8 Old Navy Shopping Hacks That Every Canadian Needs To Know
From price adjustments to instant coupon codes!
Who doesn't love a good shopping hack? Between saving extra money and finding better ways to browse, sometimes all it takes is a few extra clicks here and there.
Every store is a little different, but if you love shopping at Old Navy, here are a few tips that'll save you some serious coin and help you find exactly what you're looking for.
Check For Coupon Codes
There are so many websites out there now that will find coupon codes for you, whether they're submitted by other shoppers or by site moderators. Two popular ones are RetailMeNot and Honey. RetailMeNot posts deals and coupon codes and Honey is a browser extension that'll automatically scan the web for any coupon codes and automatically apply them to your cart. A lot of Old Navy coupon codes are stackable, meaning you can apply multiple and save extra!
Sign Up For E-mail Newsletters
You can save 30% on your next purchase either online or in-store when you sign up for Old Navy's mailing list. While it's also a great way to get exclusive deals and sale alerts, you can always unsubscribe after you've used the coupon code.
Sign Up For Text Alerts
Another way to get instant savings is by texting the word PRIZE to 653-681. You'll get $5 off your next purchase of $35 or more within 14 days. You'll occasionally get texts notifying you of new deals but you can always text code STOP to unsubscribe.
Earn & Spend Super Cash
Super Cash is an event by Old Navy where you can earn $10 for every $25 you spend and then redeem it during a specific time frame. You can't combine Super Cash with coupons but you can redeem up to $60 worth per transaction. It's a use it or lose it situation though, so make sure you don't let it go to waste.
Keep Your Receipts For Price Adjustments
If something you just bought goes on sale after you already paid for it, you can contact Old Navy to get a price adjustment and a refund for the difference. Just call 1-800-427-7895 or send them an email message at custserv@oldnavy.ca. You can only get one price adjustment, so if the price goes down another time, they won't refund you again.
Shop Across Brands
Did you know that Old Navy is part of the same parent company that also operates GAP, Athleta and Banana Republic? You can actually shop from all four sites and have your items land in one shopping bag. This is a great way to meet the minimum free shipping threshold of $50!
Stock Up During Black Friday
It goes without saying that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the best times to buy the things you've been eyeing all year. Old Navy has some of their biggest sales of the entire year during this weekend so make sure to mark your calendars.
Find Clothes Up To Size 30 & View By Model Size
You may have heard that Old Navy now offers clothes up to size 30 without any additional costs, but did you know you can also choose between petite, regular, and tall options on most of their items? You can now also filter your preview on many pages to see different model sizes so you can browse that way, too.