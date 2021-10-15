This Espresso Machine On Amazon Canada Is $100 Off RN & I'm Obsessed With It
I can't recommend it enough. ☕
If you're a coffee lover who has yet to welcome a good espresso machine into your home, then allow me to introduce you to the De'Longhi Dedica. It's currently on sale on Amazon Canada for $279.97 (originally $379.99).
As much as I love my PSLs from Starbucks, I'm too much of an avid coffee drinker to go out for coffee every day (though sometimes I do indulge in the Starbucks coffee enhancers when I want a treat at home).
This De'Longhi espresso machine is easy to use and yields next-level crema on every shot. It's super slim, which is perfect if you don't have a ton of counter space in your kitchen. It's an awesome middle-ground machine in that it's more advanced than De'Longhi's Stilosa machine but not as pricy as their Specialista Presitgio which goes for $999.99.
It comes with three espresso filter cups that'll allow you to use easy-serve espresso pods or make singles and doubles with ground espresso beans. If you don't have a coffee bean grinder, you can get this best-selling grinder for $49.99.
This espresso machine also has excellent foaming action for lattes or cappuccinos, with the option to control the steaming intensity. I had to buy a milk canister separately, but there are a ton of options on Amazon Canada — like this top-rated De'Longhi frothing jug for $24.99.
If you really want to deck out your at-home coffee station, check out this fancy De'Longhi tamper ($18.59) and coffee knock box ($39.99), too. And don't forget to visit your local cafe for delicious espresso beans.
De'Longhi Dedica 15-Bar Stainless Steel Espresso Machine
Price: $278.99 (
$379.99)
Details: The De'Longhi Dedica comes with a three-in-one coffee filter cup that'll allow you to use coffee pods or make singles and doubles with ground beans. The steamer is adjustable so you can decide how frothy you want your milk to be. It comes with a two-in-one tamper and coffee scoop, which will allow you to measure out your grinds perfectly, plus a descaling solution so you can keep your machine clean and running smoothly.