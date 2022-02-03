Sections

​Old Navy Has A 60% Off Sale Online & Here's ​What You Can Get In Canada

Today is definitely one of those add-to-cart days. 🛒

Commerce Editor
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

What makes shopping at Old Navy so enjoyable is that you can always score a great discount on something, whether it's in store or online.

For today only, there's a flash sale online and select men's and women's items are 60% off. If you're in the mood for some retail therapy, you can treat yourself to something nice at Old Navy for as little as $4 — all without having to leave the house.

Marked-down goodies include clothes, accessories, jewellery and shoes.

You can get these Mid-Rise Vintage Street Jogger Pants on sale for $17.90 (originally $44.99) that are perfect for lounging around the house. If you're sick of sweats and want to stock up on denim, these High-Waisted Rockstar Super Skinny Ripped Jeans are only $21.80 (originally $54.99).

Another deal too good to pass up is this Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket for Men on sale for $30 (originally $79.99). It's available in four colours like black and burgundy in sizes small to XXXL.

Cozy knits are also on sale for super cheap, including this Cozy Shaker-Stitch Button-Front Cardigan for just $19.40 (originally $49.99) that comes in grey or black. If you want to add more colour to your wardrobe, these Vintage Garment-Dyed Gender-Neutral Long-Sleeve Henleys are on sale for $12 and they come in colours like green, orange and blue.

Old Navy

There's a 60% off sale online at Old Navy but it's today only. You can buy clothes, shoes and accessories starting at $4. Free shipping is included on orders over $50, but you can always opt for quick and easy in-store or curbside pickup instead.

