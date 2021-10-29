Trending Tags

fashion & clothing

Nasty Gal Has A 60% Off Sale RN & There's Some Seriously Cute Stuff You Can Add To Cart

From cozy loungewear for the weekend to fancy dresses you can save for NYE! 💃

Nasty Gal Has A 60% Off Sale RN & There's Some Seriously Cute Stuff You Can Add To Cart
@nastygal | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Every now and then, Nasty Gal has a huge sale that's impossible to resist, especially if you love buying clothes. Right now, everything is 60% off, while sale items are up to 80% off!

You can find some super cute clothes at a pretty decent price, like this ribbed midi dress for $32 or these cozy knit joggers for $39.60. If you haven't hopped on the shacket trend yet, you can find lots of them on Nasty Gal at a discounted price.

Some of their off-season items are even cheaper, like this satin bandana shirt or floral mini dress, which are both just $17. If you're planning a sunny getaway this winter, you'll definitely want to get in on these great deals.

Nasty Gal

Details: For a limited time, everything at Nasty Gal is 60% off, with a few gems on sale at an even bigger discount of 80%. From cozy loungewear to sparkly party dresses, you can buy a ton of cute clothes without breaking the bank.

Find It On NASTY GAL

We Shopped At Ardene For The First Time Since We Were Teens & We Were Pleasantly Surprised

Are some of these items Aritzia dupes? 👀

Brittany Barber | Narcity Media, May Ning | Narcity Media

The last time either of us shopped at Ardene, we were still in middle school. The stores were filled with bright pink headbands and bold graphic t-shirts. But recently, we've seen the brand's clothes all over social media and were impressed at how adult-appropriate everything is now!

11 Winter Boots That Will Keep Your Feet Nice And Toasty All Season Long

🎵These boots were made for walkin' 🎵

@blundstone | Instagram, @sorelfootwear | Instagram

With winter right around the corner, Canadians are preparing for the chilly weather by shopping for puffer jackets and cozy sweaters.

Peoples Jewellers Has An Early Black Friday Sale & You Can Save Up To 61% On Diamonds

You can find discounts on engagement rings, necklaces, bracelets and more! 💎

@peoplesjewellers | Instagram, @peoplesjewellers | Instagram

Right now many Canadian shoppers are starting to plan for Black Friday and holiday shopping. Some brands are even getting ahead of the curve with early deals on items they predict will be flying off shelves.

These Reebok Slides Are Only $20 RN & Perfect If You're Planning A Sunny Escape This Winter

Time to toss your old flip-flops in the trash.

@reebokcanada | Instagram

If you plan on travelling to a sunny oasis this winter, you might want to grab a pair of Reebok slides — both the Classic and Fulgere pool slides are only $20 right now.

