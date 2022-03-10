Editions

ontatio student discounts

8 Ontario Student Discounts That Will Give You Some Pretty Sweet Deals This Year

Keep those savings where they belong!

Person riding the Via Rail. Right: A person being photographed outside the Aga Khan Museum.

Being a student in Ontario can sometimes mean trying to find the best deals out there and sticking with them to save some money, even if it's just a few dollars every once in a while. But, honestly, it adds up.

There are many Ontario student discounts out there for anyone who has a student ID handy, so why not use it to your advantage? Paying tuition should count for something, right?

If you're a student in Ontario, these eight deals could make the difference.

Metro

Discount: Get 10% off groceries on select days depending on your participating store.

Students get 10% off on select days depending on what city you are in. For example, students can get a discount at some Toronto locations every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. So, save money on your weekly grocery shop just by showing your student ID at checkout.

View Deal Here

Aga Khan Museum

Discount: $8 off regular-priced adult tickets.

At the Aga Khan Museum, students aged 14 to 17 or in post-secondary schools who have IDs can take advantage of tickets at a discounted rate. The museum also offers free admission every Wednesday evening's from 4 to 8 p.m.

View Deal Here

Air Canada

Discount: Different deals found on Student Universe

Student Universe and Air Canada teamed up to give students the chance to explore the world at a discounted rate. Different tickets and destinations offer a vast range of affordable prices. So use those savings and start travelling.

View Deal Here

Amazon Prime

Discount: Free two-day delivery for six months

Join Amazon Prime Student, and you can receive free two-day delivery, use Prime Video, get exclusive offers, and more. This deal is only applicable for use as a student, so take advantage of this, people!

View Deal Here

FedEx

Discount: 20 to 30% off

You can redeem 20 to 30% off because of FedEx's Student Discount Club with your student ID. The 30% off applies to a document with FedEx Envelop/Pak, while the 20% off a package with FedEx IP service.

View Deal Here

Nike Canada

​Discount: 10% off

Being a student couldn't get more lit, tbh! Nike Canada offers students 10% off if they sign up and prove their student status on UNiDAYS when they can use the discounts instantly.

View Deal Here

Via Rail

Discount: $239 for six one-way trips in Zone 1- between Toronto and Windsor

Via Rail travellers between the age of 12 to 25 can take advantage of a Youth Pass. Advantageously, anyone 26 years old or older can also purchase the pass with a student ID. Participants can buy six one-way trips, and the price varies depending on the selected zone.

View Deal Here

Dell

​Discount: 10% off

With Dell University, students can use 10% off PCs, electronics and select computer accessories. The student deal now also includes a 1-year Accidental Damage Warranty.

View Deal Here

