7 At-Home Date Night Ideas That Are Actually Fun & Cost Next To Nothing
If it's too cold to go out on Valentine's Day. 🥶
Remember the good ol' days of Netflix and chill?
Granted, we can still do both those things without leaving the house, but it's just not as special since we've been cooking our own meals and watching movies on the couch literally every day since COVID hit.
If you're trying to think of fun and affordable things you can do at home with your partner, we have you covered.
Play board games
There's a surprising amount of games you can play as a pair. You can go for the classics like Monopoly, Scrabble or Bananagram, or play something a little more challenging like Catan (yes, there is a two-player version of the popular game!). Indigo has a ton of board games you can buy in-store or online at various prices.
Paint by numbers
How about you two pour a drink, put on some tunes and get your Rob Ross on? Painting is a great way to decompress after a hectic workweek. We found a kit on Amazon that comes with four canvases, 79 paint colours and 10 brushes.
Listen to some records
Dust off that old record player and enjoy all the crackles and pops that comes with listening to vinyl. The quality of sound is incomparable to listening to an album on Spotify via iPhone. You can hit up Sonic Boom or even Urban Outfitters to find the latest record releases.
Order in a romantic meal
Doing the dishes is so not romantic. Take a hard pass and instead, order some delicious Thai food or Italian food through DoorDash. Delivery fees are usually $5.99. Don't forget to order dessert!
Set up an at-home spa day
If you two have been under a lot of stress lately, now's a good time to relax and refresh. Rather than spending a fortune at a spa, you can create a tranquil environment in your own bathroom. We found a basket on Amazon that has all the essentials: bubble bath, body lotion, bath salts, massage oils and more.
Play some video games
Do you guys have an XBox or PS5? There are a lot of two-player games you can have fun with like Minecraft or Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. If you're both super competitive and into sports, you can play EA Sports FIFA 21 which is always a blast.
Let The Adventure Challenge book decide for you
All out of ideas? Couples can order The Adventure Challenge which is a scratch-off book full of exciting new activities you'll experience together. Don't worry, this book keeps it PG! It's a great way to be more spontaneous during such a dreary year.