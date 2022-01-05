15 Kitchen Storage & Organization Products That'll Inspire You To Tidy The Heck Up
They won't cost you an arm and a leg, either. 🙌
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Some of my favourite things to shop for on Amazon Canada are products that'll help me get organized. It's just so satisfying to come across an item that I know will help keep my apartment spick and span.
Even though there is a special place in my heart for aesthetics and home decor, I'm truly obsessed with functionality — whether it's in my kitchen, bedroom or home office.
From clever storage solutions to products that'll make maneuvering around your kitchen a cinch, here are 17 handy products from Amazon Canada that'll help you tidy up your kitchen.
5-Tier Heavy Duty Pan Organizing Rack
Make the most of your cupboard space with this useful pan rack. This particular model is extra sturdy, so it'll hold your heavy cast irons without wavering.
Coffee Pod Storage Drawer
If you have a Keurig but can't seem to keep your pods in order, you might want to invest in a pod storage drawer. It'll keep those unsightly boxes off of your counter and elevate the overall look of your kitchen.
Power Bar With Surge Protector
You can safely power up to nine appliances with this multi-plug outlet extender. It won't collect a ton of dust like clunky power bars that are left on the floor and it'll help you make the most out of a single outlet.
Mop & Broom Holders
If you're constantly knocking over your brooms and mops, consider picking up a pair of Command mounts. They'll keep your cleaning cabinet tidy and free up some space.
Classic Large Silverware Tray
If your cutlery is in disarray, you might want to reorganize your kitchen drawers with the help of a non-slip silverware tray. It has six spacious compartments you can divide your silverware between.
6-Ounce Square Spice Jars Bottles
You can get your spice cupboard under control with this snazzy spice jar set. It comes with 12 jars, 48 spice labels, 20 blank labels, and one funnel.
3-Tier Spice Pantry Kitchen Cabinet Organizer
If you're an avid cook, consider investing in a tiered organizer so you can see all of your spice jars without shuffling them around.
16-Inch Magnetic Knife Holder Strip
You can keep your drawers clear of over-flowing knives and your countertop free of a bulky knife block with this handy magnetic bar that neatly displays your utensils.
Breakfast Cart With Wheels
Whether you're in need of extra kitchen storage or you're finally ready for a bar cart, this cart is just as stylish as it is functional.
Magnetic Paper Towel Holder
Take advantage of your refrigerator's magnetic exterior and create some extra storage space with this magnetic paper towel holder and shelf.
6-Pack Fridge Organizing Bins
These bins are great for organizing your fridge, but you could totally use them for your cupboards, too.
2-Pack Cabinet Door Lid Organizer
These clever lid storage racks will save you from clanging around in your cupboards every time you need a pot lid. You can mount them directly onto the inside of your cupboard door, which will also free up some space in your cupboard.
Non-Skid Cabinet Turntable
If reaching the far corners of your kitchen cupboards seems like a chore, you might want to pick up a turntable to make things more accessible.
2-Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket Organizer Drawer
Make the most of your cupboard space with this two-tiered cabinet basket. The tiers will allow you to stack things you otherwise wouldn't be able to stack, while the slide-out baskets will help you reach items way in the back.
Under-Sink Cabinet Caddy
This cabinet caddy will allow you to stash all of your sponges and cleaning supplies on the back of a cupboard. That way, they'll be out of the way but still within arms reach when you need them.