17 Dresses You Can Sparkle In On New Year's Eve From Dynamite, Simons & More

They're all $100 or less!

17 Dresses You Can Sparkle In On New Year's Eve From Dynamite, Simons & More
Dynamite, Abercrombie & Fitch, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There are few occasions throughout the year where you have an excuse to dress up and feel glam, and New Year's Eve is one of them. After weeks of holiday shopping for others, now is the time to treat yourself to a pretty new outfit to start 2022 off with a bang.

Whether you're hitting the town for NYE or having a small gathering, here are 17 dresses that'll make you feel like a star (for under $100!).

Dynamite Cut-Out Midi Dress

Dynamite

This gorgeous bronzy dress features cutouts that'll accentuate your figure and make you feel like a total goddess. Reviewers say it's a comfortable and stretchy material and it scored them tons of compliments.

Dynamite
$59.95
Buy Now

Dynamite Satin Open Back Slip Dress

Dynamite

What's more fitting for NYE than a champagne-coloured dress? It also comes in a bright fuschia colour and is available in sizes XXS to XL.

Dynamite
$64.95
Buy Now

PrettyLittleThing Velvet Draped Wrap Detail Bandeau Maxi Dress

PrettyLittleThing

This velvet dress looks like it's straight out of a James Bond movie and features a thigh-high slit to show off your legs. The plunging neckline would look stunning paired with a bold necklace. It's available in sizes 0 to 12.

PrettyLittleThing
$100
Buy Now

H&M Sequined Dress

H&M

This sequin dress is perfect for pairing with a statement coat and your favourite pair of boots. It also comes in white and is available in sizes XS to XXL.

H&M
$32.99
Buy Now

Satin Wrap-Front Dress

H&M

Wrap dresses are an effortless way to look dressed up and this one comes with a tie belt that you can use to create a lovely bow. It comes in sizes XS to XXL.

H&M
$37.99
Buy Now

Ardene Lace-Up Back Mini Sequined Dress

Ardene

This is one of the most affordable NYE dresses we've found if you're on a budget after all your holiday shopping. It comes in this gold colour and black and is available in sizes XS to XL.

Ardene
$39.90 $27.93
Buy Now

Reitmans Long Sleeve One Shoulder Bodycon Dress

Reitmans

Make a statement with this on shoulder dress with a puff long sleeve. It comes in this gorgeous dark blue shade with a subtle sparkle and comes in sizes XXS to 3X.

Reitmans
$74.90 $44.94
Buy Now

Icone Ruched Cutout Bodycon Dress

Simons

This asymmetric cutout dress is sure to make you stand out at any function. It comes in black and grey and is available in sizes small to large.

Simons
$69
Buy Now

Twik Draped-Back Satiny Bustier Dress

Simons

This strapless satin dress features a cute open back with a gold buckle that'll keep it in place. The material is slightly stretchy so it'll still be comfortable to move around in and it comes in sizes small to large.

Simons
$69 $29.95
Buy Now

Boohoo Plus Sequin Bustier Tassel Midi Dress

Boohoo

Channel Great Gatsby vibes with this sequin tassel dress that comes in black, gold or silver. It's available in sizes 14 to 20 and is perfect for dancing the night away.

Boohoo
$132 $80
Buy Now

Sequin Cowl Neck Maxi Christmas Party Dress

Boohoo

Go all out with this sparkly maxi dress that features and sky-high slit. It comes in black, gold, and silver and is available in sizes 2 to 12.

Boohoo
$65 $40
Buy Now

Boohoo Tall Sequin Blazer Dress

Boohoo

The oversized blazer look is super popular right now and this sequin version is perfect for NYE. You can wear it alone for a plunging neckline look or layer it on top of a cami. It's available in sizes 0 to 14.

Boohoo
$165 $82.50
Buy Now

Nasty Gal Sequin Detail Halter Neck Mini Dress

Nasty Gal

​If you're looking for something that's not too tight, then this halter neck dress in a nice relaxed fit is for you. It would look equally amazing with a pair of strappy heels as it would with some knee-high boots. It's available in green and black and in sizes 0 to 10.

Nasty Gal
$159 $63.60
Buy Now

Nasty Gal Metallic Geo Cowl Back Short Dress

Nasty Gal

This gorgeous wine dress features a gorgeous open back design and a geometric pattern. It's available in sizes 0 to 10.

Nasty Gal
$149 $59.60
Buy Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Halter Satin Slip Midi Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch

This satin slip has an adjustable halter neck that'll show off your décolletage. It's available in terracotta red and orange and in sizes XXS to XXXL in short, regular or tall.

Abercrombie & Fitch
$99 $84.15
Buy Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Sparkly Strapless Tube Mini Sweater Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch

This tube dress is made of a cozy sweater material that's stretchy enough that you can comfortable move around in it. It's available in sizes XXS to XL and in petite, regular and tall.

​Abercrombie & Fitch
$79 $67.15
Buy Now

Dynamite Desiree Embellished Mini Satin Dress

Dynamite

If you don't want to go full out with the sequins, this dress with an embellished fringe trim will add a pop of sparkle. Reviewers love that the straps are adjustable, so they can get their perfect fit. Available in sizes XS to XL.

Dynamite
$79.95
Buy Now
