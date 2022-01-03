21 Home Office Organization Products That Can Keep Your Workspace Neat & Tidy
Treat yourself to a standing desk converter, cable organizers and so much more!
After a well-deserved holiday break, many of us are heading back to work this week refreshed and ready to go.
With a new year upon us, it's the perfect time to set your own New Year's resolutions — like getting more organized. And what better place to start than your home office?
If you work from home, you likely spend more time in your office than anywhere else in your home so naturally, it can get a little messy. We understand the struggle, which is why we gathered 21 products that'll help you keep everything tidy so you can really focus on the important stuff.
Monitor Stand Riser
You can instantly create more space with this glass monitor riser. It has four USB outlets built in so you can charge all of your devices right on your desk.
Aluminum Laptop Stand
If you're a laptop user, this metal stand is a great way to make space and help with your posture. It'll also help circulate air from the fan when your computer overheats.
Interlocking Drawer Organizer
These handy bins are perfect for organizing all of your stationery in your drawers. Because they interlock, you can arrange them in any way that best fits your drawers. It comes in a set of eight.
Adjustable Desktop Storage Organizer Display Shelf Rack
You can store books and other essentials on this adjustable shelf rack that can be oriented in five different ways to fit your space. It comes in white or black.
Plastic Organizer Bundle
These sleek organizers are just what you need to make your workspace neat and tidy. This set of seven includes two stackable file bins, three differently sized accessory trays, a business card holder and a pen holder.
Grid Wire Panel Board
Display important documents or your favourite mementos on this metal grid that you can hang on your wall. It comes with a small accessory bundle that includes a fake leaf, three hooks, ten clamp pins, a string of LED lights, ten postcards, plus a hammer and nails.
Glass Desktop Computer Dry Erase Pad
If you're constantly jotting down notes and always seem to run out of sticky notes, then you might want to give this desktop whiteboard tray a try. It has a hidden compartment to store pens and keep your space clear.
Slide-Out Under Mount Storage Drawer
Wish your desk had more storage? Well, now it can with these adhesive slide-out drawers that can surprisingly hold a lot. Just stick them to the underside of your desk and voila, your desk is free of clutter!
Cable Clips
Easily access all of your cables with this pack of 10 stick-on clips that'll help keep everything organized. They also great for using in the living room or by your bedside.
Desk Cord Cable Organizer
You can go one step further with organizing your cables by using this tray that'll keep them out of sight and out of mind. It comes with strong double-sided tape so you can attach it to your desk or the wall without using a drill.
Tower Power Bar with Surge Protector
If you're constantly running out of outlets then you probably need this tower power bar in your life. It has eight outlets, four USB ports and one on/off button at the top.
Acrylic File Box Slim
You can keep all your important documents neatly filed in this pretty acrylic box that won't take up too much space or look bulky. It has cutout handles at the top so you can easily move it around from room to room.
Acrylic Tray Long
You can also get this acrylic tray to match and store random odds and ends — you can even use it as a coaster for your morning coffee. The clear material will blend right into your desk without looking cluttered.
Acrylic Pencil Cup Dual Block
Pull the whole look together with this matching pen tray with a stand for your notebooks or tablet. It has a divider down the middle so you can sort your different writing tools.
Monitor Memo Board
You can stick this memo board right to your monitor to display reminders and small documents. It even holds your phone! It has a slot at the bottom so you can charge your phone at the same time.
Standing Desk Converter
You can really turn any desk into a standing desk with this converter that can fit up to two monitors. You can adjust the height with the handle on the side and the keyboard tray is detachable.
LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger
Good lighting can make a huge impact on your WFH vibe and this lamp lets you pick between five lighting modes and seven brightness levels. You can adjust the angle and also charge your devices wirelessly or with the USB port.
Telescopic Holder Stationery Case
This adorable bubble tea pencil case can fold down to display all your stationery or zip up if you want to take it on the go. It comes in beige, blue, brown, peach and yellow.
Under-Desk Printer Stand
Give your printer a new home with this mobile cart that you can slide under your desk or anywhere else. You can also use it for other storage but either way, it has lockable wheels that'll keep it in place.
Desktop Printer Stand
Alternatively, you can get this smaller shelf to store your printer on top of your desk. It can also go under the desk, too, and is stackable if you buy more than one.
My Awesome Week Pen-to-Paper Mousepad
We love a multipurpose product and this mousepad and weekly planner is the ultimate two-in-one. It comes with a pen slot so you always have one handy and you can simply rip off the page to unveil a new week.