Sport Chek Is Having A Winter Blowout Sale & The Prices Are Too Good To Pass Up

While cranking up the heat or plugging in a space heater can help, there's nothing better than getting into a warm and cozy bed.
You can keep yourself warm throughout these chilly nights with our top 22 bedding finds including pillows, sheets, blankets and more.
Amazon Canada
This fluffy bedding set is perfect for spending all day in bed. It comes in twin, queen and king sizes, with a duvet cover and two pillow shams (or one with the twin set) in 17 colours including cream and mint green.
Uhamho
Amazon Canada
Adding a throw on top of your current bedding setup is the easiest way to stay warm and this fleece one is cozy yet breathable. It comes in four sizes and 20 colours including white, light grey and teal.
Bedsure
Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket
Amazon Canada
You can also pick up this double-sided blanket that's even warmer on the sherpa side. It comes in four sizes and six colours including pink and black.
Bedsure
Amazon Canada
You can switch up your regular bed sheets for these fleece sheets that are soft to the touch. The four-piece set comes in sizes twin to California king with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillow covers (but you only get one with the twin set).
True North by Sleep Philosophy
Amazon Canada
If you want to take warmth to the next level, you can buy this heated electric mattress pad with 20 heat settings. It's also water-resistant which is a lifesaver if you drink in bed and tend to get clumsy.
Sunbeam
Amazon Canada
Alternatively, you can use this heated throw to give you that extra bit of warmth. It's a comfy fleece throw when it's off but has three heat settings for when you're really cold and decide to turn it on.
Sunbeam
Amazon Canada
While this heated pillowcase is meant for people with neck pain, it's also a great way to keep your ears warm at night. It's also made of mulberry silk which means it's gentle on both your hair and skin.
Hompres
Amazon Canada
If you sleep with a partner whose body temperature is always the polar opposite of yours, you might want to give this dual-zone comforter a try. One side is slightly thinner and cooler and it's labelled to easily distinguish the two.
Kömforte
Simons
For anyone who loves both function and form, this chunky merino wool knit blanket makes the perfect accent piece. It's super thick, naturally hypoallergenic and both odour and moisture-resistant.
PrairieKnots
Simons
Velvet is another soft and warm fabric and this embossed duvet cover set is great for chilly nights. It comes in sizes twin to king and each set includes a duvet cover and up to pillow shams.
Maison
Simons
Did you know that the higher the thread count of your sheets, the warmer they are? That's because air won't escape as easily, so these sheets are sure to keep you warm. The set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, up to two pillowcases and a tote bag for storage.
Maison
Benji Sleep
For an even higher thread count set, you can try these sheets that are 1500 threads per square inch. The set, designed by Canadian brand Benji, comes with a fitted sheet one flat sheet and two pillowcases (one with the twin) that are moisture-wicking.
Benji
Simons
It's not necessarily bedding, but one way to stay warm in bed is to cuddle up with a hot water bottle. This one from Simons comes with a removable wool cover to keep you from burning. It's a total lifesaver for that time of the month, too.
Maison
Indigo
A weighted blanket not only helps with anxiety and sleep, but it can also help trap in body heat. This one from Gravity is lined with microfleece so it feels soft on your skin. You can choose between 15 or 20-pound blankets.
Gravity
Amazon Canada
If you're looking for something you can use year-round, this reversible weighted blanket is a great option. It's just regular cotton on one side and fleece on the other. You can get it in different sizes from 15 to 40 pounds.
OMYSTYLE
Hush
Another nice seasonal option is this one from Hush that comes with a cooling cover for the summer and a classic cover for the winter. You can use the code NARCITY to get $30 off your order.
Hush
Amazon Canada
Now that it's winter, you can swap out your thinner blankets for a thick duvet filled with goose down. Shoppers love how evenly it puffs up and many approve it for Canadian winters.
Canadian Down & Feather Co
Casper
This woven blanket is made of 100% brushed cotton, making it perfect as an extra layer without the thickness. It comes in four colours including oatmeal and peach, and in two sizes: full/queen or king.
Casper
Simba Sleep
This memory gel pillow adjusts to your body temperature making it an excellent place to rest your head all year round. You can adjust how firm you want it by adding or removing the filling.
Simba Sleep
Amazon Canada
You can snuggle up Viking-style with this faux fur blanket that comes in nine styles and three sizes. Reviews say it doesn't shed and it also looks great in the living room, draped over the couch.
Battilo Home
Amazon Canada
You really can never have too many throw blankets so here's another one that can keep you warm. It comes in four different sizes and seven fun colours like mint and lavender.
Softbear
Amazon Canada
One last throw option for you is this waffle blanket that's great for layering. You can try folding it in half and using it at the foot of your bed to keep your toes from freezing!
Bedsure