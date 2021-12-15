17 Dresses You Can Sparkle In On New Year's Eve From Dynamite, Simons & More
They're all $100 or less!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
There are few occasions throughout the year where you have an excuse to dress up and feel glam, and New Year's Eve is one of them. After weeks of holiday shopping for others, now is the time to treat yourself to a pretty new outfit to start 2022 off with a bang.
Whether you're hitting the town for NYE or having a small gathering, here are 17 dresses that'll make you feel like a star (for under $100!).
Dynamite Cut-Out Midi Dress
This gorgeous bronzy dress features cutouts that'll accentuate your figure and make you feel like a total goddess. Reviewers say it's a comfortable and stretchy material and it scored them tons of compliments.
Dynamite Satin Open Back Slip Dress
What's more fitting for NYE than a champagne-coloured dress? It also comes in a bright fuschia colour and is available in sizes XXS to XL.
PrettyLittleThing Velvet Draped Wrap Detail Bandeau Maxi Dress
This velvet dress looks like it's straight out of a James Bond movie and features a thigh-high slit to show off your legs. The plunging neckline would look stunning paired with a bold necklace. It's available in sizes 0 to 12.
H&M Sequined Dress
This sequin dress is perfect for pairing with a statement coat and your favourite pair of boots. It also comes in white and is available in sizes XS to XXL.
Satin Wrap-Front Dress
Wrap dresses are an effortless way to look dressed up and this one comes with a tie belt that you can use to create a lovely bow. It comes in sizes XS to XXL.
Ardene Lace-Up Back Mini Sequined Dress
This is one of the most affordable NYE dresses we've found if you're on a budget after all your holiday shopping. It comes in this gold colour and black and is available in sizes XS to XL.
Reitmans Long Sleeve One Shoulder Bodycon Dress
Make a statement with this on shoulder dress with a puff long sleeve. It comes in this gorgeous dark blue shade with a subtle sparkle and comes in sizes XXS to 3X.
Icone Ruched Cutout Bodycon Dress
This asymmetric cutout dress is sure to make you stand out at any function. It comes in black and grey and is available in sizes small to large.
Twik Draped-Back Satiny Bustier Dress
This strapless satin dress features a cute open back with a gold buckle that'll keep it in place. The material is slightly stretchy so it'll still be comfortable to move around in and it comes in sizes small to large.
Boohoo Plus Sequin Bustier Tassel Midi Dress
Channel Great Gatsby vibes with this sequin tassel dress that comes in black, gold or silver. It's available in sizes 14 to 20 and is perfect for dancing the night away.
Sequin Cowl Neck Maxi Christmas Party Dress
Go all out with this sparkly maxi dress that features and sky-high slit. It comes in black, gold, and silver and is available in sizes 2 to 12.
Boohoo Tall Sequin Blazer Dress
The oversized blazer look is super popular right now and this sequin version is perfect for NYE. You can wear it alone for a plunging neckline look or layer it on top of a cami. It's available in sizes 0 to 14.
Nasty Gal Sequin Detail Halter Neck Mini Dress
If you're looking for something that's not too tight, then this halter neck dress in a nice relaxed fit is for you. It would look equally amazing with a pair of strappy heels as it would with some knee-high boots. It's available in green and black and in sizes 0 to 10.
Nasty Gal Metallic Geo Cowl Back Short Dress
This gorgeous wine dress features a gorgeous open back design and a geometric pattern. It's available in sizes 0 to 10.
Abercrombie & Fitch Halter Satin Slip Midi Dress
This satin slip has an adjustable halter neck that'll show off your décolletage. It's available in terracotta red and orange and in sizes XXS to XXXL in short, regular or tall.
Abercrombie & Fitch Sparkly Strapless Tube Mini Sweater Dress
This tube dress is made of a cozy sweater material that's stretchy enough that you can comfortable move around in it. It's available in sizes XXS to XL and in petite, regular and tall.
Dynamite Desiree Embellished Mini Satin Dress
If you don't want to go full out with the sequins, this dress with an embellished fringe trim will add a pop of sparkle. Reviewers love that the straps are adjustable, so they can get their perfect fit. Available in sizes XS to XL.