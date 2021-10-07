I Went On A Simons Fall Haul & Here Are 11 Things I Bought Under $50
Fall outfits *and* home decor! 😍
I needed a little more pumpkin spice in my life, so I set out on a journey to buy new fall outfits and home decor to add some warmth to my space.
Prior to this haul, I'd never shopped at Simons before — but after receiving my package (which, by the way, arrived in two days without any shipping fees) I'm officially hooked.
For those of you who don't know, La Maison Simons (a.k.a. Simons) is a fashion retail store based in Quebec with tons of locations across Canada. From trendy clothing to home decor, it has a ton of cute stuff to choose from — all at an affordable price.
Since I'm so obsessed with everything I bought, I figured I ought to share the success of my haul with all of you. Here are the 11 fall items I just got from Simons. And yes, each item I bought was under $50!
Solar Discs Tablecloth
Details: This vibrant yellow tablecloth definitely added some warmth to my dining area. You can get this in two different sizes depending on the length of your table.
Twik Organic Cotton Ribbed Turtleneck
Details: I'm obsessed with how soft this slim-fitting turtleneck is. It's the perfect piece for layering under a fall jacket (or shacket!). You can get it in five colours in sizes extra-small to large.
Drawn Flowers Shower Curtain
Details: This cute shower curtain gave my tiny bathroom a complete makeover. I use it with these double-hooked shower curtain rings so I can change out my shower liner and curtains separately.
Looped cobblestone bath mat
Details: I had to get an earth tone bath mat to complement the new shower curtain! I can't get enough of the new fall colours in my bathroom. You can get this bath mat in five colours including light grey and mossy green.
Twik Finely Ribbed Slim-Fit Johnny Collar Sweater
Details: This cropped sweater is stretchy and breathable and looks great paired with all of my high-waisted jeans. It's available in three colours, in sizes S/M and M/L.
Pompom Sherpa Throw Blanket
Details: This ultra-soft throw blanket was just what I needed to amp up the cozy levels in my living room this fall. You can get it in three colours: fawn, ivory white and lime green.
Twik Check Stretch Legging
Details: These adorable leggings look dressy, but feel super comfy. They're ultra-high waisted, which is all I ever want in a pair of leggings if I'm being honest! They're available in three colours, in sizes XS to XL.
Natural Macrame Wall Plant Hanger
Details: This adorable macrame plant hanger is the perfect addition to my front entrance. I put a bundle of dried flowers in mine, but you could definitely put a tiny potted plant inside, too.
Luxurious Velvet Euro Cushion
Details: This cushion is velvety soft and has become my favourite thing to snuggle with when I'm lounging on my couch. It comes in five colours like yellow and teal, so you can easily match it to the rest of your living room decor.
Twik Check Skater Mini Skirt
Details: I love the A-line silhouette of this skirt and I can't wait to wear it with my unbreakable pair of Sheertex tights. You can get this skirt in four colours in sizes XX-small to large.
Retro Lines Cushion
Details: I love the look of this patterned cushion against my blue couch. The zip-up cover is removable, so you can toss it in the wash with the rest of your throw covers on laundry day.