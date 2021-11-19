The Best Space Heaters For Small Spaces That'll Defrost Your Toes & Keep You Warm This Winter
Winter is coming to Canada, and, love it or hate it, that means we all have to deal with super cold temperatures and dry air.
Even if you've officially turned the heat on in your home, sometimes central heating just doesn't cut it and you need a little extra help. Instead of fighting over the thermostat or bundling up in extra layers, we've found nine space heaters that range in size and power that are perfect for bedrooms, dorms, and more.
Black+Decker 1,500-Watt Desktop Ceramic Heater
Price: $34.99
Details: This affordable heater can run from 900 to 1,500 watts with four settings and has a convenient handle so you can carry it from room to room. It also has overheating protection and shuts off automatically if tipped over.
$34.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater
Price: $37.99
Details: This straightforward space heater has a knob for temperature adjustment and one for the fan and power level. It also comes in an oscillating version that'll distribute heat around your space and a mini version you can put under your desk if you have cold feet.
$37.99 On AMAZON CANADA
De'Longhi Capsule Compact Ceramic Heater
Price: $48.74 (
$59.99)
Details: You've probably heard of De'Longhi coffee machines, but did you know the company makes space heaters, too? This portable device is lightweight and features two power levels, a temperature knob, a fan setting and a tip-over alarm.
$48.74 On AMAZON CANADA
GAIATOP Space Heater
Price: $49.99 (
$53.99)
Details: This cute little space heater will fit right in with your home decor and is super quiet so it won't disturb you. It has removable non-slip legs and tip-over protection when the device gets knocked over.
$49.99 On AMAZON CANADA
NOMA 800W Ceramic Heater & Ultrasonic Humidifier
Price: $69.99
Details: Cold, dry air is a pain to deal with but this little two-in-one device heats and humidifiers your space at the same time. It's 800 watts and comes with a 190-millilitre water tank that can run for up to six hours on a single fill.
$69.99 On CANADIAN TIRE
HONEYWELL Slim Ceramic Mini-Tower Heater
Price: $107.79
Details: This slim space heater is the perfect size for smaller spaces. It has lots of touch screen controls so you can configure it to your liking. It also oscillates so it'll cover every inch of the room.
$109.79 On AMAZON CANADA
Lasko Ceramic Space Heater
Price: $114.69
Detail: This Lasko space heater is popular on Amazon with over 15,000 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. It's fully assembled so you can use it right out of the box, has quiet settings and oscillates.
$114.69 On AMAZON CANADA
Heat Storm HS-1500-PHX-WIFI Infrared Heater
Price: $206.43
Details: This wifi-enabled heater can be controlled from your phone and can heat up any room up to 750 square feet. The handy wall mount design will save you floor space and keep cables off the ground.
$206.43 On AMAZON CANADA
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07
Price: $799.99
Details: If you just need one home air device, this is the one to get — and it's a splurge! It's a heater, fan and air purifier all in one. It oscillates 350 degrees, can be controlled from your phone or voice control, has a night mode and a sleek remote control.