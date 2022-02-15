Sections

22 Brands In Canada That Offer Student Discounts On Everything From Laptops To Glasses

Students can save up to 20% on the things they want and need!

Commerce Writer
@surface | Instagram, @roots | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It's not cheap being a student. Between textbooks and tuition fees, many of us know the struggle of shopping on a student budget. That's why a lot of brands offer student discount programs to help them afford the things they need.

While some brands in Canada have their own programs, others have partnerships with dedicated sites like UNiDays, Student Beans and SPC (which only costs $10 a year), making it easier for students to save money. All they have to do is verify their school e-mail address or ID number to get set up.

Not sure where to start? Here are 22 brands in Canada that offer student discounts.

Aerie

Students with an SPC card can save 10% on all Aerie orders, so they can add those leggings and bralettes to their cart without feeling guilty.

Altitude Sports

Students can buy new outdoor gear from Altitude Sports for 20% off when they verify their student status with Student Beans at checkout.

Amazon Canada

Students can enjoy all the benefits of Amazon Prime like access to Prime Video and free, extra-fast shipping for just $3.99 per month. They'll be able to start with a free six-month trial before paying the monthly fee.

Apple

Did you know? New Macs or iPads are discounted for current and soon-to-be university students, their parents, school faculty, staff and homeschool teachers when purchased with "education pricing".

Ardene

Students can get an extra 10% off already super affordable and cute clothes from Ardene when they verify their student e-mail with Student Beans.

Biotherm

Students can show their skin some love with 20% off Biotherm skincare products. All they need to do is verify their student status with Student Beans.

Buffalo David Bitton

Students can save 15% on apparel like comfy jeans from Buffalo David Bitton with a Student Beans verification.

Dell

Students can apply a coupon to save 10% on Dell University PCs and accessories online. When purchasing a laptop or desktop with the student offer, they'll also receive a year's worth of accidental damage warranty.

EyeBuyDirect

Students who new pair of glasses to see their professor better during a big lecture can check out EyeBuyDirect because students can get 25% off their order plus free shipping.

Foot Locker Canada

Students looking to buy some new footwear can verify their student status through Student Beans to save 20% on orders over $99.

H&M

Students with an SPC membership can save 10% on their H&M orders. The offer only applies to online purchases but includes both regular and sale-priced items.

H&R Block

Students can most likely get some tax return money when filling their taxes properly. It'll only cost $49.99 at H&R Block.

HP

When students sign up for HP Academy Canada, they'll save on everything from laptops to printers to get themselves ready for the school year.

MAC Cosmetics

Students studying to become professional makeup artists can save on makeup when they sign up for the MAC Pro Student Program. They have to currently attend a school for makeup artistry, aesthetics or the performing arts to be accepted.

Microsoft

Students, their parents, and educators can save up to 10% on select Microsoft products. This even includes the brand's signature Surface products.

Nike Canada

Students can save 10% on their Nike purchases by verifying their status online. It's that easy!

NordVPN

Students can get 15% off a NordVPN subscription so they can browse the web safely and stream international content.

Razer

Students can register on the Razer site with your student info to get 15% Razer accessories and 5% off laptops and desktops. It may not seem like a lot, but every dollar counts.

Reebok

Students will get a discount code sent to them when they sign up for the student purchase program on the Reebok Canada site.

Roots

With an SPC membership, students can save 10% on purchases from Roots both in-store and online.

Samsung

Besides a 10% discount on Galaxy devices and monitors, students also get financing options, trade-in eligibility, and Samsung Care+ to protect their devices for two years.

The Source

Students can save on laptops from a ton of brands like Apple and Samsung when they shop at The Source.

