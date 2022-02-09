Dynamite Is Having A Sale & Here Are 7 Cute Items You Can Buy Under $11
You can get an extra 30% off sale items.
With quality basics and gorgeous statement pieces, it's no wonder that clothing store Dynamite is so popular among Canadian shoppers.
Right now, the brand is having an extra 30% off sale both online and in select outlets. Tops start at $10, sweaters start at $15 and dresses start at $20, but you can find everything else at great prices, too. You can also get free shipping when you spend over $50.
Here are seven items that we thought were a total steal while browsing through the sale.
Veneto Waffle Romper
This cozy onesie is perfect for lounging around at home or wearing to bed. You can easily adjust the neckline to however high you want it or open it up if you're a hot sleeper.
Talita Lace Detail Cami
This lace-lined cami is perfect for layering but is cute enough to wear alone, too. It comes in four colours and sizes XXS to XL.
Long Sleeve Shirred Top
Looking for a good going out top that's still really comfortable? This shirred top would look super cute with some high-waisted jeans or even a mini skirt. It comes in three colours in sizes XXS to XL.
Ombre Cable Knit Tuque
Winter isn't over yet and this toque will help keep your noggin warm for the rest of the chilly season. The cable-knit pattern will pair perfectly with your favourite sweater.
Cable Knit Bralette
This cropped bralette is part of a set and you can get the matching leggings on sale for $17.50 (originally $39.95). It also comes in white in sizes XXS to XL.
Skinny Stretch Buckle Belt
This thin belt is a great accessory to pull any outfit together and add a pop of shine, too. The belt itself is stretchy, so it can adjust to fit around your waist.
Cross-Front Sweater Tank
The criss-cross neckline on this top will make your décolletage stand out, and it can be dressed up or down. It's available in three colours in sizes XXS to XL. The matching skirt is available for just $17 in the sesame shade.