen Men's Insulated Winter Jacket is also $150 (originally $349) and has over 200 five-star reviews.

You can also find equally impressive deals like this Columbia Women's Ember Springs Down Jacket for just $80 (originally $329). For winter activities like hitting the slopes, you can get these Helly Hansen Women's Blizzard Insulated Pants for just $80, too (originally $170).

Accessories like mitts, hats, scarves and socks are 25% off, so you can keep yourself warm from head to toe.

Let this winter be the one where you finally dress warm enough with a new coat or pants from Sport Chek's winter blowout sale, on now until January 19. You can get free shipping when you spend over $99 or opt for free one-hour curbside pickup.

