H&M Is Having A 40% Off Sale & You Can Find Everything From Cozy Basics To Holiday Outfits

All you have to do is sign up for a free membership!

@hm | Instagram, @pittie.eva | Instagram, @hm | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With the holidays quickly approaching, you're probably crossing those last few names off your shopping list and starting to look for outfits for all of your gatherings.

H&M has you covered with a 40% off sale when you sign up for a free membership using your e-mail. While the sale is on last-minute gifts, there are some cute items you can get for yourself, too. The deal is on until December 11 and you can get free shipping through December 9 or on orders over $30 after.

You can get basics like these flared faux-leather leggings for just $17.99 (originally $24.99). If you're looking for something a little more eye-catching for a New Year's party then grab this sequin top for $19.99 (originally $34.99) or this glittery jumpsuit for $29.99 (originally $39.99).

Besides clothing, you'll also find member pricing on home items like this gorgeous marble base mirror for $24.99 (originally $34.99) and even adorable pet costumes like this dog Santa suit for $17.99 (originally $29.99).

H&M

Details: Finish your holiday shopping with H&M's 40% off sale for members and get free shipping on all orders through December 9 or on orders over $30 after. Non-members can get free shipping on orders over $50.

Find It On H&M

