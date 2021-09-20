H&M Is Having A 60%-Off Sale In Canada & You Can Find Some Super Cute Fall Clothes

There are some names that we immediately associate with, like Canadian Tire, but did you know that these 23 brands were also founded right here in our own backyard?
Mejuri
Details: Based out of Toronto, Mejuri makes beautiful and minimalist jewelry without the price markups you'll find from other brands. Check out some of these dreamy pieces, which are totally timeless and affordable.
SSENSE
Details: Located in Montreal, SSENSE is the go-to place for Canadians to shop their favourite luxury brands like Alexander McQueen and Louisa Ballou. You can find fancy home goods too, like this Barisieur coffee alarm clock.
Arc'teryx
Details: Canada is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world and it's no wonder Canadians love exploring the mountains and lakes around them. Arc'teryx is a Vancouver-based company that specializes in outdoor apparel made for every climate.
Endy
Details: You might have seen them on Dragon's Den, but Endy has come a long way since the mattress company was pitched on the show. The brand's memory foam mattresses and pillows will help you get the best sleep of your life. You can try any of their products and return them within 100 days if you don't love them.
Umbra
Details: Stylish home decor that fits your budget can be hard to find, but Toronto-based Umbra was created to meet that need. Every piece is designed by a team of genius designers from around the globe.
Sheertex
Details: There's nothing more annoying than when your tights run or snag. That's exactly why Montrealer Katherine Homuth created Sheertex's virtually indestructible tights from a material used in bulletproof vests.
Frank & Oak
Details: Frank & Oak is based out of Montreal and makes fashionable clothing and accessories for everyone. The brand is all about sustainability and supporting local artists.
Herschel Supply Co
Details: The Vancouver-based backpack brand, founded by two Canadian brothers, makes functional and stylish bags for all ages. Fun fact: did you know the brand's name is based on a Saskatchewan village of the same name?
Saje Wellness
Details: Saje is a Vancouver-based wellness brand that sells aromatic and therapeutic essential oil blends. You can find anything from stress-relieving to sleep-inducing mixes, usually around the $30 mark.
Linen Chest
Details: Even though Linen Chest has over 30 stores across Canada, the brand is still family-owned and sells everything you need to make your house a home.
Dynamite Clothing
Details: Dynamite Clothing is part of Montreal-based Groupe Dynamite, which also owns Garage Clothing. You can find their cute and trendy stores coast-to-coast and even in the United States.
Knix
Details: Knix is known for its leak-proof underwear, which will give you some peace of mind while you're on your period or healing from giving birth. The brand also makes bras and apparel that are so buttery smooth it'll feel like you're not wearing anything at all.
Simons
Details: Simons is a Quebec-City-founded store that's been around since 1840! They sell everything from designer duds to affordable items under $30.
DavidsTea
Details: DavidsTea is a Montreal-based brand that sells delicious blends of tea in any flavour you can dream of. The company decided to close a bunch of their brick-and-mortar stores, but you can shop for your favourite mixes online.
Jenny Bird
Details: Jenny Bird is a self-taught Toronto designer who creates bold and intricate jewelry that you can find in stores like Nordstrom, Indigo and Simons. Her pieces won't cost you an arm and a leg either; you can buy lots of items for $100 or less.
Joe Fresh
Details: Joe Fresh was founded by fashion magnate Moroccan-Canadian Joe Mimran (who also founded Club Monaco). You've probably seen the brand while buying food at your local Loblaws but you can also shop their affordable and comfortable clothes online.
Lululemon
Details: The fitness apparel company was born in beautiful British Columbia and is probably one of the biggest brands to come out of Canada. Their comfy clothes are staples in every athleisure lover's closet, especially now that we're dressing for that WFH life.
Matt & Nat
Details: Montreal-based Matt & Nat makes vegan leather bags with 100% recycled water bottle linings that are just as beautiful as they are eco-friendly.
Ardene
Details: Ardene is another Montreal-based fashion brand that started as a jewelry and accessory store. The brand has over 300 retail stores around the world. If you're looking for super cheap and cute apparel, Ardene is the place to be.
ecobee
Details: This Toronto-based smart thermostat and home monitoring company makes devices that'll take your smart home to the next level. You can finally use your voice to change the temperature in your house when it's too sweltering or freezing to move and change it yourself.
Harry Rosen
Details: A good quality suit is so essential to have on hand as you or your friends get engaged, married or host a special event. Luxury menswear company Harry Rosen, headquartered in Toronto, will have you looking and feeling your freshest.
Kotn
Details: Based in Toronto, this clothing company is all about making ethical clothing available to the wider public and sources all of its materials sustainably. The brand's leadership invests a lot of their efforts into creating schools and jobs abroad.