Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
simons

I Went On A Simons Fall Haul & Here Are 11 Things I Bought Under $50

Fall outfits *and* home decor! 😍

I Went On A Simons Fall Haul & Here Are 11 Things I Bought Under $50
Brittany Barber | Narcity, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

I needed a little more pumpkin spice in my life, so I set out on a journey to buy new fall outfits and home decor to add some warmth to my space.

Prior to this haul, I'd never shopped at Simons before — but after receiving my package (which, by the way, arrived in two days without any shipping fees) I'm officially hooked.

For those of you who don't know, La Maison Simons (a.k.a. Simons) is a fashion retail store based in Quebec with tons of locations across Canada. From trendy clothing to home decor, it has a ton of cute stuff to choose from — all at an affordable price.

Since I'm so obsessed with everything I bought, I figured I ought to share the success of my haul with all of you. Here are the 11 fall items I just got from Simons. And yes, each item I bought was under $50!

Solar Discs Tablecloth 

Simons

Price: $14.99 ($30)

Details: This vibrant yellow tablecloth definitely added some warmth to my dining area. You can get this in two different sizes depending on the length of your table.

$14.99 On SIMONS

Twik Organic Cotton Ribbed Turtleneck

Simons

Price: $21.95

Details: I'm obsessed with how soft this slim-fitting turtleneck is. It's the perfect piece for layering under a fall jacket (or shacket!). You can get it in five colours in sizes extra-small to large.

$21.95 On SIMONS

Drawn Flowers Shower Curtain

Simons

Price: $24

Details: This cute shower curtain gave my tiny bathroom a complete makeover. I use it with these double-hooked shower curtain rings so I can change out my shower liner and curtains separately.

$24 On SIMONS

Looped cobblestone bath mat

Simons

Price: $24

Details: I had to get an earth tone bath mat to complement the new shower curtain! I can't get enough of the new fall colours in my bathroom. You can get this bath mat in five colours including light grey and mossy green.

$24 On SIMONS

Twik Finely Ribbed Slim-Fit Johnny Collar Sweater

Simons

Price: $39

Details: This cropped sweater is stretchy and breathable and looks great paired with all of my high-waisted jeans. It's available in three colours, in sizes S/M and M/L.

$39 On SIMONS

Pompom Sherpa Throw Blanket

Simons

Price: $29.95 ($45)

Details: This ultra-soft throw blanket was just what I needed to amp up the cozy levels in my living room this fall. You can get it in three colours: fawn, ivory white and lime green.

$29.95 On SIMONS

Twik Check Stretch Legging

Simons

Price: $39

Details: These adorable leggings look dressy, but feel super comfy. They're ultra-high waisted, which is all I ever want in a pair of leggings if I'm being honest! They're available in three colours, in sizes XS to XL.

$39 On SIMONS

Natural Macrame Wall Plant Hanger

Simons

Price: $14

Details: This adorable macrame plant hanger is the perfect addition to my front entrance. I put a bundle of dried flowers in mine, but you could definitely put a tiny potted plant inside, too.

$14 On SIMONS

Luxurious Velvet Euro Cushion

Simons

Price: $40

Details: This cushion is velvety soft and has become my favourite thing to snuggle with when I'm lounging on my couch. It comes in five colours like yellow and teal, so you can easily match it to the rest of your living room decor.

$40 On SIMONS

Twik Check Skater Mini Skirt

Simons

Price: $49

Details: I love the A-line silhouette of this skirt and I can't wait to wear it with my unbreakable pair of Sheertex tights. You can get this skirt in four colours in sizes XX-small to large.

$49 On SIMONS

Retro Lines Cushion

Simons

Price: $20

Details: I love the look of this patterned cushion against my blue couch. The zip-up cover is removable, so you can toss it in the wash with the rest of your throw covers on laundry day.

$20 On SIMONS

From Your Site Articles

These $15 Dust Mop Slippers Are Perfect When You're Too Lazy To Clean Your Apartment

You get a pack of four to share with friends or roommates! 🙌

Natalia Buia | Narcity, Natalia Buia | Narcity

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

File this under Genius Cleaning Inventions! Those who hate household chores like dusting and sweeping the floors will get a kick out of these Dust Mop Slippers for $14.99 on Amazon Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

21 Outdoor Fall Decor Items That’ll Turn Your Patio Into An Autumn Oasis

Just in time for the long weekend! 🍁

Juliya Shangarey | Shutterstock, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Fall has officially arrived in Canada, and I for one am trying to make the most out of the weather before it gets to be below freezing. If Ontario's winter weather is actually supposed to be some of the worst in 25 years, then you'll want to spend as much time outside as possible right now.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ring Light On Amazon Canada Will Seriously Upgrade Your TikTok Game

It's on sale for a limited time!

Brittany Barber | Narcity

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With more and more people working remotely, chances are you're in front of a camera pretty frequently. Whether you're in a virtual work meeting, online class or recording your next TikTok video, it's important to look professional!

Keep Reading Show less

17 Pairs Of Cozy Slippers You Can Order Online In Canada If Your Feet Are Always Freezing

Including a pair of heated potato slippers and a pair of pug slippers.

Urban Outfitters, May Ning | Narcity

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It's officially time to whip out the fall footwear and while we love a good fall boot, you can't forget about cozy slippers.

Keep Reading Show less