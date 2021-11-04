We Tested Sheertex’s Indestructible Tights Made In Canada & Here Are The Results
Would you spend $100 on a pair of tights that are guaranteed not to rip?
There's nothing more annoying than tights ripping as soon as you put them on. Sigh. There goes another $15.
Enter Sheertex. Sheertex is a female-led company based out of Montreal that designs "indestructible" tights meant to last forever. The company uses the same type of fabric found in bulletproof vests and climbing equipment.
A pair of the Classic Sheer Tights cost $125 which seems steep but keep in mind these are virtually unbreakable and you'll never have to buy replacements ever again. Sheertex has a ton of design options for tights and thigh-highs and they often offer an amazing discount (keep an eye out for Black Friday sales!).
Today, you can get the Backseam Classic Sheer Tights on sale for $88 (originally $151) and score free shipping plus a free gift with your order. You can also score 30% off your order if you sign up for their newsletter.
The three of us all own a pair of Sheertex tights and so we put the product to the test. We tried poking, clawing, stretching and scratching the tights to see if they really are indestructible. Here's what we think.
May's Review
I love everything about the Classic Sheer Tights, from the shaping high waist to the sheerness (keep an eye on the denier count on all the products for how thick you prefer yours to be). They're really comfy and a breeze to pull on. I pulled at them and did things I wouldn't dare do to my regular tights and they were as sturdy they claimed to be.
I definitely recommend getting a pair (or two!). If you wear tights often, you'll actually end up saving money long-term because you can wear these ones over and over again since they'll never rip.
Brittany's Review
Runs? Rips? No thanks. It's safe to say that my Sheertex tights are the only tights I can actually live my life in. Whether I'm going out, playing with my dog or sitting on the floor taking pics in front of a mirror, I never have to worry about them ripping.
I went with the High Rise Tummy Smoothing Sheer Tights and I absolutely adore them. The smoothing aspect keeps my underwear lines hidden which is a huge plus for me. They're the perfect match for all my winter skirts and dresses. I'll ever wear them under a pair of pants for an extra layer of warmth without the bulk. Totally worth the price tag!
Natalia's Review
I've had a pair of the Classic Sheer Tights for a few years now and recently ordered the Cross My Heart Classic Sheer Tights when it went on sale a few weeks ago. So far, both tights have yet to tear. I've done some pretty gnarly stuff and even got my cat to jump up and down on me with his big claws and zip, nada, zilch. No rips.
I think they're absolutely worth the money. It's 100% a solid fall/winter investment.