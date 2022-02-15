This Mega-Popular Air Fryer Is On Sale For Less Than $100 & It'll Deliver Some Serious Crunch
Because crispy fries are essential.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Who doesn't love the satisfying crunch of a perfectly fried tater tot? If somehow you still don't have an air fryer in your kitchen, get ready to smash that add-to-cart button.
You can get this top-rated Cosori Air Fryer on sale on Amazon Canada for $97.99 (originally $139.99).
With a 5.8-quart capacity, this fryer is large and in charge — which is perfect if you normally cook for more than one person. For context, that means the frying basket will allow you to air fry around 12 chicken wings at once. Cosori also has a smaller, 3.7-quart air fryer for $83.99 (originally $90), but it's best for whipping up single servings or squeezing into teeny-tiny kitchens.
If you ask me, the real benefit of having an air fryer is the fact that you don't have to deal with the mess of oil spatters. Reviewers say this particular air fryer is super easy to clean and that it's comparable to more expensive models, like this popular Phillips air fryer for $369.99.
It's a cinch to use and can help you make a heck of a lot more than french fries. If you've ever wanted to make crispy buffalo cauliflower wings, calamari, tofu puffs, onion rings and more, this product is a total game-changer. You can even find cookbooks dedicated to air fryer recipes, including The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook by Olivia Miller ($17.90) which has 1,000 recipes to try.
Is your mouth watering yet or what?
Cosori Air Fryer
This top-rated air fryer on Amazon Canada is currently $42 off. It has a 5.8-quart frying basket that'll let you air fry up to around 12 chicken wings at once. Enjoy the crunch of fried foods, without all the excess oil — and the mess!