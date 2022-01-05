Trending Tags

Sheertex Just Dropped A New Line Of Ultra-Durable Tights & They're Only $38

It's a total steal considering the brand's other tights cost over $100!

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you haven't already heard about Sheertex and their 'nearly indestructible' tights, you're in for a serious treat — because you can now get a pair for $38.

For context, Sheertex is a Canadian company based in Montreal that set out to design tights that'll withstand snags and runs. They don't believe tights should be trash after the first couple of wears — which is so often the case since it's so easy for the usual pair to run or rip.

Their super popular Sheertex Classic Sheer Tights go for $128. Of course, that may seem overpriced at first, but when you think about how much money you spend repurchasing the same old tights that rip, the investment starts to make sense.

Sheertex

That being said, $128 is still $128 and truth be told, it isn't an accessible price point for everyone. This is why it's so exciting that, thanks to advances in their commercial manufacturing, you can now get their new Essential Sheer Tights for just $38. Unlike their other tights which are hand-sewn in Canada, these are sewn with their new automated process.

Because Sheertex products were made with one of the world's strongest polymers (which is normally used for climbing and sailing equipment), Sheertex had to build its own hosiery manufacturing facility. That's right, the material they use is so strong, traditional machinery can't handle it.

So if you've been curious about trying these ultra-durable tights but you've been on a budget, you'll definitely want to pick up a $38 pair. You've got a 30-day guarantee on them, so you can test them out for yourself without a worry.

Stay tuned for our upcoming review on these new $38 tights and in the meantime, you can always read into our product review of other Sheertex tights!

Sheertex Essential Sheer Tights

Thanks to advances in Sheertex's commercial manufacturing, you can now get their new Essential Sheer Tights for just $38. Resilient to rips, runs and snags, you can finally stop repurchasing the same old disposable tights. These more affordable Sheertex tights are currently available in sizes XS to 3XL.

Sheertex
$38
Buy Now
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

