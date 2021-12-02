13 Sweater Dresses You Can Buy In Canada If You Hate Wearing Pants, Even In The Winter
So many cute and cozy options!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Let's face it, winter can be a struggle when it comes to putting together outfits. So much more comes into play like layering, what boots to wear, and deciding between a puffer jacket or a trendy shacket.
Along with all of that, it can get even harder when you're a fan of wearing dresses in the winter, but obviously don't want to freeze out in the cold.
Whether you're looking for a comfy dress to lounge in at home or just looking for an excuse to wear your new pair of Sheertex tights, here are 13 affordable sweater dresses you can buy from places like H&M, Old Navy and Simons.
H&M Dark Brown Knit Dress
Price: $49.99
Details: This earthy sweater dress is soft and cozy, with gently dropped shoulders that'll feel like you're wrapped up in your favourite blanket. It's available in black or brown in sizes XS to 2XL.
$49.99 On H&M
Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Midi Sweater Shift Dress
Price: $30.97 (plus 35% off at check out)
Details: Here's a sweater dress that is meant to be loose-fitted, although you can always style it with a cute belt for a cinched waist. It's available in grey, brown and green in regular, tall and petite sizes XS to 4XL.
$30.97 On OLD NAVY
Twik Twisted Cable Knit Dress
Price: $59
Details: This super cute cable-knit sweater dress has detailed patterning along the front and arms that'll give your next outfit a little texture. It's available in four colours in sizes XS to large.
$59 On SIMONS
Waist-Defined Rib-Knit Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Dress
Price: $49.99 (plus 35% off at checkout)
Details: Here's a mock-neck sweater dress that has an elasticized waist, which gives it some shape. It's available in red, green and black and in regular, petite and tall sizes XS to 4XL.
$49.99 On OLD NAVY
H&M Light Sage Rib-Knit Dress
Price: $34.99
Details: This rib-knit sweater dress is comfy, casual and something that'll be super easy to throw on for just about any occasion. It's available in sizes XS to 2XL.
$34.99 On H&M
Bardot Sweater Dress
Price: $79.95
Details: Long and luxurious? Check! This maxi sweater dress will look ultra-chic at your next holiday dinner party. It has a fabric belt you can tie at the back or the side, depending on your preference. You can get it in brown, cream and black in sizes 2XS to XL.
$79.95 On DYNAMITE
Khaki Soft Belted Knitted Sweater Dress
Price: $43 (
$85)
Details: This adorable knit sweater dress will look fabulous paired with your favourite tights and knee-high boots. It's available in five colours in sizes XS to large.
$43 On PRETTYLITTLETHING
H&M Knit Dress With Slits
Price: $39.99
Details: With slits along both sides, this maxi sweater dress has a relaxed fit that'll keep you comfy and cozy all throughout the holidays. It's currently available in sizes XS to 2XL.
$39.99 On H&M
H&M Knit Dress
Price: $34.99
Details: This funky knit dress is adorned with flames and will probably make you feel cool as heck when you wear it. You can get it in sizes from 2XS to XL.
$34.99 On H&M
Blue Roll Neck Balloon Sleeve Cozy Knit Sweater Dress
Price: $44 (
$95)
Details: This cute turtleneck dress has balloon sleeves, which makes it a little more unique than your standard sweater dress. It's available in blue and brown in sizes XS to XL.
$44 On PRETTYLITTLETHING
H&M Rib-Knit Dress
Price: $49.99
Details: With a stylish half-zip, this light beige ribbed sweater dress will be your next go-to outfit this winter. It's available in sizes XS to 2XL.
$49.99 On H&M
H&M+ Knit Turtleneck Dress
Price: $34.99
Details: Whether you're visiting family for the holidays or just hanging out at home, this cozy turtleneck dress is sure to keep you snug as a bug this winter. It's available in sizes large to 4XL.
$34.99 On H&M
Twik Loose Recycled Cotton Dress
Price: $29
Details: You can add a little colour back into your wardrobe with this fun yet simple purple sweater dress. It also comes in black and green in sizes small to XL.