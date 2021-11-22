Trending Tags

old navy

Sweatshirts & Hoodies Are 50% Off At Old Navy If You Need More Comfy Clothes For The Winter

You can be matchy-matchy with your bestie! 👯

@imanistan | Instagram, @itsbooyeah | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Old Navy is one of the best places to buy a sweatsuit in Canada. Not only are they incredibly comfy, but they're also extremely affordable.

Right now, you can get 50% off pajamas, sweatshirts and hoodies at Old Navy. This incredible deal runs until November 24, so you have a few days to browse the site. This is an exclusive online offer you won't find in store.

The best part is that the discount is automatically applied at checkout, so you don't have to write down any promo codes. Just add whatever you want to your cart and the savings will appear.

Styles start at just $10 because being warm and cozy shouldn't cost an arm and a leg. This Sunday Sleep 4-Piece Set is now $27.40 (originally $54.99) and comes with a super soft bathrobe. If you're into graphic sweatshirts, there's a bunch on sale like this Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for $19.50 (originally $39.99).

Bundling up in sherpa is a great way to keep warm this winter. Right now you can get this Cozy Sherpa Half-Zip Pullover Sweater on sale for $24.90 (originally $49.99). It comes in five different colours and patterns including red buffalo plaid.

If you're looking for more great deals, Old Navy is also offering 50% off activewear but today only.

Old Navy

Details: Looking for new clothes to keep you warm and cozy this winter? Old Navy is having a 50% off sale on pajamas, sweatshirts and hoodies now until November 24. This discount will be applied at checkout so no promo code is required.

Find It On OLD NAVY


