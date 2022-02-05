Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
amazon canada

11 Fun Two-Player Games You Can Play When You're Bored & Cooped Up At Home

Perfect for couples or roomies with nothing better to do.

Commerce Writer
11 Fun Two-Player Games You Can Play When You're Bored & Cooped Up At Home
Amazon Canada, @playninegame | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Winter activities aren't for everyone and the cold weather can mean having to find fresh ways to stay entertained at home.

Playing group games with your family or a group of friends is always fun, but what do you do when you live at home with just one other person? Sure, you two could play a game of cards or even do a puzzle together, but there are so many games out there that are just as fun to play with company.

Here are 11 fun games you can play with your significant other or roommate that'll beat any typical movie night.

Blokus Duo

This two-person twist on a classic strategy game involves fitting as many of your 21 pieces on the board while blocking your opponent. The catch is that you can only place them at the corners.

Mattel
$24.99 $18.67
Buy Now

Rack-O

This quick and easy game can be played with two players (and up to four) where all you have to do is place your ten cards in numerical sequence before everyone else. However, you can only do this by drawing and discarding your cards one at a time.

Rack-O
$19.97
Buy Now

The Game

The Game is similar to Rack-O but instead of competing against your opponent, you have to work together to place all of your cards in numerical sequence. You can't reveal your cards though and you only win if you can both clear your hands with all the numbers in order.

Pandasaurus Games
$20.97
Buy Now

Rivals For CATAN

Catan is a popular strategy game where you have to develop the isle of Catan as settlers using resources like wood to build railroads and cities. This two-player version is just as fun and every game will have a different outcome so you'll never get bored.

Asmodee
$30.99
Buy Now

Codenames: Duet

This is a co-op card game where you and your partner have to contact secret agents without confronting any enemies. Using just one-word codes, you have to help each other navigate around since all you know is which agents they can contact and vice versa.

Czech Games
$29.99
Buy Now

Code Breaker

If you've been obsessed with Wordle lately, then you'll love Code Breaker which has a similar concept. One player sets up a sequence of colourful pins and the other has to guess it with only clues as to which ones are in the right place and which ones are the right colour but in the wrong place.

Outset Media
$22.99
Buy Now

Escape Room The Game

Instead of heading out to participate in an actual escape room, you can now do it from the comfort of your own home with this boxed version. There are four different escape rooms in the box: prison break, funland, murder mystery and virus (too soon?).

Indentity Games
$49.99
Buy Now

A Little Wordy

For this two-player game from Exploding Kittens, your mission is to rearrange a random pile of letters into a word and the other player has to guess your secret word using just the clue cards.

Exploding Kittens
$19.99
Buy Now

Yahztee!

This classic dice roll game is a combination of luck with a hint of strategy and is great if you don't want to spend a lot of time learning a new game. All you have to do is roll the five dice and add up your points, whoever scores the most points wins.

Yahtzee
$14.99 $12.98
Buy Now

Play Nine

Playing golf in the winter is out of the question here in Canada. Luckily, you can enjoy the strategy aspect with this golf-themed card game where you have to try to shoot the lowest score after drawing and discarding cards.

Double A Productions
$19.99
Buy Now

Patchwork

The illustrations in this two-player game are so colourful and give off major cozy vibes. You have to compete with your opponent to build the most beautiful patchwork quilt, using a toolkit of items like buttons to keep it all together.

Mayfair Games
$39.99 $37.96
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

amazon canada

This Purple Shampoo On Amazon Canada Will Annihilate Brassy Hair, According To Rave Reviews

It has over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon! 😍

@milkshakehairofficial | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're on a mission to eliminate brassy tones out of your hair, you might want to pick up a bottle of Milkshake Silver Shine Shampoo for $30 on Amazon Canada. While that price tag may seem steep for one bottle of shampoo, reviewers say it's totally worth it.

Keep Reading Show less

16 Absolutely Genius Products Every Lazy Person Needs In Their Life

When the bare minimum is absolute work. 🦥

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're like me and have been in full-on energy-saving mode since the start of the pandemic way back in 2020, then you've come to the right place.

Keep Reading Show less
amazon canada

You Can Buy Loop Earplugs On Amazon Canada If You're Sick Of All The Damn Noise Outside

Hopefully these will help you get some peace and quiet this weekend.

@looperearplugs | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It's no secret that conditions in Ottawa are more than loud at the moment. Without knowing how long the noise outside will last, it might be in your best interest to invest in a solid pair of earplugs.

Keep Reading Show less
amazon canada

A Heated Massager & 6 Other Top-Rated Amazon Products You Can Get On Sale

We love a deal! 🙌

Amazon Canada, Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're looking for a little retail therapy, make sure to check out what's currently on sale on Amazon Canada.

Keep Reading Show less