We found some great deals up to 66% off!

Commerce Writer
9 Items You Can Get On Sale This Weekend If You're In The Mood For Some Retail Therapy
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Are you ever just in the mood for a little retail therapy?

Maybe you've had a bad week and need a treat or you're celebrating a special occasion and looking for a gift. If you plan on shopping this weekend, you might as well save some money in the process.

You can save on shipping or use shopping hacks to get more bang out of your buck. And if you're just looking for a really good deal, here are nine miscellaneous items — from shoes to home decor — you can get on sale this weekend.

Michael Kors Medium Saffiano Leather Convertible Crossbody Bag

Michael Kors

This crossbody bag is the perfect everyday bag for running all your errands but is still cute enough to rock on date night, too. You have the option to remove the strap and wear it as a clutch.

Michael Kors
$388 $99
Buy Now

Nota 2022 12-month Jumbo Wall Calendar

Indigo

Are you always forgetting important dates? This giant calendar is perfect for keeping you on track throughout the year and the sleek, minimalistic style looks like wall art.

Nota
$34.95 $17.50
Buy Now

Columbia Women's Joy Peak Omni-Heat Infinity Insulated Hooded Jacket

Columbia

The cold weather doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon so you might as well add another jacket to your collection. This one from Columbia is water-resistant and features security pockets on the inside and a fleece-lined hood.

Columbia
$229.99 $136.98
Buy Now

Bose SoundLink Revolve+

Jam out in the shower or at your next get together with this water-resistant Bluetooth speaker. It has a 16-hour play time, 360-degrees sound projection and can be paired with another Bose speaker for larger gatherings.

Bose
$369 $229
Buy Now

Overconcentrated Lift Serum

With the code FAVORITE50, you can get 50% off any one item from Yves Rocher right now, including this firming serum. It's made with botanical collagen and a little goes a long way.

Yves Rocher
$78 $39
Buy Now

Converse Grey Run Star Hike Crater Ox Low Sneakers

SSENSE

These Converse sneakers are almost 70% off right now and come in men's sizes 5 to 10. These shoes have extra-thick soles which are great for adding height and comfort.

Converse
$140 $48
Buy Now

Whiled Sunny Side Up 500-Piece Puzzle

This bright and colourful puzzle is great for those days when you're bored but need some time away from screens. It's not too challenging since it's only 500 pieces, so you can finish it in one day.

Whiled
$45 $27
Buy Now

Energetics 50Lb Dumbbell Set

Sport Chek

Working out at home will be so much easier once you treat yourself to this convertible dumbbell set. It comes with two rods, 12 different sized weights and a handy carrying case.

Energetics
$99 $49.98
Buy Now

Dynamite Candice Bootcut Jeans

Dynamite

Bootcut jeans are back in style and this pair from Dynamite is super stylish. They're available in sizes 23 to 32 and come with five pockets to hold all your stuff.

Dynamite
$31.50 $59.95
Buy Now
