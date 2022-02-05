11 Fun Two-Player Games You Can Play When You're Bored & Cooped Up At Home
Perfect for couples or roomies with nothing better to do.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Winter activities aren't for everyone and the cold weather can mean having to find fresh ways to stay entertained at home.
Playing group games with your family or a group of friends is always fun, but what do you do when you live at home with just one other person? Sure, you two could play a game of cards or even do a puzzle together, but there are so many games out there that are just as fun to play with company.
Here are 11 fun games you can play with your significant other or roommate that'll beat any typical movie night.
Blokus Duo
This two-person twist on a classic strategy game involves fitting as many of your 21 pieces on the board while blocking your opponent. The catch is that you can only place them at the corners.
Rack-O
This quick and easy game can be played with two players (and up to four) where all you have to do is place your ten cards in numerical sequence before everyone else. However, you can only do this by drawing and discarding your cards one at a time.
The Game
The Game is similar to Rack-O but instead of competing against your opponent, you have to work together to place all of your cards in numerical sequence. You can't reveal your cards though and you only win if you can both clear your hands with all the numbers in order.
Rivals For CATAN
Catan is a popular strategy game where you have to develop the isle of Catan as settlers using resources like wood to build railroads and cities. This two-player version is just as fun and every game will have a different outcome so you'll never get bored.
Codenames: Duet
This is a co-op card game where you and your partner have to contact secret agents without confronting any enemies. Using just one-word codes, you have to help each other navigate around since all you know is which agents they can contact and vice versa.
Code Breaker
If you've been obsessed with Wordle lately, then you'll love Code Breaker which has a similar concept. One player sets up a sequence of colourful pins and the other has to guess it with only clues as to which ones are in the right place and which ones are the right colour but in the wrong place.
Escape Room The Game
Instead of heading out to participate in an actual escape room, you can now do it from the comfort of your own home with this boxed version. There are four different escape rooms in the box: prison break, funland, murder mystery and virus (too soon?).
A Little Wordy
For this two-player game from Exploding Kittens, your mission is to rearrange a random pile of letters into a word and the other player has to guess your secret word using just the clue cards.
Yahztee!
This classic dice roll game is a combination of luck with a hint of strategy and is great if you don't want to spend a lot of time learning a new game. All you have to do is roll the five dice and add up your points, whoever scores the most points wins.
Play Nine
Playing golf in the winter is out of the question here in Canada. Luckily, you can enjoy the strategy aspect with this golf-themed card game where you have to try to shoot the lowest score after drawing and discarding cards.
Patchwork
The illustrations in this two-player game are so colourful and give off major cozy vibes. You have to compete with your opponent to build the most beautiful patchwork quilt, using a toolkit of items like buttons to keep it all together.