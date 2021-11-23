13 North Face Jackets You Can Get In Canada & They're All On Sale Right Now
Whether or not you're waiting for Black Friday to pick out a new jacket, you can already find popular North Face jackets on sale thanks to all the early deals stores have been rolling out this month.
If you're in need of an upgrade, you can find plenty of cozy North Face jackets in all kinds of lengths and styles that'll keep you warm and stylish this winter in Canada.
We've gathered 13 jackets that have stellar reviews from places like The North Face, Sport Chek and Altitude Sports.
North Face Gotham Parka
Price: $247.49 (
$329.99)
Details: This sleek parka features body-mapped insulation that'll keep you warm without the bulk. It's goose-filled and water-resistant, with a temperature rating of -10º to -25º C. It's currently available in six colours in sizes XS to 2XL.
$247.49 On ALTITUDE SPORTS
North Face Men's McMurdo Parka
Price: $270 (
$359.99)
Details: This water-repellent jacket is filled with down and has an adjustable hood with removable faux-fur trim. It has four pockets (two with flaps and two with zips), so you'll always have somewhere safe to keep your belongings. It's currently available in two colours in sizes small to 2X.
$270 On SPORT CHEK
North Face Nuptse Belted Mid Jacket
Price: $359.99 (
$479.99)
Details: This down jacket is cozy and stylish, and comes with a belt so you can customize your silhouette. It's available in three colours in sizes XS to XL.
$359.99 On ALTITUDE SPORTS
North Face Metropolis Parka
Price: $299.99 (
$399.99)
Details: This slim-fitting down jacket is water-repellent and on the lighter side, which is perfect if you live in Vancouver and don't get a ton of snow. It's currently available in seven colours and in sizes from XS to 2XL.
$299.99 On ALTITUDE SPORTS
North Face Men's Cypress Parka
Price: $249.98 (
$399)
Details: This parka is on the lighter side, so you'll stay toasty without overheating. It's currently available in black and green in sizes small to 2XL.
$249.98 On SPORT CHEK
North Face Arctic Parka
Price: $314.99 (
$419.99)
Details: This cozy parka is waterproof and goose-filled for extra warmth on super cold days. The hood and the hood's fur lining are both removable. It's currently available in six colours in sizes XS to XL.
$314.99 On ALTITUDE SPORTS
North Face Gotham Jacket III
Price: $314.99 (
$419.99)
Details: This waterproof down jacket is equipped with an insulated hood, so you'll be covered even if you forget to grab your toque. It has a temperature rating of -10º to -25º C, so it'll keep you warm even when the temperature really drops. It's currently available in eight colours in sizes XS to 3XL.
$314.99 On ALTITUDE SPORTS
North Face Women's AT Arque FUTURELIGHT Ventrix Jacket
Price: $239.99 (
$399.99)
Details: This super cute jacket is waterproof and insulated which makes it perfect for chilly, rainy days. It's available in purple or black in sizes XS to XL.
$239.99 On THE NORTH FACE
North Face Gotham Jacket
Price: $224.99 (
$299.99)
Details: This cozy parka will keep you warm even when the wind chill hits. It's water-repellent and comes with a faux-fur-lined hood that's removable. It's currently available in six colours in sizes XS to XL.
$224.99 On ALTITUDE SPORTS
North Face HMLYN Down Parka
Price: $322.49 (
$429.99)
Details: This stylish down jacket is designed for casual wear, which is perfect if you live in a big city that doesn't get hammered with snow. It's going out of stock pretty quickly, but you can still get it in sizes medium to XL.
$322.99 On ALTITUDE SPORTS
North Face Snow Down Parka
Price: $352.49 (
$469.99)
Details: This super cute parka is totally waterproof, so you'll stay warm and dry even when it's wet out. It cinches at the waist for an adjustable hourglass silhouette. It's available in four colours in sizes XS to XL.
$352.49 On ALTITUDE SPORTS
North Face Metropolis Jacket
Price: $251.24 (
$334.99)
Details: This stylish down jacket is lightweight and form-fitting, but will still keep you toasty when it's chilly out. You can get it in four colours in sizes XS to XL.
$251.24 On ALTITUDE SPORTS
North Face Men's Arque Active Trail FUTURELIGHT Jacket
Price: $179.99 (
$299.99)
Details: This breathable and waterproof jacket is more for layering on top of a down jacket if you plan on wearing it in super cold temperatures. Otherwise, it'll do wonders in the spring when the rain starts coming down. It's currently available in three colours in sizes XS to 2XL.