Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
fashion & clothing

13 North Face Jackets You Can Get In Canada & They're All On Sale Right Now

Time to bundle up! ❄️

13 North Face Jackets You Can Get In Canada & They're All On Sale Right Now
@thenorthface | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether or not you're waiting for Black Friday to pick out a new jacket, you can already find popular North Face jackets on sale thanks to all the early deals stores have been rolling out this month.

If you're in need of an upgrade, you can find plenty of cozy North Face jackets in all kinds of lengths and styles that'll keep you warm and stylish this winter in Canada.

We've gathered 13 jackets that have stellar reviews from places like The North Face, Sport Chek and Altitude Sports.

PS: There are even more early Black Friday fashion deals you can score from over 30 different stores right now!

North Face Gotham Parka

Altitude Sports

Price: $247.49 ($329.99)

Details: This sleek parka features body-mapped insulation that'll keep you warm without the bulk. It's goose-filled and water-resistant, with a temperature rating of -10º to -25º C. It's currently available in six colours in sizes XS to 2XL.

$247.49 On ALTITUDE SPORTS

North Face Men's McMurdo Parka

Sport Chek

Price: $270 ($359.99)

Details: This water-repellent jacket is filled with down and has an adjustable hood with removable faux-fur trim. It has four pockets (two with flaps and two with zips), so you'll always have somewhere safe to keep your belongings. It's currently available in two colours in sizes small to 2X.

$270 On SPORT CHEK

North Face Nuptse Belted Mid Jacket 

Altitude Sports

Price: $359.99 ($479.99)

Details: This down jacket is cozy and stylish, and comes with a belt so you can customize your silhouette. It's available in three colours in sizes XS to XL.

$359.99 On ALTITUDE SPORTS

North Face Metropolis Parka 

Altitude Sports

Price: $299.99 ($399.99)

Details: This slim-fitting down jacket is water-repellent and on the lighter side, which is perfect if you live in Vancouver and don't get a ton of snow. It's currently available in seven colours and in sizes from XS to 2XL.

$299.99 On ALTITUDE SPORTS

North Face Men's Cypress Parka

Sport Chek

Price: $249.98 ($399)

Details: This parka is on the lighter side, so you'll stay toasty without overheating. It's currently available in black and green in sizes small to 2XL.

$249.98 On SPORT CHEK

North Face Arctic Parka

Altitude Sports

Price: $314.99 ($419.99)

Details: This cozy parka is waterproof and goose-filled for extra warmth on super cold days. The hood and the hood's fur lining are both removable. It's currently available in six colours in sizes XS to XL.

$314.99 On ALTITUDE SPORTS

North Face Gotham Jacket III

Altitude Sports

Price: $314.99 ($419.99)

Details: This waterproof down jacket is equipped with an insulated hood, so you'll be covered even if you forget to grab your toque. It has a temperature rating of -10º to -25º C, so it'll keep you warm even when the temperature really drops. It's currently available in eight colours in sizes XS to 3XL.

$314.99 On ALTITUDE SPORTS

North Face Women's AT Arque FUTURELIGHT Ventrix Jacket

The North Face

Price: $239.99 ($399.99)

Details: This super cute jacket is waterproof and insulated which makes it perfect for chilly, rainy days. It's available in purple or black in sizes XS to XL.

$239.99 On THE NORTH FACE

North Face Gotham Jacket

Altitude Sports

Price: $224.99 ($299.99)

Details: This cozy parka will keep you warm even when the wind chill hits. It's water-repellent and comes with a faux-fur-lined hood that's removable. It's currently available in six colours in sizes XS to XL.

$224.99 On ALTITUDE SPORTS

North Face HMLYN Down Parka

Altitude Sports

Price: $322.49 ($429.99)

Details: This stylish down jacket is designed for casual wear, which is perfect if you live in a big city that doesn't get hammered with snow. It's going out of stock pretty quickly, but you can still get it in sizes medium to XL.

$322.99 On ALTITUDE SPORTS

North Face Snow Down Parka

Altitude Sports

Price: $352.49 ($469.99)

Details: This super cute parka is totally waterproof, so you'll stay warm and dry even when it's wet out. It cinches at the waist for an adjustable hourglass silhouette. It's available in four colours in sizes XS to XL.

$352.49 On ALTITUDE SPORTS

North Face Metropolis Jacket

Altitude Sports

Price: $251.24 ($334.99)

Details: This stylish down jacket is lightweight and form-fitting, but will still keep you toasty when it's chilly out. You can get it in four colours in sizes XS to XL.

$251.24 On ALTITUDE SPORTS

North Face Men's Arque Active Trail FUTURELIGHT Jacket

The North Face

Price: $179.99 ($299.99)

Details: This breathable and waterproof jacket is more for layering on top of a down jacket if you plan on wearing it in super cold temperatures. Otherwise, it'll do wonders in the spring when the rain starts coming down. It's currently available in three colours in sizes XS to 2XL.

$179.99 On THE NORTH FACE

From Your Site Articles

Soundbars, Laptops & Other Early Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Find On Amazon Canada RN

Brands like Microsoft, Razer, Sony, ASUS have deals starting at $6.99!

Amazon Canada | @surface, Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With just a few days left until Black Friday, early deals are popping up left and right. Some go super fast, with retailers like Amazon Canada sharing lightning deals nearly every day.

Keep Reading Show less

Costco Canada's Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now With Big Savings On Electronics

So many products are on sale!

Open Grid Scheduler | Flickr, @costco | Instagram

It's that time of year again and the Costco Canada Black Friday sale is happening now with early savings on so many products.

The wholesale retailer is offering discounts both in-store and online for Black Friday where shoppers can find deals on furniture, toys, appliances, clothes, home essentials and even electronics!

Keep Reading Show less

Lululemon's MIRROR Is Finally Available In Canada & It's Already On Sale

You can save $650 now until November 29! 😍

@getthemirror | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The wait is finally over! Just in time for the holidays, you can now get your very own lululemon MIRROR in Canada. Along with high-performance leggings and ultra-comfy sports bras, you can now purchase this interactive home gym that'll blend in seamlessly with your home.

Keep Reading Show less

Sweatshirts & Hoodies Are 50% Off At Old Navy If You Need More Comfy Clothes For The Winter

You can be matchy-matchy with your bestie! 👯

@imanistan | Instagram, @itsbooyeah | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Old Navy is one of the best places to buy a sweatsuit in Canada. Not only are they incredibly comfy, but they're also extremely affordable.

Keep Reading Show less