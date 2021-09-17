17 Plus-Size Jackets You Can Get In Canada That Made Me Even More Excited For Cozy Season
Some of them are on sale, too. 👀
Now that the weather is getting a little cooler, it's time to start packing away your tanks and sundresses and transition back to sweater weather.
Even if you've already hopped on the shacket trend, you'll want to make sure your closet is fully stocked with autumn jackets, including rain coats and denim.
So grab a delicious PSL and get cozy with this list of super cute plus-size jackets that'll help get you ready for autumn 2021 in Canada.
Women's Day Trippin' Jacket Plus Size
Price: $69.98 (
$139.99)
Details: Whether you're running errands or headed out for an autumn hike, this jacket will keep you warm and dry all day long. It has drawcords at the waist and hood, so you can adjust the fit to your liking. It's available in three colours and in sizes XL to 3XL.
H&M+ Oversized Denim Jacket
Price: $49.99
Details: Did someone say '90s throwback? This cropped denim jacket will probably go with just about anything in your closet, especially your fave mom jeans. It's available in two colours and in sizes L to 4XL.
H&M+ Shirt Jacket
Price: $49.99
Details: This ultra-soft "shacket" will keep you cozy and on trend this autumn. It does up with snap fasteners, so it won't take you ten minutes to button up. It's available in sizes L to 4XL.
Scout Utility Plus Size Jacket
Price: $39.97 (
$57.99)
Details: Reviewers say that this plus-size utility jacket is the perfect transition piece after summer ends. With drawstrings along the bottom, you can adjust the hem to fit just right. It's available in sizes XL to 4XL.
Water-Resistant Narrow-Channel Packable Puffer Jacket
Price: $64.99 (plus 40% off with code SAVE)
Details: This cute and casual puffer jacket will be the perfect addition to your fall jacket roster. It's available in four colours and in sizes XS to 4XL in regular, tall and petite.
Lifechanger Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Price: $98
Details: Here's a chic faux leather jacket that will make you feel rugged and ready for an evening out this fall. Its asymmetrical zip closure gives it a unique look, while the zip-up pockets will help you make sure you don't lose your keys. It's available in sizes XL to 3XL.
Women's Here And There Trench Jacket Plus Size
Price: $84.98 (
$169.99)
Details: If you're on the hunt for a waterproof trench coat, look no further. This one is designed to be slightly stretchy, so you can move comfortably. It's available in three colours and in sizes XL to 3XL.
Teddy Bear Shirt Jacket
Price: $49
Details: We love a cute shirt jacket! This baby basically screams cozy fall vibes. Whether you layer it up or wear it on its own, this jacket will keep you feeling comfy this autumn. It's available in sizes XL to 3XL.
Renew Plus Toggle Detail Puffer Jacket
Price: $75 (
$132)
Details: This plus-size puffer jacket is equal parts stylish and cozy. It'll keep you warm and on trend this fall. It's available in three colours and in sizes 12 to 26.
Denim Trucker Jacket With Faux Shearling Collar
Price: $59
Details: Here's a plus-size denim jacket that features a faux shearling collar that'll keep you cozy and warm this autumn. It's available in sizes XL to 4XL.
Women's Punchbowl Jacket Plus Size
Price: $59.98 (
$119.99)
Details: This water-resistant jacket is perfect for rainy days that aren't too chilly. It packs down into its own little pocket, so you can stash it away when the sun is out again. It's available in four colours and in sizes XL to 3XL.
Plus Stone Woven Shoulder Padded Oversized Blazer
Price: $48 (
$85)
Details: Whether you're going out or heading to an important meeting, this plus-size blazer will provide you with style and warmth this fall. It's available in two colours and in sizes 12 to 26.
adidas Own The Run Jacket
Price: $85 (
$100)
Details: This water-repellent jacket will work wonders when you're on the move in not-so-nice weather. It has a sweat-proof pocket that'll keep your phone dry, no matter how sweaty or rainy it gets. It's available in sizes 2XS to 3XL.
Classic Medium-Wash Jean Jacket
Price: $44.99 (plus 40% off with code SAVE)
Details: Here's another classic denim jacket that'll give your fall wardrobe an upgrade. This one is slightly stretchy for ultimate comfort. It's available in sizes XS to 4XL in regular, tall, and petite.
Women's Boulder Path Jacket Plus Size
Price: $54.98 (
$109.99)
Details: This plus-size jacket will keep you dry while you're on the go. It has zippered pockets that'll help you make sure your belongings are safe and sound. It's available in three colours and in sizes XL to 3XL.
Plus Checked Pocket Front Shacket
Price: $57 (
$100)
Details: How adorable is this checkered pink shacket!? Pair it with your favourite joggers for the ultimate cozy fall vibes. It's available in five colours and in sizes 12 to 26.
Stratuslite Snap Jac
Price: $108.50 ($155)
Details: This plus-size puffer is filled with premium down to make sure you're warm when the temperature drops. It's available in two colours and in sizes XL to 3XL.