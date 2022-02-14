Sections

7 At-Home Date Night Ideas That Are Actually Fun & Cost Next To Nothing

If it's too cold to go out on Valentine's Day. 🥶

Commerce Editor
7 At-Home Date Night Ideas That Are Actually Fun & Cost Next To Nothing
theadventurechallenge | Instagram

Remember the good ol' days of Netflix and chill?

Granted, we can still do both those things without leaving the house, but it's just not as special since we've been cooking our own meals and watching movies on the couch literally every day since COVID hit.

If you're trying to think of fun and affordable things you can do at home with your partner, we have you covered.

Play board games

There's a surprising amount of games you can play as a pair. You can go for the classics like Monopoly, Scrabble or Bananagram, or play something a little more challenging like Catan (yes, there is a two-player version of the popular game!). Indigo has a ton of board games you can buy in-store or online at various prices.

Indigo
Buy Now

Paint by numbers

How about you two pour a drink, put on some tunes and get your Rob Ross on? Painting is a great way to decompress after a hectic workweek. We found a kit on Amazon that comes with four canvases, 79 paint colours and 10 brushes.

Amazon
$36.99
Buy Now

Listen to some records

Dust off that old record player and enjoy all the crackles and pops that comes with listening to vinyl. The quality of sound is incomparable to listening to an album on Spotify via iPhone. You can hit up Sonic Boom or even Urban Outfitters to find the latest record releases.

Urban Outfitters
Buy Now

Order in a romantic meal

Doing the dishes is so not romantic. Take a hard pass and instead, order some delicious Thai food or Italian food through DoorDash. Delivery fees are usually $5.99. Don't forget to order dessert!

DoorDash
Buy Now

Set up an at-home spa day

If you two have been under a lot of stress lately, now's a good time to relax and refresh. Rather than spending a fortune at a spa, you can create a tranquil environment in your own bathroom. We found a basket on Amazon that has all the essentials: bubble bath, body lotion, bath salts, massage oils and more.

Amazon Canada
$46.99
Buy Now

Play some video games

Do you guys have an XBox or PS5? There are a lot of two-player games you can have fun with like Minecraft or Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. If you're both super competitive and into sports, you can play EA Sports FIFA 21 which is always a blast.

The Source
Buy Now

Let The Adventure Challenge book decide for you

All out of ideas? Couples can order The Adventure Challenge which is a scratch-off book full of exciting new activities you'll experience together. Don't worry, this book keeps it PG! It's a great way to be more spontaneous during such a dreary year.

The Adventure Challenge
$55
Buy Now
