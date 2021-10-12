18 Fall Dresses Under $50 That'll Keep Canadians Cute & Cozy All Season Long
Super affordable options from Amazon Canada, Old Navy and more! 💃
The time has officially come to tuck away our summer clothes and embrace cozy knit sweaters and flannel sheets. If you want to add a few new dresses to your rotation, there are tons of stylish fall dresses you can order online right now.
Whether you're looking for the perfect dinner party dress or something comfy for your next pumpkin patch visit, we've gathered 18 cute and cozy dresses that'll go perfectly with your next PSL.
Twik Corduroy Shirtdress
Price: $49
Details: Here's a soft corduroy dress that's meant to be loose fitted, but you can always style it with a cute belt for a cinched waist. It's available in rusty orange, green or mauve in sizes XS to XL.
$49 On SIMONS
H&M+ Shirt Dress
Price: $34.99
Details: This plus-size shirt dress is long and luxurious and will look chic as heck at your next dinner party. It's available in black, pink or floral print in sizes large to 4XL.
$34.99 On H&M
Twik Loose Recycled Cotton Dress
Price: $29
Details: Paired with tights, this affordable sweater dress might be just what you need to keep cozy this fall. It's available in black, green or lilac in sizes XS to XL.
$29 On SIMONS
H&M Tie Belt Dress
Price: $39.99
Details: The billowy sleeves and rusty brown tone of this H&M dress basically screams autumn vibes. It's currently available in sizes 2XS to 2XL.
$39.99 On H&M
Long Lantern-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Price: $39.99+
Details: Whether you're hanging at home or dining out on a patio, this cozy turtleneck dress is sure to keep you snug as a bug. You can get it in 19 different colours like caramel and navy blue in sizes XS to XL.
$39.99+ On AMAZON CANADA
Puff-Sleeve Waist-Defined Smocked Mini Dress
Price: $38.20+
Details: This puff-sleeve dress from Old Navy will look great paired with your favourite fall jacket and a pair of warm tights. It's available in three colours in sizes XS to 4XL in regular, tall and petite.
$38.20+ On OLD NAVY
Knitted Ruffle Wrap Dress
Price: $35.99
Details: Here's an adorable ruffle wrap dress from Amazon Canada that ties at the waist for an adjustable fit. It's currently available in four colours in sizes small to 2XL.
$35.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Fit & Flare Rib-Knit Long-Sleeve Mini Dress
Price: $39.99
Details: This flared dress paired with a trendy shacket? 10/10! You can also get this dress in black in sizes XS to 4XS in regular, tall and petite.
$39.99 On OLD NAVY
V-Neck Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress
Price: $31.99+
Details: This cute and casual puff-sleeve dress will be an easy thing to throw on this fall. It's available in nine colours and prints in sizes small to 2XL.
$31.99+ On AMAZON CANADA
Twik Corduroy Buttoned Dress
Price: $39
Details: Layered with a turtleneck and a pair of fleece tights, this button-down dress will be your new go-to item in your closet this fall. It's available in black, orange or mauve in sizes XS to large.
$39 On SIMONS
H&M Oversized Denim Dress
Price: $39.99
Details: This oversized denim dress will look fab paired with a cozy toque and a pair of chunky boots. It's currently available in denim blue or dark blue in sizes XXS to large.
$39.99 On H&M
Puff-Sleeve Midi T-Shirt Shift Dress
Price: $39.99
Details: If you were on the hunt for something sweet and simple, this midi dress will be a great casual piece to add to your rotation. It comes in three colours in sizes XS to 4XL in regular, tall and petite.
$39.99 On OLD NAVY
AMZ Casual Wrap Dress
Price: $29.22+
Details: This wrap dress can be dressed up or down, depending on what shoes and accessories you pair it with. It ties at the waist, so you can adjust how it fits. You can get it in 19 different colours in sizes medium to 4XL.
$29.22+ On AMAZON CANADA
H&M Knit Turtleneck Dress
Price: $39.99
Details: Here's an ultra-cozy sweater dress that can keep you toasty all autumn long. You can get it in any size from XS to XXL.
$39.99 On H&M
Three-Quarter Sleeve Button-Down Dress
Price: $37.99+
Details: Reviewers love this billowy dress and say it has a great flow to it. It's available in six colours like pink and sky blue, and in a style with shorter sleeves in sizes small to XL.
$37.99+ On AMAZON CANADA
Twik Loose Faded Sweatshirt Dress
Price: $49
Details: Whether you're lounging at home or hanging on a patio, this sweater dress will keep you cozy this season. It's available in four colours including pink and lilac in sizes x-small to x-large.
$49 On SIMONS
Casual Flowy Shift Dress
Price: $11.99+
Details: This flowy dress is made out of a lightweight material, so you'll want to layer it with a cozy sweater and tights if you're planning on going outside. It comes in 20 different colours and prints in sizes small to 2XL.
$11.99+ On AMAZON CANADA
Long Sleeve Casual Swing Dress With Pockets
Price: $20.97+
Details: Here's a super casual and affordable fit and flare dress that'll make it a little easier to get ready in the morning. It comes in 20 different colours and prints in sizes x-small to xx-large.