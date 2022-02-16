The Amount Of Cute Home Products On Sale At This Canadian Store Is Actually Bananas
Up to 75% off? My credit card is about to get wild. 😅
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Do you know when you go into a store for one item and come out with, like, 12? Well, that might be the problem you have with this Linen Chest sale that's happening online right now.
You can get up to 75% off a ton of cute home products listed under their winter clearance sale, including kitchen appliances, bedding, tableware, bathroom accessories and more.
No promo code is necessary, so all you'll have to do is click that add to cart button. Dangerous, right? The sale is on until February 20, so you've got some time to sift through it all and narrow down your cart.
A few bestsellers on sale that are definitely worth checking out include this Ravenna Bath Mat for $5.95 (originally $19.95), this Sunbeam Cool Mist Humidifier for $59.95 (originally $99.95) and this Meyer Nouvelle 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $199.99 (originally $699.99).
Make sure to check out their limited-time offer deals of the month, too. There are even more products on sale for up to 75% off, including this trio of Linen Slub Kitchen Textiles for $8.95 (originally $14.95), this chic Hayden Floor Lamp for $160.97 (originally $229.95) and Aveiro Vinyl Rug for $47.96 (originally $119.95). Happy shopping!

