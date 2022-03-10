8 Ontario Student Discounts That Will Give You Some Pretty Sweet Deals This Year
Keep those savings where they belong!
Being a student in Ontario can sometimes mean trying to find the best deals out there and sticking with them to save some money, even if it's just a few dollars every once in a while. But, honestly, it adds up.
There are many Ontario student discounts out there for anyone who has a student ID handy, so why not use it to your advantage? Paying tuition should count for something, right?
If you're a student in Ontario, these eight deals could make the difference.
Metro
Discount: Get 10% off groceries on select days depending on your participating store.
Students get 10% off on select days depending on what city you are in. For example, students can get a discount at some Toronto locations every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. So, save money on your weekly grocery shop just by showing your student ID at checkout.
Aga Khan Museum
Discount: $8 off regular-priced adult tickets.
At the Aga Khan Museum, students aged 14 to 17 or in post-secondary schools who have IDs can take advantage of tickets at a discounted rate. The museum also offers free admission every Wednesday evening's from 4 to 8 p.m.
Air Canada
Discount: Different deals found on Student Universe
Student Universe and Air Canada teamed up to give students the chance to explore the world at a discounted rate. Different tickets and destinations offer a vast range of affordable prices. So use those savings and start travelling.
Amazon Prime
Discount: Free two-day delivery for six months
Join Amazon Prime Student, and you can receive free two-day delivery, use Prime Video, get exclusive offers, and more. This deal is only applicable for use as a student, so take advantage of this, people!
FedEx
Discount: 20 to 30% off
You can redeem 20 to 30% off because of FedEx's Student Discount Club with your student ID. The 30% off applies to a document with FedEx Envelop/Pak, while the 20% off a package with FedEx IP service.
Nike Canada
Discount: 10% off
Being a student couldn't get more lit, tbh! Nike Canada offers students 10% off if they sign up and prove their student status on UNiDAYS when they can use the discounts instantly.
Via Rail
Discount: $239 for six one-way trips in Zone 1- between Toronto and Windsor
Via Rail travellers between the age of 12 to 25 can take advantage of a Youth Pass. Advantageously, anyone 26 years old or older can also purchase the pass with a student ID. Participants can buy six one-way trips, and the price varies depending on the selected zone.
Dell
Discount: 10% off
With Dell University, students can use 10% off PCs, electronics and select computer accessories. The student deal now also includes a 1-year Accidental Damage Warranty.