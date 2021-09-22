Trending Tags

These 24 Cozy Knit Sweaters Will Make You Feel Snug As A Bug This Autumn In Canada

Because I absolutely adore sweater weather.

These 24 Cozy Knit Sweaters Will Make You Feel Snug As A Bug This Autumn In Canada
H&M, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Sweater weather has finally arrived in Canada and I for one couldn't be happier. Along with stylish shackets and warm flannel sheets, we want to make sure you're as comfy as possible this fall. That's why we've put together this list of some of the softest and coziest sweaters the internet has to offer!

Even if your closet is already stuffed to the gills with big fluffy sweaters, consider picking one up for a loved one who has an autumn birthday — or even start working your way through your holiday shopping list early this year (who wouldn't love getting a cozy knit sweater?).

H&M Rib-Knit Sweater

H&M

Price: $19.99

Details: This rib-knit sweater is just as sweet as it is simple. You can pair it with just about any other piece in your wardrobe, whether you're wearing a skirt, trousers or a fall dress. It's available in three colours and in sizes XS to XL.

$19.99 On H&M

GAP Cozy Half-Zip Sweater

Gap

Price: $79 ($99.95)

Details: Anything considered "oatmeal" in hue is bound to be perfect for autumn, although this cozy sweater is also available in two other colours and in sizes from XS to 2XL in regular, tall and petite.

$79 On GAP

UO Melissa Knit Shrug

Urban Outfitters

Price: $40.99 ($69)

Details: This adorable knit cardigan will keep you cozy without making you overheat. The multi-coloured stripes are the perfect colours to wear while we transition from summer and into fall. It's available in two colours and in sizes from XS to XL.

$40.99 On URBAN OUTFITTERS

Old Navy Cozy Textured Tunic Sweater

Old Navy

Price: $39.99

Details: This comfy pullover will absolutely become your go-to this fall. It's available in seven colours and in sizes from XS to 4XL in regular, tall and petite.

$39.99 On OLD NAVY

Sweet Poison Chunky-Knit Turtleneck Sweater

Amazon Canada

Price: $35.99+

Details: If you were on the hunt for a chunky-knit sweater, look no further. This baby is available in 11 colours and in sizes S to XL.

$35.99+ On AMAZON CANADA

Twik Striped Mega-Knit Cardigan

Simons

Price: $89

Details: This mega-knit cardigan basically screams autumn. It's so cozy, you won't ever want to take it off. Get it in sizes from S to L.

$89 On SIMONS

Old Navy Pointelle-Knit Open-Front Cardigan Sweater 

Old Navy

Price: $49.99

Details: How cute is this pointelle-knit cardigan? Imagine sipping a warm chai tea in this baby and you've conjured up the definition of fall in Canada. It's available in four colours and in sizes XS to 4XL in regular, tall and petite.

$49.99 On OLD NAVY

Twik Striped Shaker Rib Sweater

Simons

Price: $59

Details: How cozy does this ribbed sweater from Simons look? It'll look great while you're trotting through your local pumpkin patch this October. It's available in three colours and in sizes from XS to L.

$59 On SIMONS

Meerokeety Long Sleeve Soft Chunky Knit Sweater

Amazon Canada

Price: $31.46+

Details: Reviewers say this cardigan is as soft and comfy as they come. It's available in eight colours and in sizes from S to 2XL.

$31.46+ On AMAZON CANADA

Dokotoo Casual Solid Knit High Neck Loose Pullover

Amazon Canada

Price: $45.99+

Details: Nothing says comfy like a chunky-knit sweater. Pair it with your favourite jeans and you've got your next go-to autumn outfit. Available in eight colours and in sizes from S to 2XL.

$45.99+ On AMAZON CANADA

H&M Rib-Knit Cardigan

H&M

Price: $34.99

Details: This long cardigan has two stylish slits on the sides that'll make it a unique piece among your other autumn clothes. It's available in two colours and in sizes from XS to 2XL.

$34.99 On H&M

Twik Ribbed Loose Cropped Turtleneck 

Simons

Price: $50

Details: This knit turtleneck is on the thinner side, so you won't overheat while you're on the go. It'll be a great layering piece, worn together with a jacket, vest or over top of your favourite T-shirt. It's available in five colours and in sizes from XS to L.

$50 On SIMONS

H&M Collared Sweater 

H&M

Price: $29.99

Details: While the bright pink colour is fun and bold, it's the unique neckline that makes it as cute as it is. It's available in two colours and in sizes from XS to XL.

$29.99 On H&M

Twik Floral Stripe Openwork Mock-Neck Top

Simons

Price: $69

Details: How sweet is this floral knit? Embrace your inner grandma with this adorable pullover from Simons. It's available in two colours and in sizes from XS to L.

$69 On SIMONS

Anrabess Long Batwing Sleeve Chunky Knit Sweater

Amazon Canada

Price: $35.89+

Details: This extra-long cardigan will keep you wrapped up in comfort and warmth all autumn (and winter!) long. It's available in ten colours and in sizes from S to XL.

$35.89+ On AMAZON CANADA

Icone Long-Sleeve Polo Cardigan

Simons

Price: $69

Details: This cozy sweater is a cross between your fave cardigan and your cutest polo. The collar will make it a great piece to layer underneath your other comfy sweaters, vests and coats. It's available in three colours and in sizes from XS to L.

$69 On SIMONS

Twik Norwegian Knit Turtleneck

Simons

Price: $69

Details: This soft turtleneck is sure to keep you warm when the temperature drops. It's available in two colours and in sizes from S/M to M/L.

$69 On SIMONS

H&M Rib-Knit Wool-Blend Cardigan

H&M

Price: $59.99

Details: This thick-knit sweater in baby blue will keep the colour palette in your wardrobe interesting this fall. It's available in sizes from XL to 2XL.

$59.99 On H&M

Joe Fresh Women+ Raglan-Sleeve Cardi

Joe Fresh

Price: $34

Details: This long cardigan will look great at meetings, dinner parties or at home on your couch. It's available in two colours and in sizes from XS to XL.

$34 On JOE FRESH

Twik Ribbed Half-Zip Mock Neck 

Simons

Price: $59

Details: This half-zip knit is comfy, stylish and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. Available in six colours and in sizes from XS to L.

$59 On SIMONS

H&M Chunky-Knit Turtleneck

H&M

Price: $34.99

Details: How badly do you want to snuggle up to this ultra-comfy sweater though?! It's soft, comfy and highly rated, too. You can get it in four colours and in sizes from XS to XL.

$34.99 On H&M

Roots Snowy Fox Cable Sweater

Roots

Price: $44.99 ($88)

Details: Stay toasty this autumn with this adorable sweater from Roots. Plus it's on sale! It's available in sizes XS to 2XL.

$49.99 From ROOTS

Joe Fresh Cable Knit Sweater

Joe Fresh

Price: $34

Details: This casual knit will become a staple in your fall wardrobe, especially when you're in a rush and just want to through something on quickly. It's available in three colours and in sizes from XS to XL.

$34 From JOE FRESH

Oak And Fort Wrap Cardigan

Oak And Fort

Price: $78

Details: This ultra-stylish sweater will make you feel cozy and dressed up, simultaneously. It's available in three colours and in sizes from XS to L.

$78 From OAK AND FORT

