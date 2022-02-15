Sections

This Standing Desk Converter Is 40% Off At Canadian Tire & It Could Help If Your Posture Sucks

Who doesn't love an office upgrade for less than $100?

Commerce Writer
PGregoryB | Dreamstime, Canadian Tire

If you're currently looking to upgrade your home office without breaking the bank, we've got some good news!

You can get this standing desk converter on sale for just $89.99 (originally $149.99) at Canadian Tire.

This versatile desk attachment will convert your current office situation into an ergonomic one — and all you have to do is set it on top of the desk you're already using.

You can easily adjust its height to switch between sitting and standing, which will make it a total breeze to mix things up when it comes to your posture.

Its size is best for anyone who uses a single monitor, but one reviewer does say it's perfect if you use a notebook laptop and a small external monitor.

Another perk reviewers rave about is that the item already comes assembled in the box, so you won't have to do a damn thing to set it up. So easy. It's also sturdy, but not too bulky, so it won't bombard your entire desk.

If you fancy other home items, Canadian Tire's having a sale and you can save up to 50% on home furniture and so much more.

For Living Sit/Stand Desk Converter

Canadian Tire

This standing desk converter will turn your current desk into a more ergonomic one. You can easily adjust its height to switch between sitting and standing. It comes assembled in the box, so you won't have to waste any time putting it together.

For Living
$149.99 $89.99
Buy Now
