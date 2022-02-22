Sections

27 Top-Rated Products That'll Give You A Major Head Start On Spring Cleaning This Year

For a home that's shining, shimmering AND splendid! ✨

Commerce Writer
Amazon Canada, @scrubdaddy | Instagram, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With spring right around the corner, I can't help but hunt for products that'll help me declutter and clean the heck up.

While I'm a total sucker for cute and cheap home products, my main goal is to find the best cleaning products that'll make it quick and easy to tidy up my disaster of an apartment.

So, if you're looking for new ideas on how to organize your kitchen, closet or home office, then here are 27 products — starting at $2.97 — that'll help you get a head start on spring cleaning this year.

Hiware Window Blind Cleaner

Amazon Canada

Cleaning each and every one of your blinds might seem like a meticulous task, but this little gadget can help get the job done fast — and it's actually kind of fun! It'll pinch right onto your blinds, so all you'll have to do is swipe it back and forth.

Hiware
$18
Buy Now

2-Pack Under Bed Storage Bag Organizer

Amazon Canada

If your closet is overflowing with off-season clothes, extra sheets and too many towels, then you might benefit from using that empty space under your bed with these organizers.

Simple Houseware
$27.99 $19.87
Buy Now

HEPA Dreamegg Air Purifier

Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

You can save over $100 on this top-rated air purifier on Amazon right now. It can be used to clean up the air quality in your home by reducing dust, allergens, odours and even mold. It's quiet enough to leave on at night and it even doubles as a night light.

Dreamegg
$229.99 $127.49
Buy Now

Maison Delicious Peaches Wastebasket

Simons

You can turn your unsightly trash bin into a work of art with this ultra-cute wastebasket from Simons. It's the perfect size for your office, bathroom or bedroom.

Maison
$14.99 $9.99
Buy Now

Mr Clean Magic Erasers Cleaning Sheets

Amazon Canada

Though you can use them for just about any mess, the scuffs and marks on your walls won't stand a chance against these Magic Clean Erasers Sheets. For even tougher messes, you can grab a pack of Mr Clean Sponges for $7.99.

Mr Clean
$3.99 $2.97
Buy Now

Bissell Little Green Machine

Amazon Canada

This ultra-satisfying carpet cleaner will do wonders for stained car seats and fabric furniture. It'll literally suck up years of embedded dirt and stains. You can use it with all kinds of cleaners, including this pet stain and odour solution to get rid of any accidents your pets may have made.

Bissel
$129.99
Buy Now

Weiman Complete Cook Top Cleaning Kit

Amazon Canada

This glass stove-top cleaner kit comes with a solution, buffer, and scraper. It'll remove burnt-on food and discolouration and get your stove looking good as new.

Weiman
$7.97
Buy Now

Senbowe Makeup Brush Cleaner & Dryer

Amazon Canada

If you're a beauty lover with a hoard of makeup brushes, this cool little device can help you deep clean them all in a pinch. Just place your brush in the spinning attachment and dunk it in the bowl filled with soapy water. You can use it to quickly dry them, too.

Senbowe
$35.88
Buy Now

2-Pack Cabinet Door Lid Organizer

Amazon Canada

These clever lid storage racks will save you from clanging around in your cupboards every time you need a pot lid. You can mount them directly onto the inside of your cupboard door, which will free up space in your cupboard.

Simple Houseware
$25.99 $21.87
Buy Now

Scrub Daddy The Original FlexTexture Sponge

Amazon Canada

This Tiktok-famous tool is a tough scrubbing sponge that changes its stiffness based on water temperature. The Scrub Mommy for $26.26 is another popular product that's similar, but it features a soft sponge on the back.

Scrub Daddy
$15.50
Buy Now

SONGMICS Makeup Organizer

Amazon Canada

Here's how to declutter your vanity and get your makeup and skincare under control. This acrylic organizer has a ton of compartments that'll help you finally get all of your beauty products organized.

Sonmics
$51.28 $39.99
Buy Now

Command Under-Sink Cabinet Caddy

Amazon Canada

This cabinet caddy will allow you to stash all of your sponges and cleaning supplies on the back of a cupboard. That way, they'll be out of the way but still within arms reach when you need them.

