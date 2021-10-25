Trending Tags

fashion & clothing

Old Navy Jeans Are On Sale Right Now For As Little As $17

You can get the pair that shoppers claim are "incredibly flattering" and "so comfortable."

Old Navy Jeans Are On Sale Right Now For As Little As $17
@mommyandlittlea | Instagram, @domrobxrts | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Shopping for jeans may not be everyone's favourite activity but the current prices (not to mention inclusive size range) at Old Navy make the experience a little more enjoyable.

Right now, the popular retailer has an exclusive online sale and you can buy a pair of jeans for as little as $17!

Rather than spending $39.99, you can now buy these Mid-Rise Dark-Wash Straight Jeans for Women for just $17. They're still available in sizes 0 to 30.

These High-Waisted O.G. Straight Ripped Cut-Off Jeans for Women were $59.99 but now they're on sale for $17.97. It has a ton of positive reviews from shoppers who claim they're "incredibly flattering" and "so comfortable." The catch is that it's currently available in sizes 2, 6 and 16 only.

Shoppers also can't get enough of these Extra High-Waisted Rockstar 360° Stretch Super Skinny Ripped Ankle Jeans on sale for $29.97. Many conclude these are the "best-fitting jeans ever!" These jeans are currently available in sizes 2 - 10 and 16.

Men's jeans and kids' jeans are also on sale so you can get something stylish and affordable for the whole family.


Old Navy

Price: $17

Details: For a limited time only, jeans are on sale at Old Navy for as little as $17. Whether you're looking for mid-rise, high-waisted, skinny or boot cut jeans, you can buy what you need at an extremely low price. Heck, with these prices, you can buy a few in different colours!

Find It On OLD NAVY









