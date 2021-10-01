Trending Tags

We Tried All 4 Starbucks Canada Coffee Enhancers And Here's What We Think

Even the new pumpkin spice flavour!

We Tried All 4 Starbucks Canada Coffee Enhancers And Here's What We Think
May Ning | Narcity, Natalia Buia | Narcity

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're wondering what all the Starbucks coffee enhancers taste like, here's an honest review of them.

There are four flavours in total available in Canada: pumpkin spice latte, caramel macchiato, cinnamon dolce latte and white chocolate mocha.

If you crave Starbucks' deliciously flavoured lattes but prefer to make drinks at home, these creamers are a cost-effective alternative since each 28-ounce bottle is around $4.99 at your local grocery store.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Natalia Buia | Narcity

This flavour was SUPER hard to track down in Toronto. I went to over five different stores trying to find it and I'm glad I eventually ended up with a few bottles. Rather than spending $6 every day on a PSL, I can add a bit of the creamer to my Americano and it gives me the same satisfaction. It's super sweet, so I don't use it more than once a day.

Natalia's rating:

Cinnamon Dolce Latte

May Ning | Narcity

The cinnamon dolce enhancer is perfect for making cozy fall drinks but to be completely honest, I think you could achieve the same flavour with a dash of cinnamon in your coffee. Still, it tastes fantastic with fall flavours (like the pumpkin spice cake from Nespresso) and I'll be using it for my hot chocolate this winter, too.

May's rating:

White Chocolate Mocha

May Ning | Narcity

I was most excited about this one, but it fell short for me. While it does smell like delicious white chocolate, once it mixes with my coffee I couldn't really taste the chocolate flavour — it was just like sweetened milk. It's still a good, quick way to add your fixings without busting out multiple ingredients, though.

May's rating:

Caramel Macchiatto

May Ning | Narcity

Out of the three flavours I have, this one is my favourite. Maybe I'm biased because I love caramel flavours (my favourite Nespresso capsule is Caramel Cookie), but it really captures that buttery sweet taste we all know and love. This one tastes particularly good in iced coffees, too, and I love how it's not sticky like regular caramel syrup.

May's rating:

