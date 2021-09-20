Trending Tags

H&M Is Having A 60%-Off Sale In Canada & You Can Find Some Super Cute Fall Clothes

My cart is officially full. 👋

@hm | Instagram, @hm | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're still building up your wardrobe for fall 2021 in Canada (and have already picked up a staple shacket and a new bag), then you're in luck! You can get up to 60% off of thousands of products at H&M right now, including some seriously cute fall clothes.


As far as women's fashion goes, you can find all kinds of stylish pieces to add to your autumn wardrobe. You can get this cozy hooded coat with a faux fur trim for $59.99 (originally $99.99), a pair of faux leather utility pants for $23.99 (originally $39.99) and this boat-neck cardigan for $20.99 (originally $29.99).

If you're on the hunt for men's fall fashion at a discounted price, check out this men's button-up lyocell shirt for $26.99 (originally $34.99), this cute printed hoodie for $24.99 (originally $34.99) and this comfy cotton T-shirt for $15.49 (originally $29.99).

H&M

@hm | Instagram

Details: Find tons of fall fashion options at H&M for a discount of up to 60%. Whether you're looking for women's, men's or children's fashion, H&M has it all. Shipping is free if you spend over $50 and become a member.

Find It At H&M

