15 Kitchen Storage & Organization Products That'll Inspire You To Tidy The Heck Up

They won't cost you an arm and a leg, either. 🙌

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Some of my favourite things to shop for on Amazon Canada are products that'll help me get organized. It's just so satisfying to come across an item that I know will help keep my apartment spick and span.

Even though there is a special place in my heart for aesthetics and home decor, I'm truly obsessed with functionality — whether it's in my kitchen, bedroom or home office.

From clever storage solutions to products that'll make maneuvering around your kitchen a cinch, here are 17 handy products from Amazon Canada that'll help you tidy up your kitchen.

5-Tier Heavy Duty Pan Organizing Rack

Amazon Canada

Make the most of your cupboard space with this useful pan rack. This particular model is extra sturdy, so it'll hold your heavy cast irons without wavering.

Cuisinel
$34.99 $29.99
Buy Now

Coffee Pod Storage Drawer

Amazon Canada

If you have a Keurig but can't seem to keep your pods in order, you might want to invest in a pod storage drawer. It'll keep those unsightly boxes off of your counter and elevate the overall look of your kitchen.

Amazon Basics
$20.34
Buy Now

Power Bar With Surge Protector

Amazon Canada

You can safely power up to nine appliances with this multi-plug outlet extender. It won't collect a ton of dust like clunky power bars that are left on the floor and it'll help you make the most out of a single outlet.

Huntkey
$34.99 $25.49
Buy Now

Mop & Broom Holders

Amazon Canada

If you're constantly knocking over your brooms and mops, consider picking up a pair of Command mounts. They'll keep your cleaning cabinet tidy and free up some space.

Command
$16.52
Buy Now

Classic Large Silverware Tray

Amazon Canada

If your cutlery is in disarray, you might want to reorganize your kitchen drawers with the help of a non-slip silverware tray. It has six spacious compartments you can divide your silverware between.

Madesmart
$14.99
Buy Now

6-Ounce Square Spice Jars Bottles

Amazon Canada

You can get your spice cupboard under control with this snazzy spice jar set. It comes with 12 jars, 48 spice labels, 20 blank labels, and one funnel.

SimpleHouseware
$32.99 $24.87
Buy Now

3-Tier Spice Pantry Kitchen Cabinet Organizer

Amazon Canada

If you're an avid cook, consider investing in a tiered organizer so you can see all of your spice jars without shuffling them around.

Copco Basics
$20.65
Buy Now

16-Inch Magnetic Knife Holder Strip

Amazon Canada

You can keep your drawers clear of over-flowing knives and your countertop free of a bulky knife block with this handy magnetic bar that neatly displays your utensils.

YJHome
$29.99
Buy Now

Breakfast Cart With Wheels

Amazon Canada

Whether you're in need of extra kitchen storage or you're finally ready for a bar cart, this cart is just as stylish as it is functional.

Vasagle
$125.99 $112.99
Buy Now

Magnetic Paper Towel Holder

Amazon Canada

Take advantage of your refrigerator's magnetic exterior and create some extra storage space with this magnetic paper towel holder and shelf.

Viav
$45.99
Buy Now

6-Pack Fridge Organizing Bins

Amazon Canada

These bins are great for organizing your fridge, but you could totally use them for your cupboards, too.

SimpleHouseware
$45.99 $33.97
Buy Now

2-Pack Cabinet Door Lid Organizer

Amazon Canada

These clever lid storage racks will save you from clanging around in your cupboards every time you need a pot lid. You can mount them directly onto the inside of your cupboard door, which will also free up some space in your cupboard.

SimpleHouseware
$25.99 $19.97
Buy Now

Non-Skid Cabinet Turntable

Amazon Canada

If reaching the far corners of your kitchen cupboards seems like a chore, you might want to pick up a turntable to make things more accessible.

Copco
$14.81
Buy Now

2-Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket Organizer Drawer

Amazon Canada

Make the most of your cupboard space with this two-tiered cabinet basket. The tiers will allow you to stack things you otherwise wouldn't be able to stack, while the slide-out baskets will help you reach items way in the back.

SimpleHouseware
$39.99 $34.87
Buy Now

Under-Sink Cabinet Caddy

Amazon Canada

This cabinet caddy will allow you to stash all of your sponges and cleaning supplies on the back of a cupboard. That way, they'll be out of the way but still within arms reach when you need them.

Command
$18.67
Buy Now
14 Winter Shackets To Keep You Cozy & Stylish Even If You're Just Hanging Out At Home

Some are even warm enough to replace your winter coat. 🥶

Amazon Canada, H&M, Simons

No fashion item has a bigger year in 2021 than the shacket. The combination of the look of a button-up shirt and the warmth of a jacket seems like it was made for Canadians, which is why it's no surprise that so many Canadian brands are coming out with their own versions.

Sheertex Just Dropped A New Line Of Ultra-Durable Tights & They're Only $38

It's a total steal considering the brand's other tights cost over $100!

@sheertex | Instagram

If you haven't already heard about Sheertex and their 'nearly indestructible' tights, you're in for a serious treat — because you can now get a pair for $38.

13 Game-Changing Products We Tried That Will Make Your Life A Whole Lot Easier In 2022

These items are well worth the hype — and the money! 🙌

@peaceoutskincare | Instagram, Natalia Buia | Narcity Media, @dysonhair | Instagram

Welcome to season three of 2020! While it may seem like you're just living the same day, month and year over and over again, we know just the thing — or things, rather — that'll get you out of this funk.

Bowflex Has A Sale On Treadmills & Other Workout Equipment Is Up To $400 Off RN

Get your home gym set up for a healthy and active new year.

@bowflex | Instagram

With gyms closed in certain provinces like Ontario, now might be a good time to update your home gym. If you're shopping for a new treadmill, bike or other workout equipment, there are a lot of sales to take advantage of right now.

