Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
home decor

12 ​Home Decor Items From Simons That'll Spruce Up Your Space For Under $50

A bunch of items are on sale for as little as $9.99!

12 ​Home Decor Items From Simons That'll Spruce Up Your Space For Under $50
Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

I don't know about you, but the start of the new year always inspires me to spruce up my apartment.

As soon as I've deep-cleaned the bathroom and reorganized my kitchen, I tend to reserve a chunk of January for redecorating and moving around my furniture.

So, if you're anything like me, you'll probably appreciate these 12 stylish decor items that'll elevate the aesthetic of your home and get you a little closer to the vibe you've always wanted your space to have. Check them out!

Glass Bottle Lantern

Simons

This calming bottle lantern will give your room a warm ambient glow the instant you turn it on. The lid acts as the on switch and holds the battery, so you can move the lantern around as you please without any unsightly cords.

Maison
$15 $9.99
Buy Now

Patterned Diamond Rug

Simons

Here's a rustic patterned rug that will turn your boring floors into a work of art. This one is 35.5 by 51 inches, but you can also find it in more sizes.

Maison
$75 $49.95
Buy Now

Tufted Corduroy Cushion

Simons

This tufted corduroy pillow will add style and comfort to your couch. You can get it in four soft and muted colours: yellow, crimson, teal, and dusky pink.

Maison
$25 $19.99
Buy Now

Floral Garden Small Jar

Simons

You can give your bathroom counter a mini upgrade by placing your loose baubles and tiny toiletries in this adorable glass jar. It'll work well for makeup remover pads or cotton balls.

Maison
$14 $9.99
Buy Now

Amber Glass Sculptural Vase

Simons

Whether you fill it with flowers, fairy lights or simply leave it as is, this amber vase will make any space look a little more sophisticated.

Maison
$28
Buy Now

Floral Tapestry Duvet Cover Set

Simons

One of the easiest and most budget-friendly ways to add vibrancy to your bedroom is by giving your bedsheets a refresh. This stylish set comes in sizes twin to king and includes a duvet cover and, depending on the size you choose, one or two pillow shams.

Maison
$75+ $49.95
Buy Now

Faceted Pillar Candle 

Simons

Here's a stylish candle with a unique shape that'll make any shelf or tabletop a little more interesting.

Maison
$14
Buy Now

Maison Honeycomb Throw Blanket

Simons

This adorable honeycomb-knit throw blanket will add texture to your bed, couch or lounge chair. With ochre yellow on one side and light grey on the other, you can mix up your colour scheme from day to day.

Maison
$40 $29.95
Buy Now

Marrakesh Vinyl Tablecloth 

Simons

If you're growing a bit tired of your dining room table, you can mix it up with a patterned tablecloth. This one is made out of vinyl, so it'll be easy to wipe off any spills or crumbs.

Maison
$14+
Buy Now

Linen Texture Curtain

Simons

You can add a sense of serenity to your favourite window with this dreamy linen-texture curtain. It has metal eyelets built into it, so you won't need to purchase curtain rings separately. It comes with one panel per pack and two sizes to choose from.

Maison
$50+ $34.95+
Buy Now

Plush Decorative Floor Rug

Simons

You'll love the way this ultra-plush floor rug will hug your feet every time you walk over it. With a suede-style backing, you could also drape it over a chair for a cozy wintery vibe.

Maison
$45 $29.95
Buy Now

Citrus Art Print

Simons

That empty wall you've been wondering what to do with? Here's a solution. This colourful citrus art print is 11 by 14 inches and will look great in any room.

Its Funny Howww
$45
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles

Sheertex Just Dropped A New Line Of Ultra-Durable Tights & They're Only $38

It's a total steal considering the brand's other tights cost over $100!

@sheertex | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you haven't already heard about Sheertex and their 'nearly indestructible' tights, you're in for a serious treat — because you can now get a pair for $38.

Keep Reading Show less

15 Kitchen Storage & Organization Products That'll Inspire You To Tidy The Heck Up

They won't cost you an arm and a leg, either. 🙌

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Some of my favourite things to shop for on Amazon Canada are products that'll help me get organized. It's just so satisfying to come across an item that I know will help keep my apartment spick and span.

Keep Reading Show less

35 Best Sellers On Amazon Canada With Thousands Of Rave Reviews & 5-Star Ratings

Shop items starting at just $7.76. 😍

Amazon Canada, Brittany Barber | Narcity Media, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Let's face it, anyone who shops on Amazon Canada can agree that, sometimes, making a purchase can feel risky.

Keep Reading Show less

21 Home Office Organization Products That Can Keep Your Workspace Neat & Tidy​

Treat yourself to a standing desk converter, cable organizers and so much more!

Amazon Canada, @madesmart | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

After a well-deserved holiday break, many of us are heading back to work this week refreshed and ready to go.

Keep Reading Show less