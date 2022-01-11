21 Useful Home Products That Have Absolutely No Business Being So Cute
You can get them all from Simons for under $30. 😍
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
While I'm a huge fan of stylish home decor, I definitely appreciate the more mundane products I use every day because of their usefulness and functionality. But you know what's even better? When those everyday items can double as decor.
If that sentiment rings true for you, too, then you'll probably appreciate these 21 way-cuter versions of typical home products. You can get them all online from Simons for super affordable prices ranging from $6 to $30.
Maison Delicious Peaches Wastebasket
Garbage? As decor? Yes, please. You can turn your unsightly trash bin into a work of art with this ultra-cute wastebasket.
Danica Summer Solstice Tea Towels
Give your kitchen a little warmth with these vibrant tea towels. The set comes with two towels you can drape over your oven's handle or hook onto the wall.
Maison Little Bees String Lights
Why bother with regular fairy lights when you can hang these darling bee-shaped lights instead? Each string is adorned with ten LED lights and takes three AA batteries to power on.
Maison Floral Garden Small Jar
You can give your bathroom counter a mini upgrade by placing your loose baubles and tiny toiletries in this adorable glass jar. It'll work well for makeup remover pads or cotton balls, too.
Danica Cat Sugar Saver
Hate when your sugar gets too stiff? This adorable cat-shaped sugar saver will prevent it from doing just that, all while looking totally cute doing so.
Maison Drawn Flowers Laundry Basket
This charming hamper is sure to make your room look a little tidier. Your dirty clothes? Yeah, they never looked so good.
Maison Hedgehog Dryer Balls
Not only are these dryer balls absolutely adorable, but they'll also eliminate static, cut down on drying time and save you from buying disposable dryer sheets.
Maison Flower Buds Tissue Box
You can say goodbye to hideous tissue boxes with this lovely tissue box cover. There are several other styles to choose from, so if this one doesn't match your decor you're sure to find one that does.
Maison Pink Asymmetric Mug
This charming ceramic mug comes with a silicone-rimmed lid, which will keep your beverages toasty if you're one to sip slowly on tea or coffee throughout the day.
Danica Bamboo Eco-Friendly Mixing Bowls
These handy mixing bows won't just add some colour to your baking cupboards — they're also made of bamboo, making them an excellent eco-friendly option. The set comes with five bowls in different colours and sizes that'll stack neatly together when you're not using them.
Maison Elephant Smart Phone Holder
If you're looking to tidy up your desk, try this charming phone holder shaped like an elephant. When you're not using it, it doubles as a decor piece.
Umbra Buddy Squeegee
This little dude is sure to bring a little joy to your shower. Instead of a regular old handle, this quirky squeegee is shaped like a teeny-tiny person. I mean, why not?
Danica Garlic Sack
If your garlic bulbs are always in a mess on your counter, give them a designated spot to live with this rustic garlic sack.
Glass Bottle Lantern
This calming bottle lantern will give your room a warm ambient glow the instant you turn it on. The lid acts as the on switch and holds the battery, so you can move the lantern around as you please without any unsightly cords.
Maison Vine PEVA Shower Curtain
Trade in your old boring shower curtain for one that'll add some character to your bathroom. You might want to grab a pack of double-sided shower hooks, too, so you can hang your curtain and liner on separate hooks.
Maison Enamelled Metal Compost Bin
This chic compost bin will undoubtedly look a heck of a lot cuter than the old plastic bin you're probably using now. It comes with a round carbon filter, which can help decrease unwanted odours from seeping out into your kitchen.
Maison Pharmacy Box
If you have to rummage through a messy cupboard to find a bandaid, gather your first aid items together and stash them in one place with this unmistakable tin box.
Maison Sunny Horizon Bath Mat
How cute is this sunny little bath mat? It'll add a little something extra to your bathroom floor, which will help brighten it up a little.
Maison Ankara Sun Ergonomic Neoprene Oven Mitt
This stylish oven mitt will look fab while it saves your hands from scorching pots and pans. It has a loop at the end, so you can store it hanging.
Maison White Rabbit Toothbrush Holder
There's no way you have a toothbrush holder that's cuter than this thing. No installation is required since it'll just suction onto your bathroom wall.
Marrakesh Vinyl Tablecloth
If you're growing a bit tired of your dining room table, you can mix it up with a patterned tablecloth. This one is made out of vinyl, so it'll be easy to wipe off any spills or crumbs. It's currently available in six sizes.