Command
$19.99 $18.67
Buy Now

Mesh Pockets Shower Curtain

Amazon Canada

Believe it or not, this clear shower curtain comes equipped with mesh pockets! If you have minimal storage space in your bathroom, this nifty curtain will give you plenty of room to stash your toiletries.

Maytex
$32
Buy Now

3-Tier Spice Pantry Cabinet Organizer

Amazon Canada

If you're an avid cook, consider investing in a tiered organizer so you can see all of your spice jars without shuffling them around.

Copco Basics
$21.10
Buy Now

Lift Top Coffee Table With Rattan Baskets And Hidden Compartment

Amazon Canada

This genius coffee table actually lifts up into a desk, so you can use your laptop comfortably while you WFH on your couch. It also has a ton of storage, including two slide-in baskets and a hidden section beneath the lift-out tabletop.

Rolanstar
$195.99
Buy Now

Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray

Amazon Canada

Let's face it: we could all use a bathroom refresher spray. You can grab a bottle of Poo-Pourri's original scented spray and give your toilet the refresh it deserves.

Poo-Pourri
$13.91
Buy Now

20-Jar Spice Organizer Rack

Amazon Canada

If the thought of organized herbs and spices gives you great satisfaction, then consider investing in this stylish spice rack. It comes with 20 jars that'll stack neatly together to save you from a slew of disorganized spice packets.

Amazon Basics
$46.21 $42.57
Buy Now

Maison Floral Garden Small Jar

Simons

You can give your bathroom counter a mini upgrade by placing your loose baubles and tiny toiletries in this adorable glass jar. It'll work well for makeup remover pads or cotton balls, too.

Maison
$14
Buy Now

Bed Sheet Holders Straps Fasteners

Amazon Canada

If you've already gotten into the habit of making your bed, you'll love how taut these best-selling sheet fasteners will make your fitted sheet. These will save you from waking up in the morning to your sheet partially off of your mattress.

Siaomo
$14.88
Buy Now

AW Union Fabric Shaver Lint Remove

Amazon Canada

Pilling? Lint? No thanks. This fabric shaver will give your favourite sweaters, fabric couch and old blankets a total refresh.

AW Union
$20.99 $16.99
Buy Now

Maison Drawn Flowers Laundry Basket

Simons

This charming hamper from Simons is sure to make your room look a little tidier. Your dirty clothes? Yeah, they never looked so good.

Maison
Buy Now

Drawer Divider Set

Amazon Canada

If you're tired of having messy drawers, it might be time to grab a pack of dividers. It comes with four organizers that'll keep your socks, tees and undergarments neat and tidy.

Simple Houseware
$24.99 $19.97
Buy Now

Command Broom & Mop Grippers

Amazon Canada

These practical mop and broom grippers will get your cleaning supplies out of the way and where they belong. Without any mounting tools, all you have to do is pick a spot and stick them on.

Command
$16.52
Buy Now

Umbra Flex Drain Stop & Hair Catcher

Amazon Canada

Similar to the infamous TubShroom, this nifty drain stopper doubles as a hair catcher. I mean, who wants to deal with a clogged shower anyway?

Umbra
$10
Buy Now

The Pink Stuff

Amazon Canada

The TikTok viral cleaning paste is a multipurpose product you can use to clean all kinds of messes. From stovetops to showerheads, this stuff will make deep-cleaning days a whole lot easier.

Stardrops
$10.95
Buy Now

Tineco iFloor 3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon Canada

This fancy floor cleaner will speed up the amount of time it takes you to get rid of big messes. It's actually a two-in-one product that mops and vacuums, so you won't have to pull out multiple cleaning tools to get the job done.

Tineco
$399.99
Buy Now

Liquid Bar Keepers Friend

Amazon Canada

This heavy-duty cleaner can tackle the gnarliest of cleaning tasks, including getting rid of years of caked-on residue in your oven. You can also use it in your bathroom to scrub away rust, stains and soap scum in your shower, toilet and tiles. Paired with steel wool, this stuff is unstoppable.

Bar Keepers Friend
$29.20
Buy Now
