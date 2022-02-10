32 Brands That Offer Free Shipping In Canada & You Don't Even Need To Spend A Lot
Including a ton of stores that offer no minimum spending! 🛍️
Adidas Canada
You can treat yourself to a new pair of sneakers or some Adidas apparel and get it shipped for free when you spend $50 or more.
Amazon Canada
Shipping varies as it's an online marketplace, but you can find many items that ship for free. If you sign up for a Prime membership, you can get free, next-day delivery on millions of items.
Ardene
On top of always having great sales, Ardene also offers free standard shipping on orders over $40 in three to five business days.
Best Buy
Fast, free shipping applies to all orders over $35, which is pretty easy to reach if you're shopping for the latest tech.
Browns Shoes
All orders will ship for free, even if you're just buying a cheap pair of flip flops.
Canada Goose
You won't have to worry about spending extra money on shipping because everything on the site ships for free.
Clinique
When you spend $50 or more, you'll get your order shipped for free within five to seven business days.
Club Monaco
When you buy full-priced items from Club Monaco, you can get your order shipped for free, with no minimum spend required. If you buy sale items, however, you'll need to hit $99 or more to qualify for free shipping.
Coach Outlet
All orders over $50 ship for free within seven to nine business days.
DavidsTea
You can get free shipping when you place an order of $50 or more online.
Dell Canada
When you spend $50 or more on cute clothes from Dynamite (or its sister company Garage), you'll get your order shipped free within five to seven business days.
Harry Rosen
The next time you get yourself a new suit from Harry Rosen, it'll ship free to you within three business days.
Indigo
All orders over $35 come with free shipping and you'll also get 30 days to return any item at no added cost.
Joe Fresh
You only need to spend $25 to get your order shipped for free anywhere in Canada.
Kiehl's Canada
Shopping for some new skincare? You can get it shipped for free as long as you $50 or more.
Lolë
All orders over $49 come with free shipping but this offer is valid for a limited time only. Normally, you'd have to spend $99 or more to qualify for free shipping.
Lululemon
All orders no matter the amount ship for free. The brand also offers free returns if you're not satisfied with your purchase.
Michael Kors
Buying $50 or more on clothes and handbags will get you free standard shipping within two to seven business days.
Microsoft Store
Any computer and electronics purchases come with free shipping.
Nordstrom Canada
Nearly everything online will ship to most Canadian locations for free. You can find which locations are not eligible for free standard shipping on the brand's website.
Old Navy
You have to spend at least $50 to get your order shipped for free. The same minimum applies to Banana Republic, GAP and Athleta. Luckily, our baskets from all four stores can be combined to meet the minimum requirement.
Puma
Orders over $50 come with free shipping and you'll have 45 days for free returns.
Sephora Canada
You can get free standard shipping on any order just as long as you use code FREESHIP at checkout.
Sheertex
All orders include free shipping so you can enjoy a brand new pair of splurge-worthy unbreakable tights without paying extra.
Silver Jeans
All orders include free shipping as well as free returns.
Staples
The store will ship your order the next day for free with no minimum spend. Right now, you can score a $100 Staples gift card when you spend $400 or more on home office equipment.
The Bay
If you have a Hudson’s Bay Mastercard, you can enjoy free shipping on all orders, no matter the amount. Without one, you can only get free shipping when you spend $35 or more.
The Source
If you're shopping online, the store offers free shipping within three business days when you spend $50 or more.
Walmart Canada
Orders of $35 or more will ship free across Canada. In-store pickup is also available when shopping online for orders $25 or more.
Well.ca
You can grab all the supplements and snacks you need and have them shipped to you for free when you spend $35 or more.
YETI
An order of just $28 or more come with free ground shipping, so you can get single items like this $40 YETI Rambler shipped for free!